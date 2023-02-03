‘Unstable’: Rob Lowe Teams With Real-Life Son in Netflix Comedy First Look (VIDEO)

Read full article on original website
EW.com
Rob Lowe jokes that it's 'painful' to work with his son John Owen in Unstable first look
Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe are bringing their family dynamic to the new comedy series Unstable, and Netflix has just unveiled a first look. The father and son, who previously starred together on the unsolved mysteries show The Lowe Files, joke that it wasn't difficult for them to translate their relationship into fiction. "There's not a whole lot of acting," John Owen teases in the video. "Your hair's a little different. And we say 'I love you' on the show."
Watch: Rob Lowe, son John Owen tease Netflix comedy 'Unstable'
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
Cindy Williams's Laverne & Shirley co-star Michael McKean leads celebrities paying tribute
Cindy Williams - who portrayed the titular character Shirley Feeney in iconic 1970s sitcom Laverne & Shirley - has died aged 75.
Law & Order: SVU To Add A New Castmate To Season 24
At this point, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" has convinced the world that it is eternal, as it's impossible to imagine a scenario without the crime drama premiering new episodes each week. Dick Wolf's procedural crime series launched in 1999 and has never looked back. 24 seasons later, Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson is still working hard to protect the lives of New York City residents, with her team of partners and coworkers seemingly constantly rotating in and out of the office.
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode
The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited. But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as...
tvinsider.com
‘Frasier’ Revival Begins Production With James Burrows Returning to Direct
Benedict Cumberbatch is to star in a new six-part Netflix thriller Eric alongside Gaby Hoffmann
The British actor, 46, will play the lead role of Vincent Anderson, a father who is on a desperate search to find his missing nine-year-old son who disappeared one morning on his way to school.
‘Reboot’ Canceled After One Season at Hulu
Hulu has canceled the comedy series “Reboot” after just one season, Variety has learned. The first and only season of the series consisted of eight episodes and debuted on the streamer on Sept. 20, 2022. The lot of the show began with Hulu deciding to reboot a popular 2000s sitcom called “Step Right Up,” forcing the cast to reunite and confront their unresolved issues. The series starred Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Judy Greer, and Calum Worthy as the show’s original cast members, Rachel Bloom as the millennial writer looking to reboot the show, Paul Reiser as the show’s original creator,...
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
Seth Rogen Jokes 'No One's Made a Good High School Movie' Since His 2007 Comedy Superbad
Seth Rogen says Superbad is still his 20-year-old The Fabelmans costar Gabriel LaBelle's "favorite movie" Superbad is still teen-comedy royalty in Seth Rogen's heart. In a recent conversation with PEOPLE surrounding an Airbnb collaboration inspired by his cannabis-home-goods brand Houseplant, Rogen says the 2007 comedy is the "favorite movie" of his The Fabelmans costar Gabriel LaBelle and LaBelle's friends. "What's crazy is that Gabe LaBelle is like 19 years old and his and his friends' favorite movie is Superbad," raves the Golden Globe nominee, 40, before joking, "So it never changed for...
After Johnny Knoxville Took Shots At Hulu For Reboot Cancellation, Co-Star Rachel Bloom Shared Her Own 'Classy' Reaction
Reboot star Rachel Bloom joined Johnny Knoxville in sharing a "classy" reaction to Hulu's shocking cancellation.
Every TV show that's ending in 2023
Insider rounded up the longtime shows ending their runs this year along with unexpected cancellations that are cutting other series short.
‘Gilmore Girls’ Star Liz Torres Appeared in Another Long-Forgotten Amy Sherman-Palladino Project
When Gilmore Girls fans see Liz Torres, they see Miss Patty. Torres, who portrayed the salacious dance instructor, for all seven seasons, also reprised her role in Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. Torres seemed born to play Miss Patty, but she was also in a short-lived and long-forgotten Amy Sherman-Palladino project a few years before the …
Melinda Dillon, the Oscar-nominated actress best known for playing Ralphie's mom in 'A Christmas Story,' has died at 83
George Clooney to Direct Showtime Political Thriller Series ‘The Department’
George Clooney will direct and executive produce a political thriller series for Showtime called “The Department,” which has been given a straight-to-series order by the network. Clooney and Grant Heslov will executive produce through their Smokehouse Pictures with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios set to produce. The...
America's movie mom Melinda Dillon of 'A Christmas Story,' dies at 83
Melinda Dillon, a two-time Oscar nominee best known for the movies A Christmas Story and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, has died at 83.
2023 Emmys: ‘Ted Lasso’ could become 7th comedy series ever to win for first 3 seasons
Heads up, stats nerds: If “Ted Lasso” wins Best Comedy Series for Season 3 at the upcoming 2023 Emmys after previously claiming trophies for Seasons 1 and 2, it will join a list of just six other laffers that have accomplished this rare feat. The most recent time this happened was for ABC’s family mockumentary “Modern Family,” which actually prevailed for its first five seasons on the air (2010-14). Before that was “30 Rock” (first three seasons in 2007-09), “Frasier” (first five seasons in 1994-98), “Taxi” (first three seasons in 1979-81), “All in the Family” (first three seasons in 1971-73)...
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 Best Adam Scott movies and TV shows, ranked
Adam Scott is a very versatile actor, able to play both the tepid nice guy and the unbelievably obnoxious jerk with equal skill. He is also able to be funny or serious when taking on a role as either the straight man or the absurd side character. Perhaps most impressive is Scott’s ability to somehow be both at the same time, walking the tight rope better than most actors working today.
