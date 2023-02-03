UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball (13-11, 4-9) was fresh off a win in its most recent game at the Bryce Jordan Center but ran into one of the top teams in the country Sunday afternoon, falling to No. 6/6 Iowa 95-51 (19-4, 11-1). More than 5,200 fans were in attendance as Penn State celebrated the 17th Annual Play4Kay Benefitting Pink Zone. 243 survivors were honored on the court at halftime.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO