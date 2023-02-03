Read full article on original website
Teen fatally shot on Southwest Side: CPD
A teenage boy was shot and killed in North Lawndale, Chicago police said. The 16-year-old boy was walking on a sidewalk at 22nd and Keeler Avenue just after 8:30 p.m. when two men got out of a car and started shooting, according to police.
36-year-old man found dead after fire at vacant home on Southwest Side
A man was dead after a fire early Sunday in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. The man, 36, was in a vacant building in the 6400 block of South Whipple Street when the fire started, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.
Man shot in South Side parking lot
CHICAGO - A man was shot while standing in a parking lot Sunday night in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. The 28-year-old was in the parking lot around 11:39 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the arm, according to police.
Logan Square stabbing: Man stabbed, critically injured at gas station, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a 25-year-old man was stabbed and critically wounded at a gas station in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.
Thieves posing as construction workers burglarize North Side apartment
CHICAGO - Three suspects posing as construction workers burglarized an apartment Sunday afternoon on Chicago's North Side. A female, whose age was unknown, was in her residence around 3:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue when someone she didn't know knocked and said he was there to do construction, police said.
Investigation underway after fire at Far South Side restaurant
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A restaurant inside a strip mall in Washington Heights is damaged after a fire Sunday just after midnight. Smoke was seen pouring out of Joy's Seafood and Steak, in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street around 12:19 a.m. The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire.No injuries were reported. Chicago fire officials are investigating.
Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center
CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night. Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.
Family Pushes for Answers in Fatal Shooting of Baker Known For Helping Humboldt Park Community
A Chicago family is desperately seeking answers in the Humboldt Park shooting death of a beloved father who was known for putting others before himself. Loved ones and friends have described Ruben Olivares as an exceptional person - someone who was a constant, positive force in the community. "This one...
Video Catches Flashover Hitting Three Chicago (IL) Firefighters at Door of Church Fire
A Chicago Firefighter had to be treated at the hospital Saturday morning when he and two others were caught in a flashover at the door of a church fire. The fire was reported around 7 a.m. at a church at the Universal Temple of Christ and Training School at 5539 S. Damen Avenue. Dramatic video of the incident shows three firefighters, one without a facepiece, approaching the door to the building when flames explode out the door.
Woman, 23, shot during argument in Longwood Manor
CHICAGO - A woman was shot during an argument Sunday night in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood. The 23-year-old was arguing with someone around 9:32 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Loomis Street when they pulled out a handgun and shot her in the leg, according to police. She was...
Police video shows a man being beaten on downtown Chicago street corner — and, contrary to a viral storyline, he wasn’t a carjacker
Chicago police surveillance footage shows that a man beaten on a downtown street corner last month was, despite the enticing story that spread with a viral video of the attack, not a car thief or carjacker. CWB Chicago first told you about the questionable storyline last month. Now, police surveillance...
Chicago shooting: Man ID'd after fatally shot while sitting in car on West Side
A man died after he was shot Saturday while sitting in a car in Austin on the West Side.
Chicago Fire investigates arson at South Side restaurant
CHICAGO - A restaurant caught fire on the South Side early Sunday morning and the Chicago Fire Department is investigating it as arson. Police and fire officials responded to a restaurant fire in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street just after midnight and put it out. After further investigation,...
Robber is mugging women inside Loop parking garages, Chicago police say
Chicago police are warning about a man who is robbing women inside Loop parking garages. Police linked two cases to the robber in a community alert issued Saturday evening. However, CWB Chicago has learned of a third robbery that occurred this week, but the victim left the scene without waiting for police after filing a report with a security guard.
Chicago Heights fire: Massive blaze breaks out at south suburban furniture factory
The fire has since been extinguished, but crews have been monitoring hot spots, officials said.
Armed Robbery Crew Linked to at Least 15 Crimes, Mostly on Chicago's West Side
An armed robbery crew is connected to at least 15 robberies in the last month, brandishing rifles and stealing victims’ phones, cash and cars in a wide-ranging crime spree. The robberies generally have occurred early in the morning, with the majority victims reporting that they were using ATM’s, or entering or exiting their vehicles.
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting 22-year-old woman in 2020
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in the fatal shooting of a woman on the West Side in 2020. Police say James Armstrong, 26, was arrested Friday for the murder of a 22-year-old woman. Armstrong allegedly shot her on Dec, 20 at 1:35 a.m. in the 700 block of...
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
There have been 5 armed robberies since Christmas on this Chicago street corner, most recently on Saturday
Update: On Sunday, Chicago police issued a community alert about the robberies. According to CPD, a second robbery also occurred at the corner of 21st and Damen moments after the incident detailed in our story. That means there have been six robberies on the corner since Christmas, not five. Chicago...
