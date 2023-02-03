Wednesday, Feb. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | Bryce Jordan Center | University Park, Pa. MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin men's basketball team returns to the road and is set to face Penn State on Wednesday in the first of two road games this week. The Badgers and Nittany Lions are scheduled to tip at 7:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on Big Ten Network.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO