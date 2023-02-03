Wonderful sandy beaches Mielenko is a quiet village adjoining Mielno. However, contrary to the neighbouring resort, the beaches are wide and not crowded here. We guarantee convenient holiday recreation even in the peak season. Another asset of Mielenko is the dune park with bike and pedestrian paths. Boutique-Charakter Wir überraschen mit Stil, Sorge um die kleinsten Details sowie einzigartiger Innenausstattung. Unser Objekt knüpft auf raffinierte und originelle Weise an das Klima des Ortes an, in dem es sich befindet. Die mit Rost bedeckten Blechelemente erinnern an das Wrack eines alten, aus den tiefen des Meeres geborgenen Schiffes, das natürliche Holz knüpft an die umgebende Natur des naheliegenden Dünenparks an und die charakteristischen Accessoires aus rohem Beton verleihen dem Gebäude ein industrielles Antlitz, das einer großen Werft ähnelt. All dies wird durch die moderne, komfortable Einrichtung zum vollen Komfort der Gäste zusammengehalten.

