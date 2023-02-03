Read full article on original website
myklgr.com
Redwood County Court News for Jan. 16-22, 2023
Jordan Tyler Beyer, Bricelyn: petty misdemeanor hands-free law – access video content / images / games / software applications, fees and fines $135. Kendra Kay Brueggeman, Milroy: petty misdemeanor speed 55 zone 72/55, fees and fines $145. Daren Leroy Danielson, Tracy: petty misdemeanor hands-free law, access video content /...
knuj.net
Sibley County Deputy Sheriff
Sibley County is recruiting for a Full-time Deputy Sheriff, this union position is is responsible for enforcing all federal, state and local laws, statutes, and ordinances within the County to serve and protect citizens of the County and to promote public safety. Starting wage is $28.06 per hour. Upon hire, applicants will become eligible for an additional $1.50 per hour retention bonus paid quarterly. After successful completion of field training Deputies may be issued a take home squad car. Deputies must live within 20 miles of the Sibley County line to be eligible for a take home squad car. Deputies work 2184 hours annually and schedule allows for every other weekend off.
myklgr.com
Clara City residents arrested during Kandiyohi County search for stolen property
Two Clara City residents were arrested during a search for stolen property in Kandiyohi County on Thursday. On Feb. 2, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, along with the West Central SWAT Team, performed a search warrant for stolen property in the 600 block of 1st Street NE in Clara City.
myklgr.com
Judge commits accused murderer Vossen to memory care facility
Algene Vossen will not stand trial for the 1974 murder of Mae Herman of Willmar. Vossen, 81 of Sioux Falls, has been ordered committed to a memory care facility for the rest of his life by Judge Stephen Wentzell. In November of 2021, Wentzell ruled that Vossen was not mentally competent to stand trial for 2nd Degree Murder, and ordered him released to the custody of his Niece in Des Moines Iowa.
myklgr.com
Robbinsdale man sentenced for Redwood County assault with firearm
A Robbinsdale man, Demahjay Sherief Sincere Hudson, age 22, has been sentenced in Redwood County Court for an assault with a firearm that occurred near Belview. According to court documents, on June 6, 2021, at about 12:30 a.m., the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a rural farm site on a report that someone had been shot. Deputies arrived to find eight vehicles leaving the area, and five people standing around a wounded man lying on the ground by the machine shed. Witnesses stated several individuals with guns had been there, and one of them had shot the victim. Deputies located four 40 caliber bullet casings on the scene, and a nearby car had a bullet hole in the front passenger door.
myklgr.com
Cottage Grove man drives himself to Brown County Jail to turn himself in for drunk driving
A Cottage Grove man apparently drove from the Twin Cities to New Ulm to turn himself in for drunk driving. Robert Douglas Bauer, 42, was charged this week with 3rd-degree DWI in Brown County Court. A criminal complaint says a New Ulm Police officer received a call on January 28...
willmarradio.com
Kandiyohi County snowmobile crash victim identified
(Spicer MN-) The man who died in a snowmobile accident near the Prairie Woods Environmental Learning Center Wednesday has been identified as 67-year-old Ronald Dilley of rural Pennock. Dilley owned Dilley's Resort on the south end of West Norway Lake. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday they were notified about a snowmobile accident in the 12000 Block of 2nd Street Northeast in Lake Andrew Township, west of Spicer. First responders found Dilley on the ground next to a snowmobile and tried to revive him, but he died at the scene. The case remains under investigation.
myklgr.com
Felony stalking, threats charges filed against New Ulm man
A New Ulm man who allegedly threatened suicide and repeatedly harassed and threatened his victim is facing felony charges. Carlin Lyle Oscarson, 40, was charged Friday with felony counts of stalking and threats of violence in Brown County Court. He’s also charged with nine counts of harassment and two counts of obscene and harassing phone calls.
krwc1360.com
Wright County Man Injured in Accidental Gun Shot Incident
A local man was injured Wednesday morning when he apparently accidentally shot himself in the hand. Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud reports that around 11 AM, his department was dispatched to the 212 Medical Center in Chaska for an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound to his hand. A...
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
Snowmobiler, 67, killed in crash near New London-Spicer
LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A 67-year-old man is dead following an snowmobile crash Wednesday afternoon in central Minnesota.The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 3 p.m. in Lake Andrew Township, which is east of New London and Spicer.Deputies found the victim next to a brand-new Ski-Doo sled, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim's name will be released at a later time.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Murder trial set to begin Monday in Windom
The trial for a Windom man charged with second-degree murder is scheduled to begin with jury selection Monday. Ralph Leslie Apmann faces charges of “second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony.”. The charges stem from an incident in August 2021 at the Phat Pheasant Pub in Windom. For...
Snowmobile Crash Kills Driver
LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP (WJON News) - A snowmobile crash resulted in the death of the driver this Wednesday afternoon. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office was sent to Lake Andrew Township west of Spicer on reports of a snowmobile crash. Officers found the 67-year-old driver lying on the ground next...
myklgr.com
Jerome Benedict Schoen
Jerome Benedict Schoen, age 62 of Redwood Falls formerly of Morton, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 2, 2023 at his home. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
swnewsmedia.com
Sheriff: Twin Cities teen dies after apparently being shot in Chanhassen; 18-year-old in custody
A 17-year-old boy from an east Twin Cities metro community who was shot and died early Thursday morning was apparently shot in Chanhassen, the Carver County Sheriff's Office said. In a news release, the sheriff's office said it received a report at 2:43 a.m. of a teenage boy at Fairview...
knsiradio.com
Wright County Murder Suspect Makes Court Appearance
(KNSI) – Eighteen-year-old attempted murder suspect Dillon Tilbury appeared in Wright County District Court Tuesday. The Moorhead native will have an omnibus hearing on Tuesday, April 18th. He is accused of beating and shooting a Monticello man on January 16th near the entrance to Montissippi Park. Police responded around...
willmarradio.com
Six arrested in local methamphetamine bust
(Willmar MN-) 6 people are under arrest after a local meth bust this week. On Monday agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed three narcotics search warrants in three different cities in Kandiyohi and Stearns Counties. The search warrants were related to the trafficking of methamphetamine into the CEE-VI service area. A total of six individuals were arrested for a variety of controlled substance charges after agents located and seized over half a pound of meth, three handguns and several thousand dollars in cash believed to be the proceeds from methamphetamine sales.
OnlyInYourState
These 4 Small Towns Were Once Home To Minnesotans That Changed The World
Many famous and influential people have been born in the state of Minnesota, and most of them come from large cities like Minneapolis or St. Paul. Yet, these four small towns were the birthplace of people who have left a lasting impact. Minnesota is a wonderful place to see charming...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Three arrested in connection with juvenile drug overdoses
(ABC 6 News) – Three Mankato-area adults were arrested Tuesday in connection with three juvenile drug overdoses, according to the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force. According to law enforcement, the three juveniles’ symptoms were consistent with exposure to M30 pills, which often contain fentanyl. Two of the...
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
