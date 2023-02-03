The Grammys fucked everything up. Again. In a possible troll move, the Grammy voters self-consciously avoided the most obvious thing that they could’ve done to shore up any kind of goodwill. Beyoncé took home a pile of statues, just as she does every year. But she lost out on Album Of The Year, just as she does whenever she releases an album. Instead, the Grammy voters decided to bestow that honor upon Harry Styles. They didn’t even do the funny thing and give the award to ABBA. I don’t know why I ever got my hopes up.

11 HOURS AGO