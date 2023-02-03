Read full article on original website
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Announces Addition of Brandi Stuart to Executive Staff
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Patrick Kraft announced the hiring of veteran administrator Brandi Stuart as a deputy athletics director for administration and external operations, as well as organizational structure changes today. Stuart will assume her role on March 13. In addition...
GoPSUsports.com
Women's Golf Climbs Leaderboard at UCF Challenge
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Penn State women's golf team climbed the leaderboard to 12th in the 18-team field after totaling a 3-under, 285, in the second round of the UCF Challenge on Monday afternoon at Eagle Creek Golf Club. Northwestern jumped into the top spot following an 18-under, 270,...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Women's Soccer Welcomes Five Signees to 2023 Class
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The Penn State women's soccer program welcomes five signees to their 2023 recruiting class. Attends West Geauga High School in Chesterland, Ohio…Conference MVP in 2022… First team All-Conference in 2022… 2x GCSSCA first team… News Herald Player of the Year in 2022… First team All-Ohio…OSSCA Academic Excellence in 2022… Played for Cleveland Force Soccer Club for three years… ECNL Tennessee National Selection Game Player in 2022.
GoPSUsports.com
Nittany Lions Collect Win Over West Virginia, 6-1
Box Score MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Penn State women's tennis team collected a 6-1 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers in their match on Sunday to record their second win of the weekend. DOUBLES. Penn State won on courts two and three to take the doubles point over West...
GoPSUsports.com
Men’s Basketball Returns Home to Host Wisconsin Wednesday Night
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team returns home following a two-game road swing to host Wisconsin Wednesday night inside the Bryce Jordan Center. Tipoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network. FOLLOW ALONG. TICKETS: Tickets. PROMOTIONS: Service members appreciation. TV: Big Ten...
GoPSUsports.com
Women's Golf Opens Play at UCF Challenge
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Penn State women's golf team carded a 2-over, 290, and currently sit tied for 14th in the 18-team field after the opening round of the UCF Challenge on Sunday afternoon at Eagle Creek Golf Club. Wake Forest leads the field after an eye-popping round of...
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Basketball Falls to No. 6/6 Iowa on Pink Zone
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball (13-11, 4-9) was fresh off a win in its most recent game at the Bryce Jordan Center but ran into one of the top teams in the country Sunday afternoon, falling to No. 6/6 Iowa 95-51 (19-4, 11-1). More than 5,200 fans were in attendance as Penn State celebrated the 17th Annual Play4Kay Benefitting Pink Zone. 243 survivors were honored on the court at halftime.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Dominates Indiana 35-8 For B1G Wrestling Road Win
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.; February 5, 2023 – The Penn State (13-0, 6-0 B1G) Nittany Lion wrestling team dominated homestanding Indiana (7-3, 3-3 B1G) 35-8 for another Big Ten road win. Penn State junior Carter Starocci handled Indiana's D.J. Washington at 174 and Nittany Lions Beau Bartlett and Max Dean picked up pins in the victory. All rankings listed are InterMat/InterMat Team TPI (Jan. 31, 2023).
GoPSUsports.com
No. 10 Women's Hockey Receives Three CHA Weekly Honors
WINTHROP, Mass. - The 10th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions women's ice hockey team picked up three College Hockey America weekly awards on Monday. Kiara Zanon, Tessa Janecke, and Izzy Heminger each received a weekly award nod. Zanon was named Forward of the Week for the fourth time this season. During...
