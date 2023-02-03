Read full article on original website
Top 10 Songs of 1978
Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear right now
From Slipknot and Lovebites to Dying Fetus and Powerwolf, these are the best new metal songs this week. Plus, vote for your favourite!
The Saddest Metal Song of All Time?
By 2008, Slipknot was known for it’s shocking scary look, it’s dark heavy sound, and basically your mother’s worst nightmare manifested into a nine-piece metal band. They were set to release another single — one surely to be full of distorted guitars, blazing drums, screaming vocals, and beer keg hits. Instead came a deeply introspective track, a slow and brooding song featuring acoustic guitar, smooth vocals, and hauntingly beautiful lyrics. It would end up becoming one of Slipknot's most popular songs, Corey Taylor’s heartbreak ballad, "Snuff."
These are the 25 most streamed Spotify songs of all time
The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" is the most streamed song of all time on Spotify with 3.363 billion plays and counting.
The top 20 best Nightwish songs ranked
From Nemo and Élan to Greatest Show On Earth and Ghost Love Score, these are the best songs by symphonic metal icons Nightwish - as chosen by you
See Chris Brown's Shocking Reaction to Losing 2023 Grammy for Best R&B Album
Chris Brown is not impressed with the 2023 Grammys. During music's biggest night, the rapper had his eyes on the Best R&B Album category. After all, the 33-year-old was nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Robert Glasper, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton. But when Robert was announced as the winner during...
Madonna’s “Whole New Face” At The 2023 Grammys Has Fans Stunned
The 2023 Grammys kicked off on Sunday, February 5, starring musical artists celebrating musical artists. Several very recognizable names saw their work honored, including Ozzy Osbourne, who took whom two awards that night. But viewers found themselves distracted by Madonna‘s face when the “Like a Prayer” singer took the stage for a special introduction.
Behind the History and Meaning of the Song “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan
It’s one of the most famous folk songs in American history. It’s penned by the legendary artist Bob Dylan and has been covered a number of times. It’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” and the meaning behind the song is below. The Meaning. The...
Ozzy Osbourne Wins Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance at 2023 Grammys
Ozzy Osbourne has won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Rock Album with Patient Number 9. He won the honor over the Black Keys (Dropout Boogie), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (The Boy Named If), Idles (Crawler), Machine Gun Kelly (Mainstream Sellout), and Spoon (Lucifer on the Sofa). Producer Andrew Watt accepted the award on Osbourne’s behalf, shouting out the late Taylor Hawkins and Jeff Beck for their support of the album. Find the speech below.
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Led Zeppelin once released a song on K-Tel: the result was one of the great all-star photos
Led Zeppelin on K-Tel? It really happened
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
Jana Horn Announces New Album The Window Is the Dream, Shares New Song: Listen
Jana Horn has announced that her second album is on the way: The Texas-born singer-songwriter’s second LP is titled The Window Is the Dream and it’s out April 7 via No Quarter. Listen to the record’s lead single, “After All This Time,” and find the album’s full tracklist below.
Ranking The Performances At The 2023 Grammys
The Grammys fucked everything up. Again. In a possible troll move, the Grammy voters self-consciously avoided the most obvious thing that they could’ve done to shore up any kind of goodwill. Beyoncé took home a pile of statues, just as she does every year. But she lost out on Album Of The Year, just as she does whenever she releases an album. Instead, the Grammy voters decided to bestow that honor upon Harry Styles. They didn’t even do the funny thing and give the award to ABBA. I don’t know why I ever got my hopes up.
Stream Keep’s Hazy, Dreamy New Album Happy In Here
I promise you: This album doesn’t sound anything like the cover art. I understand that you’re skeptical. I’m skeptical, too. But unless that cover art screams “warm, gooey shoegaze” to you, then we’re looking at a cognitive-dissonance situation. The Richmond band Keep started out...
Korn celebrate 1-year anniversary of latest album with surprise release of Requiem Mass EP
Korn's 14th album Requiem was released a year ago today — and they're celebrating the anniversary with new live EP Requiem Mass
‘It speaks straight from the heart’: Bryan Ferry, Adele and Engelbert Humperdinck on Bob Dylan’s Make You Feel My Love
As the ballad appears on the latest Bootleg Sessions box set, some of the many artists who have covered it explain why it tugs their heartstrings
Iron Maiden, Rage Against The Machine, Soundgarden, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliot and more nominated for Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2023
This year's nominations have been revealed
Ranking Bruce Springsteen's studio albums
Released simultaneously with Human Touch (more on that in a bit), Lucky Town has a couple of memorable numbers like "Better Days" and the underrated "If I Should Fall Behind," which became a live staple on the massively successful 1999–2000 Reunion Tour. That said, the overall collection of songs, which Springsteen penned in addition to a couple of pieces that weren't considered for Human Touch, which was in the works since the dawn of the '90s, don't deliver much punch. They're not usually played live. Though the album received solid reviews and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 in the United States, the record can best be described as "meh."
Tony Visconti Says Harry Styles Isn’t Worthy Of Shining David Bowie’s Shoes
Harry Styles won Album Of The Year last night at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, where he also performed his hit single “As It Was.” Tony Visconti, David Bowie’s close collaborator, was one of the few watching the Recording Academy’s ceremony, and he had a visceral reaction to Styles’ anointment in the Grammys sphere.
