Here's How Much Elizabeth Holmes Is Spending Before Jail
Holmes recently booked a flight to Mexico with no return date, which could also cost her with the law.
Elizabeth Holmes booked a 1-way ticket to Mexico for a friend's wedding while out on bail, prosecutors say
The founder of Theranos was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison last November. She is currently free while her lawyers appeal the decision.
Chris Brown Accused Of Owing $4 Million In Back Taxes, Official Documents Reveal
Chris Brown found himself in financial trouble after it was revealed the singer allegedly owes both the IRS and the state of California more than $4 million in back taxes, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising claims were revealed in December when several separate tax liens were filed against the 33-year-old Run It singer for taxes he reportedly still owes the government from 2022.According to the newly released tax documents, Brown was slapped with at least two federal tax liens by the federal government last month – including one for $2,245,561.50 and another for $1,059,967.78.The Loyal singer was also hit with a...
'Small World,' Elon Musk Reacts To Fauci Disclosing Daughter Worked At Twitter During Pandemic
Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to a post on the platform in December regarding the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci’s, daughter working at the platform. What Happened: Replying to a tweet from conservative activist and radio talk show host Charles Kirk, who...
Rachel Maddow obtains footage of George Santos claiming he survived assassination attempt
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who has a history of fabricating his own resume and lying about critical parts of his biography, claimed in an interview last month that he had been the target of an assassination attempt. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on her show Monday night played a video of an...
Trump Appeals Million-Dollar Sanctions Order On Grounds Of ... Ummm, He'll Tell You Later
On Friday, Donald Trump and his lawyer Alina Habba requested a stay of the $938,000 sanctions slapped on them last month by a Florida federal judge. And today, they filed a notice of appeal of the fee-shifting order excoriating them going forward with a lawsuit which “no reasonable lawyer would have filed.”
Wells Fargo exec was raped by colleague, punished by bank, lawsuit says
A senior vice president at Wells Fargo was raped by her colleague who barged into her hotel room and assaulted her while she was intoxicated during a business trip in Southern California, according to a bombshell lawsuit. The unidentified married woman filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday alleging that the bank retaliated against her after she reported the alleged rape to management by excluding her from important meetings and reassigning some of her clients. She is suing the bank and four Wells Fargo workers for unspecified damages. The lawsuit names Eric R. Pagel, a senior investment strategist and managing director...
Bill Gates Says He Regrets Having Dinners With Jeffrey Epstein
The Microsoft co-founder told Australia's ABC 7.30 there was never a relationship between the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the convicted sex offender.
Harvey Weinstein sentencing moved to late February, defense seeks new trial
The defense team for disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein successfully delayed his sentencing hearing as it pursues a new trial.
Kanye West Finally Served Papers By Law Firm Trying To Drop Him
Kanye West‘s New York City law firm has successfully served the rapper with documents to drop him as a client after not being able to locate him for months. According to AllHipHop, new court documents filed by Greenberg Traurig, LLP show that the firm was successfully cut ties with West as of Wednesday (February 1), which the firm had requested to do on November 30 of last year.
Elon Musk admits ‘something is wrong’ as right-wing accounts press him on Twitter engagement
Twitter boss Elon Musk made his account private on the platform and admitted “something is wrong” after complaints from right-wing users about engagement.Mr Musk, who bought Twitter for $44bn then went on a firing frenzy at the San Francisco-based company, said he was running an experiment on his tweets.The Tesla billionaire took action after users like right-wing commentator Ian Miles Cheong and the “Libs of TikTok” account complained about people seeing their content.Mr Cheong said that his tweets received more engagement when his account was private than when it was publicly available.The entrepreneur told Mr Cheong that his claims...
The Justices Are One Big, Happy Family, Says Justice No One Likes
Every high schooler has a group text chain and then a chain where they complain about the people they don’t like on the group chain. Brett Kavanaugh is unaware of the second chain. Because when you have to do public tours to convince people that you have friends, you don’t have friends. Meanwhile, a law professor didn’t take too kindly to a student request. And while cursing at students isn’t acceptable, the frustration probably was justified. Finally, there are a lot of thorny ethical challenges in this world, but some conflicts are pretty clear. Like, $62 million clear.
National Enquirer, caught in 'catch-and-kill' scandal over suppressing stories, is sold
The National Enquirer, the notorious tabloid that deliberately suppressed stories about Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, has been sold.
