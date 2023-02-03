Read full article on original website
Herald and Tribune
Is genealogy tourism a thing? Why yes, it is!
(Editor’s Note: Heritage Tourism and Genealogy are probably some of my favorite topics when it comes to local and regional topics. I even wrote my thesis entitled, “Heritage Tourism in Washington County, Tennessee: Linking Place, Placelessness, and Preservation,” in 2016, on the subject. If you would like to learn more about the historical background and theoretical practices heritage tourism in Washington County, please take time to look up my thesis at https://dc.etsu.edu/cgi/viewcontent. cgi?article=4542&context=etd and take a read! — C.F. Bailey)
Johnson City Press
Miss David Crockett High School pageant winner is announced
David Crockett High School’s Choral Department recently hosted their annual Miss DCHS pageant, naming Ella Brown as the event’s winner. DCHS Chorus Director Kelly Davenport said that for this competition the contestants were judged on a number of criteria including interview skills, poise and performance in fundraising, talent and evening wear portions. At the end of the competition, the judges chose the contestant who they felt was the most “well-rounded” young lady, who will go on to represent the school in the greater community as 2023’s Miss DCHS.
localmemphis.com
Here are some Saturday events in the Bluff City on Feb. 4, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a week filled with winter weather, many Memphians might be ready to get out of the house. Luckily, there are a few key events taking place in the city on Feb. 4 specifically:. Collage Dance Collective's 'Rise'. This annual piece centers on the life and...
Herald and Tribune
Socks of Love brings warmth to Jonesborough residents in various ways
When Jonesborough resident Nancy Kavanaugh heard about the cause, “Sox of Love,” she decided to take part in the cause right in her backyard — calling it “Socks of Love.”. “Sox of Love” is a non-profit organization whose primary focus is to love people through the...
Herald and Tribune
Jonesborough examines how to solve restaurant scarcity
All over the nation, towns just like Jonesborough are seeing the effects of a volatile market and price increases across the board making it difficult for entrepreneurs looking to open restaurants. “It takes a lot of money to open a restaurant. And the failure rate is well over 50%,” said...
New Belk Outlet opens doors in Greeneville
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The new Belk Outlet just opened its doors to the public in Greeneville on Monday. Belk, a private department store company based in Charlotte, NC, offers an assortment of national brands, shoes and various accessories. “We’re going to be able to offer everyone way more brands than we had previously, we’re […]
Bluff City native Davis reflects on 2022 Vols football season
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It was a busy afternoon at Watson’s Marine and Tackle on Saturday, as customers stopped in to shop the store’s 2023 Open House weekend deals, as well as meet a few Tennessee Vols. Sullivan East graduate and current Big Orange offensive lineman, Dayne Davis, returned to his hometown this weekend. […]
tourcounsel.com
College Square Mall | Shopping mall in Morristown, Tennessee
College Square is an indoor regional shopping mall located in Morristown, Tennessee. College Square is owned by Time Equities Inc and managed by Urban Retail Properties. It features approximately 50 stores and restaurants including AMC College Square 12. Opened in 1988, College Square is the only shopping mall in an...
Bill aims to alleviate mammogram costs for women
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local state representative Rebecca Alexander proposed a bill that’s aiming to get the mammogram process, all the way up to potential diagnosis, paid for 100%. Alexander said this bill is the second part of a bill passed last year. “This bill goes one step further, and it will take away […]
wcyb.com
New director of schools for Sullivan County signs contract
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The search is over for the new director of schools for Sullivan County. Chuck Carter has been named to the position, signing his official contract Thursday evening. The school board voted to offer him the position back in December 2022. During Thursday's Board of...
Herald and Tribune
Boones Creek Elementary student athletes join county officials for groundbreaking on athletic fields
Washington County officials stood alongside students to take part in the groundbreaking of four new athletic fields at Boones Creek Elementary School on Friday. “Projects like these, sometimes they take a while, but there’s always a need for teamwork. And what this complex will support is our students developing the idea of working together and being a part of a team – something.
WATE
3 Dead in Vehicle Accident
3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 3 people were killed in a crash in Cocke County near Cosby according to Tennessee Highway Police. 10 a.m. Newscast February 4, 2023. 7 A.M. Newscast February 4,, 2023. 6 A.M. Newscast February...
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol man charged with murder
BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol man has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault following an incident on Saturday night. According to a news release from Capt. Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 8:30 Saturday night to meet with a woman who had allegedly been assaulted at a residence on Clark Drive in Bristol, Tennessee.
wvlt.tv
3 dead after Cocke County crash, THP says
Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. The caller told dispatch they could see smoke coming from the house. Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says. Updated: 6 hours ago. The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to...
GPD: Person barricaded in home caused hours long road closure in Greeneville, TN
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An hours long road closure in Greeneville on Saturday was the result of a person barricaded in their home, according to police. A release from the Greeneville Police Department says at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 4, police were called to a home on Carson Street in regard to a person […]
3 killed in Cocke Co. crash near Cosby
Three people were killed in a crash on Hopper Highway near Cosby Friday afternoon according to Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Kingsport Times-News
Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues
ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
wvlt.tv
Anderson Co. woman claims an older man took pictures of teenage daughter’s bedroom
CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just one day after Cocke County officials warned of trespassers in the Cosby area, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office pursued stalking charges against a man who the sheriff said repeatedly visited a woman’s home. Heather Morgan was getting restless sleep as of late after...
Kingsport Times-News
Two women injured in Wilcox Drive collision
KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident,...
wcyb.com
Twin brothers charged with robbery in Johnson City, police say
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Two men who are twin brothers have been charged with robbery, according to the Johnson City Police Department. Ronald Sams and Randall Sams, 61, were arrested Thursday, according to police. Police responded to the corner of N Roan Street and W Myrtle Avenue at...
