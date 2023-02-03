Costly competition: Rising costs for everyday life impact youth sports for Colorado families

As January wrapped up with above normal snowfall and cold in Denver, most of Colorado enjoyed extra snow. That helped to battle drought conditions statewide.This week's drought monitor has most of the Denver metro area up to Fort Collins and into the foothills drought free as a result of our recent winter snowfall. Greeley down to Denver International Airport, eastern Aurora into Castle Rock is still abnormally dry.Statewide, almost half of the state is drought free. About 45% in the grey map area is free from drought conditions with all of the welcome snowfall this season so far.The Eastern Plains from Interstate 25 out to Nebraska and Kansas still have various levels of drought from moderate to extreme. The worst drought conditions are still locked over the southeast and northeastern corners of the state. With a few spots still in the extreme red coloring.

DENVER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO