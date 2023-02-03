Read full article on original website
Related
Gisele Bundchen Takes Kids Vivian, 10, & Benjamin, 13, Shopping In Miami After Tom Brady Announces Retirement
Gisele Bundchen kept focused on parenting duties in Miami on Saturday amid the news of her ex, NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady, officially retiring from football. The Brazilian supermodel, 42, was spotted treating her and Tom’s kids, daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, to some retail therapy, as seen in photos here. Rocking a chic ensemble of a grey sweater and white capris, Gisele looked happy and healthy as she wrapped her arms around her young brood.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy Williams
RadarOnline.com has learned that Wendy Williams is reportedly “sad and lonely” as she spends all of her time penned up alone in her New York City penthouse. The 58-year-old former talk show host continues to battle a series of alleged health problems and financial hardships.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
NBC Connecticut
Grammys Red Carpet 2023: See What Celebs Wore
It's music's biggest night of the year, and the stars are out on the red carpet in Los Angeles. See some of the stunning looks below:
NBC Connecticut
‘Game of Thrones' Stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Expecting Second Baby
You know something, Jon Snow. You know that a baby is on the way!. "Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington has announced that he and wife Rose Leslie are adding to their pack—which is gonna come as quite the surprise for their 2-year-old son. "He's about to get the...
NBC Connecticut
Why Trevor Noah Says Beyoncé Wasn't at the 2023 Grammys to Accept Her Best R&B Song Win
We're crazy in love with this comical awards show moment. Beyoncé won the award for Best R&B Song at the 2023 Grammys, making her officially tied with conductor Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins of all time. The moment marked an incredible honor — but Beyoncé wasn't present for it.
NBC Connecticut
2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show: Everything to Know About Rihanna's Performance
The halftime show for Super Bowl LVII is set up to deliver one of the most memorable solo performances in history. Rihanna, a once in a generational artist, will take center stage on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. She is set to steal the show at Super Bowl in State Farm Stadium -- home of the Arizona Cardinals -- in a contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Rihanna is a nine-time Grammy Award winner, a 12-time Billboard Music Award winner and has recently been nominated for Best Original Song [Lift Me Up] at the upcoming Academy Awards.
