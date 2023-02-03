Lions Club members focus their efforts on protecting eyesight, and one of the tools the organization uses visited The Mercy Clinic recently in Lyons. Lyons Lions Club President Lucretia Nobles, said, It is a pleasure to have the van here in Lyons at The Mercy Clinic. A lot of times it’s the bus we see, but in the van they are also capable of bringing what they need to do a professional eye exam, fill prescriptions for glasses and they even have a doctor online who is overseeing the exam.

LYONS, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO