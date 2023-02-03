A Chicago Firefighter had to be treated at the hospital Saturday morning when he and two others were caught in a flashover at the door of a church fire. The fire was reported around 7 a.m. at a church at the Universal Temple of Christ and Training School at 5539 S. Damen Avenue. Dramatic video of the incident shows three firefighters, one without a facepiece, approaching the door to the building when flames explode out the door.

