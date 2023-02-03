GUADALAJARA, Mexico – The No. 12 Virginia women’s golf team opened play at the Collegiate Invitational at Guadalajara Country Club tied for fifthplace after the opening 27 holes. The Cavaliers were forced to play short-handed when sophomore Megan Propeck could not compete due to illness. That meant that all four competing players had to count their scores and Virginia did not have the luxury of discarding its high score for the round.

