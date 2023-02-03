ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

Meadville man arraigned after search brings heavy police presence

Feb. 4—A Meadville man arrested amid the search of a North Main Street building by more than a dozen law enforcement agents Thursday was arraigned Friday on six drug-related charges. Elroy T. Cummings, 53, of Meadville appeared via videoconference before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, who ordered Cummings be...
