Hochul: New York's future hinges on housing expansion

New York needs to greatly expand its stock of housing in order to attract new jobs and private sector development in the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday said during a trip to Central New York. Hochul is making the housing push as part of a key plank in her...
Hochul's budget gets mixed reviews from local government officials

Local government officials in New York have a mixed assessment of how Gov. Kathy Hochul's $227 billion budget proposals will affect municipalities throughout the state. And a lot depends on where you stand in local government. For mayors of villages and cities as well as county government leaders, the budget...
Flu cases continues to decline in New York, health officials say

Flu cases in New York have dropped for the seventh week in a row, recording a 34% decrease over last week, state Department of Health officials on Monday announced. There have been a total of nine pediatrict deaths in the state attributed to influenza this season, including one last week, health officials said.
