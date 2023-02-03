ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Related
RadarOnline

Chris Brown Accused Of Owing $4 Million In Back Taxes, Official Documents Reveal

Chris Brown found himself in financial trouble after it was revealed the singer allegedly owes both the IRS and the state of California more than $4 million in back taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising claims were revealed in December when several separate tax liens were filed against the 33-year-old Run It singer for taxes he reportedly still owes the government from 2022.According to the newly released tax documents, Brown was slapped with at least two federal tax liens by the federal government last month – including one for $2,245,561.50 and another for $1,059,967.78.The Loyal singer was also hit with a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Wells Fargo exec was raped by colleague, punished by bank, lawsuit says

A senior vice president at Wells Fargo was raped by her colleague who barged into her hotel room and assaulted her while she was intoxicated during a business trip in Southern California, according to a bombshell lawsuit. The unidentified married woman filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday alleging that the bank retaliated against her after she reported the alleged rape to management by excluding her from important meetings and reassigning some of her clients. She is suing the bank and four Wells Fargo workers for unspecified damages. The lawsuit names Eric R. Pagel, a senior investment strategist and managing director...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Finally Served Papers By Law Firm Trying To Drop Him

Kanye West‘s New York City law firm has successfully served the rapper with documents to drop him as a client after not being able to locate him for months. According to AllHipHop, new court documents filed by Greenberg Traurig, LLP show that the firm was successfully cut ties with West as of Wednesday (February 1), which the firm had requested to do on November 30 of last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Elon Musk admits ‘something is wrong’ as right-wing accounts press him on Twitter engagement

Twitter boss Elon Musk made his account private on the platform and admitted “something is wrong” after complaints from right-wing users about engagement.Mr Musk, who bought Twitter for $44bn then went on a firing frenzy at the San Francisco-based company, said he was running an experiment on his tweets.The Tesla billionaire took action after users like right-wing commentator Ian Miles Cheong and the “Libs of TikTok” account complained about people seeing their content.Mr Cheong said that his tweets received more engagement when his account was private than when it was publicly available.The entrepreneur told Mr Cheong that his claims...
abovethelaw.com

The Justices Are One Big, Happy Family, Says Justice No One Likes

Every high schooler has a group text chain and then a chain where they complain about the people they don’t like on the group chain. Brett Kavanaugh is unaware of the second chain. Because when you have to do public tours to convince people that you have friends, you don’t have friends. Meanwhile, a law professor didn’t take too kindly to a student request. And while cursing at students isn’t acceptable, the frustration probably was justified. Finally, there are a lot of thorny ethical challenges in this world, but some conflicts are pretty clear. Like, $62 million clear.

