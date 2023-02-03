Read full article on original website
Dead Space Remake Hidden Achievements: Full List
The Dead Space Remake has nine hidden achievements to collect in order to reach 100% completion.
IGN
Dead Space Remake Cheats and Secrets
There are a few new secrets and cheats in the Dead Space remake that unlock some cool little easter eggs, and even a secret ending. Here's a list of the cheats and secrets we know of so far. There are even more cheats for the original Dead Space, but unfortunately,...
Polygon
How to find Dead Space remake’s secret sea shanty, text log, and free nodes
The Dead Space remake is faithful to the original, with only a few changes. It’s not identical, though. In addition to things like the new alternate ending, there are a few new secrets to find on the USG Ishimura. These three were found by Collin MacGregor on Twitter. Our...
NME
Viral sea shanty ‘The Wellerman’ gets ‘Dead Space’ remix thanks to remake easter egg
Players have discovered a rendition of viral sea shanty ‘The Wellerman’ hidden inside EA Motive’s recent Dead Space remake. The classic sea shanty went viral on TikTok in early 2021 thanks to musician Nathan Evans and inspired plenty of tributes, from NFTs to a heavy metal version via Trivium’s Matt Heafy.
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-delayed reboot of a Stephen King classic that already got 8 sequels and a remake finally finds a home
The Stephen King business is still booming, with literally dozens of the horror icon’s works currently in various stages of development or production, so you may have completely forgotten about Children of the Corn reboot that shot almost three years ago. A new spin on the famous story wasn’t...
EW.com
Turn on all the lights before watching the trailer for Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman
Is The Boogeyman financed by Big Electricity? The horror movie's first trailer certainly seems to suggest that light is the antidote to whatever's hiding in the dark, be it in your closet or underneath the bed. The Boogeyman is based on a short story by Stephen King, originally published way...
wegotthiscovered.com
An Oscar-winning sci-fi classic that’s resisted dozens of remake attempts starts a streaming revolution
Very few movies are safe from the threat of ever being remade, but there are a select few that have simply resisted any and all attempts to make it happen, with 1976 sci-fi classic Logan’s Run one of the most notable. The adaptation of the 1967 novel of the...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, January 9
If you're seeing ripples in the glass of water on your desk, it's because there's a new thunder lizard-sized movie stomping on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Movies and Shows list. Jurassic World Dominion, the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy that was released last year, is No. 2 on the charts after debuting on the streaming service late last week. Also new to the list is Hunters, the Jordan Peele-produced series about Nazi hunters in the 1970s, which returns for its second and final season this Friday. Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan remains on top, and it isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Phys.org
Scientists detect molten rock layer hidden under Earth's tectonic plates
Scientists have discovered a new layer of partly molten rock under the Earth's crust that might help settle a long-standing debate about how tectonic plates move. Researchers had previously identified patches of melt at a similar depth. But a new study led by The University of Texas at Austin revealed for the first time the layer's global extent and its part in plate tectonics.
Kevin Bacon Wants to Remake This ’90s Horror Film: ‘I’m Just Waiting for the Call’
Here's a hint: the original movie also stars Reba McEntire.
Disney+'s Percy Jackson Series Finally Wrapped Filming, And Its Star Celebrated In A Very On-Brand Way
Percy Jackson's Walker Scobell shared the first season of the Disney+ series has wrapped filming ahead of its 2024 release.
Digital Trends
Hubble measures the mass of a lonely dead star for the first time
In billions of years’ time, after our sun has burned through all of its fuel and puffed up to be a red giant, it will eventually shrink and cool until all that remains is the dense core of the former star, called a white dwarf. This is what will eventually happen to most stars, so white dwarfs are common in the universe. But there is much we still have to learn about these core remnants, and recent research using the Hubble Space Telescope has measured the mass of a lone white dwarf for the first time.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ De-Aged Harrison Ford With A.I. and Old Film Footage of Him That Lucasfilm Never Printed: ‘That’s My Actual Face’
“Indiana Jones” fans already know that Harrison Ford will be de-aged for parts of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” the fifth film in the Lucasfilm-backed adventure franchise. New visual effects technology played a big part in turning back the clock so that Ford could look the same age as he did when he first played Indiana Jones in the 1980s. Ford recently told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” that his de-aged face is actually his real face, as Lucasfilm used artificial intelligence to comb through all of the decades-old footage the studio has of him. Ford has...
Collider
'Blood Rise: Subspecies V' Trailer Promises Chilling Prequel to the Cult Classic Horror Series [Exclusive]
For fans of a beloved franchise, it’s never too late to go back and revisit some of their favorite characters. Fans of the vampire film franchise Subspecies learned the hard way that “late" can have a whole new meaning, though, when the world entered a pandemic. Announced in 2019, Blood Rise: Subspecies V was advertised as a prequel that was going to hit screens over 20 years after the last entry debuted. However, after COVID-19 hit, fans had to sit and wait until this very day—a day in which Full Moon Features gave Collider the privilege of debuting the trailer for the highly expected prequel.
Polygon
The James Gunn DCU plans do what Marvel can’t anymore: adapt comics
We’ve been here before: A film studio, eyeing Marvel Studios’ ridiculous track record of success, announces a similarly ambitious plan with the aim of going from zero to The Avengers and beyond in the next five to 10 years. This is how the Dark Universe was born. It was the impetus behind a Bloodshot movie that was once supposed to lead to more, and a similarly DOA Hasbro universe that thus far has only led to Snake Eyes. This week, a new milestone was hit, as Marvel’s Distinguished Competition became the first company to boldly outline a cinematic universe twice.
Polygon
Why is Hogwarts Legacy, a Harry Potter video game, so controversial?
Hogwarts Legacy, on the face of it, should have been pure wish fulfillment for millions of fans who have been enchanted by the lore of Harry Potter’s world over the past 25 years. In the video game, launching next week, players will live the life of mystery and adventure that comes with being a student at pop culture’s foremost school of witchcraft and wizardry.
Polygon
Cult-favorite horror series Birdemic is getting a special Blu-ray box set that includes new third film
One of the strangest and most oddly subversive horror franchises ever is getting a special new Blu-ray release. Wings of Disaster: the Birdemic Trilogy, a new box set from Severin Films, includes all three of writer and director James Nguyen’s Birdemic movies as well as 13 hours of special features.
Collider
Peter Jackson's 'King Kong' Shows How to Do a Remake Right
There’s always an inherent danger in remaking a much-beloved classic film like King Kong. Even if a remake succeeds on its own, it will naturally be compared to its predecessor and face unreasonably high expectations. It's harder to have sympathy for the creators of a remake, as their task may have been a mistake from the beginning. All remakes are challenges, but revamping a classic like 1933’s King Kong was a particularly ambitious endeavor. Not only was the original film a game changer within the industry that revolutionized visual effects, but the titular character had become one of the most powerful symbols of cinematic imagination and wonder. However, Peter Jackson’s 2005 reimagining showed how to do a remake right by intertwining nostalgia with new additions.
Polygon
What time does Marvel Snap’s February 2023 season start?
In Marvel Snap, seasons are about as short as a New York autumn. The popular card-battling game operates on a roughly monthly cycle, with each new season adding new cards, locations, and bundles to the game. The next Marvel Snap season will begin today (Feb. 6), and has highly suggested...
