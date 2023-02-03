Read full article on original website
Depleted Lineup Impacts UVA at Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club
GUADALAJARA, Mexico – The No. 12 Virginia women’s golf team finished 10th at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club. The Cavaliers were faced with lineup issues during the two-day, 54-hole event due to illness that prevented UVA from fielding a complete lineup through any round. UVA shot 17-over 305 during the final round for a total of 43-over 907. UVA was the host school for the tournament.
No. 8 Virginia Hosts No. 22 NC State Tuesday Night
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 8 Virginia (17-4, 9-3 ACC) hosts No. 22 NC State (19-5, 9-4 ACC) in ACC action Tuesday (Feb. 7). Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 9 p.m. on ACC Network. For Openers. • No. 8 Virginia (17-4) is tied for second in...
UVA Opens Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club Tied for Fifth
GUADALAJARA, Mexico – The No. 12 Virginia women’s golf team opened play at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club tied for fifthplace after the opening 27 holes. The Cavaliers were forced to play short-handed when sophomore Megan Propeck could not compete due to illness. That meant that all four competing players had to count their scores and Virginia did not have the luxury of discarding its high score for the round.
No. 6 Virginia Wins Fourth MASC Championship
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia men’s squash team secured its fourth-straight MASC Team Championship with an 8-1 victory over No. 7 Drexel on Sunday afternoon at the McArthur Squash Center. UVA was down 1-0 then Taha Dinana tied the match up 1-1 with a 3-0 win...
National Girls and Women in Sports Day Celebration on Feb. 19
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Letterwinners from the first women’s varsity teams to compete at the University of Virginia will be honored at the National Girls and Women in Sports Day celebration when the Cavalier women’s basketball team hosts Duke on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.
