Ms. Rosalie C. Morgan, Soperton
Memorial services for Ms. Rosalie C. Morgan will be held Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Higgs Funeral Home in Soperton. Brother Robbie Byrd will officiate. Ms. Morgan died Friday, February 03, 2023 at Treutlen Health/Rehab and will be laid to rest beside her husband at a later date.
Lions Club Bring Mobile Unit to Lyons
Lions Club members focus their efforts on protecting eyesight, and one of the tools the organization uses visited The Mercy Clinic recently in Lyons. Lyons Lions Club President Lucretia Nobles, said, It is a pleasure to have the van here in Lyons at The Mercy Clinic. A lot of times it’s the bus we see, but in the van they are also capable of bringing what they need to do a professional eye exam, fill prescriptions for glasses and they even have a doctor online who is overseeing the exam.
Local church to host community cookout this Saturday
Church of God the Bibleway Statesboro invites the citizens of Statesboro and Bulloch County to their community cookout this Saturday, February 4, at the Bibleway Apostolic Plaza at 323 West Main Street. The cookout begins at noon. Their outreach ministry is happy to give back to and meet new faces in the local area.
Bulldog Baseball Rolls Past Treutlen County 14-0 in Scrimmage
Toombs County Bulldogs baseball team defeated Treutlen 15-0 on Wednesday as three Bulldog pitchers combined to throw a shutout. The Bulldogs fired up the offense in the first inning when Jackson Jenkins drove in a run with a double, and secured the victory thanks to another 12 runs in the third inning. The rally was led by walks by Caleb McCoy and Charles Spivey, singles by Ryder Sears and Dawson Brantley, fielder’s choices by Kipp Mosley and Cameron Ledford, an error on a ball put in play by Jenkins, and a double by Tucker Braddy.
Area Police Blotter
Vidalia Police Department reports the following arrests. Kersey, Timothy Darren – Vidalia – Criminal trespass/bench warrant (Vidalia) Roberson, Tiger TaQuan – Hinesville – Possession of firearm by convicted felon/simple obstruction/possession of ecstasy/terroristic threats/criminal damage to property/theft by taking. Thigpen, Gary Jordan – Pembroke – Possession of...
Former Fort Stewart soldier sentenced to life in prison in barracks stabbing death
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A former Fort Stewart soldier has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing a former fellow soldier in his barracks room. According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, David Estes, 29-year-old Byron Booker, of Ludowici, previously pleaded guilty to premeditated murder of a member of the United […]
Bulloch School District may have broken state, federal law by asking for journalist video
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school is trying to keep his job after a video shows him shoving a student as classes changed. The incident, which happened in early December, was the focus of a hearing in Statesboro on Tuesday. Testifying in front of the school board, […]
Gavel Passed At Greater Vidalia Chamber of Commerce
With the ceremonial passing of the gavel, the voluntary leadership of the Greater Vidalia Chamber of Commerce was passed Friday night from the outgoing Chairman John Koon to Chairman Mike Hagan. “I think we have one of the greatest Chambers in the state,” Koon said. “It’s been an exciting year....
