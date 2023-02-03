ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot in South Side parking lot

CHICAGO - A man was shot while standing in a parking lot Sunday night in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. The 28-year-old was in the parking lot around 11:39 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the arm, according to police.
Thieves posing as construction workers burglarize North Side apartment

CHICAGO - Three suspects posing as construction workers burglarized an apartment Sunday afternoon on Chicago's North Side. A female, whose age was unknown, was in her residence around 3:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue when someone she didn't know knocked and said he was there to do construction, police said.
Investigation underway after fire at Far South Side restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A restaurant inside a strip mall in Washington Heights is damaged after a fire Sunday just after midnight. Smoke was seen pouring out of Joy's Seafood and Steak, in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street around 12:19 a.m. The restaurant was closed at the time of the fire.No injuries were reported.  Chicago fire officials are investigating. 
Group of men force woman out of Maserati in Chicago's North Center

CHICAGO - A woman was sitting in a parked car in Chicago's North Center neighborhood when a group of men forced her out and stole it Saturday night. Police say the woman was parked in the 2100 block of West Cullom Avenue just before midnight when the group of four to five men approached her and two were armed.
Video Catches Flashover Hitting Three Chicago (IL) Firefighters at Door of Church Fire

A Chicago Firefighter had to be treated at the hospital Saturday morning when he and two others were caught in a flashover at the door of a church fire. The fire was reported around 7 a.m. at a church at the Universal Temple of Christ and Training School at 5539 S. Damen Avenue. Dramatic video of the incident shows three firefighters, one without a facepiece, approaching the door to the building when flames explode out the door.
Woman, 23, shot during argument in Longwood Manor

CHICAGO - A woman was shot during an argument Sunday night in Chicago's Longwood Manor neighborhood. The 23-year-old was arguing with someone around 9:32 p.m. in the 9800 block of South Loomis Street when they pulled out a handgun and shot her in the leg, according to police. She was...
Chicago Fire investigates arson at South Side restaurant

CHICAGO - A restaurant caught fire on the South Side early Sunday morning and the Chicago Fire Department is investigating it as arson. Police and fire officials responded to a restaurant fire in the 9500 block of South Halsted Street just after midnight and put it out. After further investigation,...
Robber is mugging women inside Loop parking garages, Chicago police say

Chicago police are warning about a man who is robbing women inside Loop parking garages. Police linked two cases to the robber in a community alert issued Saturday evening. However, CWB Chicago has learned of a third robbery that occurred this week, but the victim left the scene without waiting for police after filing a report with a security guard.
