Madison, WI

UWBadgers.com

Starting Five: Penn State

Wednesday, Feb. 8 | 7:30 p.m. | Bryce Jordan Center | University Park, Pa. MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin men's basketball team returns to the road and is set to face Penn State on Wednesday in the first of two road games this week. The Badgers and Nittany Lions are scheduled to tip at 7:30 p.m. CT, and the game will be televised on Big Ten Network.
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Badgers outlast Yale, 4-2

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin men's tennis team finished off a perfect weekend Sunday against the Yale Bulldogs at Nielsen Tennis Stadium. The Badgers (5-1) outlasted the Bulldogs (4-1) 4-2. Doubles play started off slow with all three UW doubles teams down 3-0 in their respective matches. Each team came firing back to give Wisconsin a shot at the doubles point.
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

Support for women's sports unparalleled at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — The support that Wisconsin women's athletic programs receive from their followers continues to be a source of pride and fascination. When the eighth-ranked hockey team drew 14,430 to the Kohl Center for a Western Collegiate Hockey Association game with St. Cloud State on Friday night, it marked the sixth time in program history that the Badgers had drawn 10,000-plus fans.
MADISON, WI
UWBadgers.com

No. 25 Wisconsin extends win streak with 4-0 win against Boise State

Box Score BOISE, Idaho – The No. 25 Wisconsin women's tennis team has found its groove, extending its win streak to four matches after a dominant 4-0 win against Boise State. The Badgers now sit at 7-2 on the season, which is their best start after nine games since the 2019-20 season.
MADISON, WI

