Costly competition: Rising costs for everyday life impact youth sports for Colorado families

Read full article on original website
Related
How Much Must You Make in Colorado to Be Considered Middle Class?
When you think of a middle-class family, you're typically reminded of your everyday sitcom with a family of four, a decent-sized house, a breadwinning father, a stay-at-home mom, a couple of kids, a dog, and a cat. However, as we grow, we come to find out that real life is...
broomfieldleader.com
Polis Administration continues to support small businesses in Colorado: OEDIT awards 56 access to capital grants
COLORADO GOVERNOR JARED POLIS, COLORADO OFFICE OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND INTERNATIONAL TRADE. Governor Polis and the Business Support division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) announced that 56 grants have been awarded to small businesses in Colorado through the Small Business Accelerated Growth Program. These $5,000 grants will help small business owners across the state, from Morgan County to Alamosa County, implement financial practices that can help them secure loans and other forms of capital to grow their businesses.
Looking for Love? You Might Want to Move Out of Colorado
Natives tend to hope that transplants will move out of Colorado, but you may want to leave too — if you're single, that is. Slotsource.com recently went searching for the best places to find love in the country, and the Centennial State didn't even make the Top 10. According...
'There's a reckoning in history': Colorado historians work to preserve Green Book sites
Painted in black and white, a group of young girls laugh in their swim trunks and caps as they splash around in the cool waters of South Boulder Creek. The year is 1935, and the girls are enjoying the day at a summer camp in the Rockies. The camp, called Camp Nizhoni, is less than 40 miles west of Denver in Lincoln Hills.
studyfinds.org
Best Places To Live In Colorado: Top 5 Cities Most Recommended By Experts
Looking to live where you’re surrounded by majestic mountains, beautiful hiking trails, and amazing wildlife every day? And what about the snowfall? Imagine waking up to a winter wonderland in your backyard! This is what you get living in Colorado. Whether you prefer the hustle and bustle of city life or seek the peace and quiet of a small mountain town, Colorado has it all!
kiowacountypress.net
Opinion: Polis Turns His Back on Colorado Agriculture
Last month, Governor Jared Polis gave his State of the State address before a joint session of the General Assembly and to all Coloradans around the state. As I and other rural legislators listened to his speech, we couldn't help but notice something so significant to our state barely received more than a brief mention. As the speech lagged on, it was evident the governor was clearly avoiding talking about it. It became the industrial elephant in the room, if you will.
How Many Inmates Are There In Colorado Prisons?
If people don't quit breaking the law, Colorado may run out of room to house convicted criminals. Most Colorado state prisons are operating very near their capacity level. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Corrections, at the end of January, there were only 867 vacant beds in Colorado's state prisons.
Colorado cannabis sales tank in 2022 after pandemic-induced high
Following a pandemic "high,” Colorado cannabis sales have been plummeting for months. Sales skyrocketed for the cannabis industry in the beginning of 2022, a trend that began at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, cannabis industry officials are seeing the other side of the pandemic “bump,” according to...
20 Reasons Why Someone Might Hate Living In Colorado
Nearly six million people call Colorado home. It's obviously a pretty popular place to live for plenty of reasons. One thing that attracts people to Colorado is the beauty of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains, the towering peaks, crystal blue lakes, winding canyon roads, and rolling rivers. It truly is a beautiful state, however, we all know that not every square mile of Colorado is etched with beauty.
International Space Station: View of Colorado from space
(COLORADO) — A live video showing the International Space Station (ISS) passing through Colorado captures the state, all in white, after recent snowstorms and winter weather on Friday, Feb. 3. The ISS-Above shows the pass track over the City of Denver as well as different northern Colorado cities labeled in a frame grab of the […]
travellemming.com
35 Colorado Festivals & Events in 2023 (By Month)
I’m a Colorado local here to guide you to the best festivals in Colorado!. These 35 events and festivals include some of the greatest things to do Colorado offers. Many are festivals free to attend, and there are events for every month of the year!. Kick off ski season,...
broomfieldleader.com
In new strategic plan, Colorado wants residents to find the value in higher education
Colorado’s higher education system ideally not only would ensure students get jobs, but also would pave the way for them to earn back what they spent on their education and increase their lifetime earnings, according to a new strategic plan released Thursday. The plan prods Colorado to focus on...
EDITORIAL: Is the rush to Colorado over?
For at least the past 30 years, Colorado ranked among the most desirable destinations for people looking for peace, tranquility, safety and some of nature’s most extraordinary beauty. The attraction has worn off, and that should tell leadership something is wrong. State demographers report Colorado’s population growth is coming...
foodsafetynews.com
Frequent marijuana use by Colorado youths associated with psychotic disorders
Colorado became the first in the nation in 2012 to make the recreational use of marijuana legal. In the following year when recreational marijuana sales got underway, Colorado’s General Assembly mandated the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) to produce a report every two years by Jan. 31 on the health effects of marijuana use and trends in marijuana use among Coloradans.
lamarledger.com
Colorado politicians want more property tax relief as state forecasts 26.5% increase in assessed values
The question of how to blunt the edge of rising property taxes is again echoing in the halls of Colorado’s Capitol. The answer to that, however, is a work in progress. No proposal has been released by legislative leaders, though they say it’s a problem that’s top of mind this session — especially with looming spikes in tax bills and the ever-present possibility that activists could circumvent lawmakers in favor of the ballot box.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Colorado Election Fraud Conspiracist Appears to Have Committed Voter Fraud, Court Docs Show
As one of Colorado’s most prominent election conspiracists, Joe Oltmann has spent the past two years insisting that there has been massive voter fraud in just about every Colorado and national election since 2020. He’s never been able to produce any evidence of this, and in fact, has been sued for defamation multiple times over his unsubstantiated claims.
5280.com
How to Electrify Your Home, Lessen Your Carbon Footprint & Save Money
There’s a major change coming in how we heat our homes, power our toasters, cook our scrambled eggs, and drive from place to place. In fact, the transformation is already in its nascent stages in Colorado and the rest of the country. It will have a profound impact on the planet we call home, but in day-to-day life, we’ll hardly notice a difference—except to appreciate cheaper bills and zippier acceleration in our cars.
Drought eases from Denver to Colorado's Western Slope
As January wrapped up with above normal snowfall and cold in Denver, most of Colorado enjoyed extra snow. That helped to battle drought conditions statewide.This week's drought monitor has most of the Denver metro area up to Fort Collins and into the foothills drought free as a result of our recent winter snowfall. Greeley down to Denver International Airport, eastern Aurora into Castle Rock is still abnormally dry.Statewide, almost half of the state is drought free. About 45% in the grey map area is free from drought conditions with all of the welcome snowfall this season so far.The Eastern Plains from Interstate 25 out to Nebraska and Kansas still have various levels of drought from moderate to extreme. The worst drought conditions are still locked over the southeast and northeastern corners of the state. With a few spots still in the extreme red coloring.
cobizmag.com
Becoming a Zero-Emissions State — How Alternative Fuels Are Transforming Transportation in Colorado
Gone are the days of gas-burning vehicles. We’re officially in an energy renaissance with a firm trajectory toward clean energy consumption in our transportation methods. There’s a strong push for everything run on gasoline to be phased out. We’re now seeing the great transformation that the state of Colorado has been yearning for, and Colorado is well on its way to becoming a zero-emissions state very shortly due to a variety of sustainable transportation initiatives.
lamarledger.com
Trifecta of layoffs in energy, cannabis and manufacturing sectors hit Colorado simultaneously
Three Colorado employers have notified the state that they plan to eliminate 334 jobs in Denver and Pueblo, according to Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification letters filed with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment this week. The largest of the three layoffs comes from Pinnacle Architectural Lighting Inc., which...
Comments / 0