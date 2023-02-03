Read full article on original website
Every joke Ellie told Joel in episode 4 of ‘The Last of Us’ – Ellie’s joke book, explained
By now, it’s certainly no secret (or great surprise) that HBO’s eye-watering series The Last of Us continues to rise in popularity and leave viewers on the edge of their seats. As a result, it’s safe to state that HBO has found its new smash hit years after Game of Thrones came to a conclusion. Part of the show’s ever-growing success is definitely thanks to its leading stars in Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey — who portray Joel Miller and Ellie Williams.
Does Ellie die in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us, Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part I, and The Last of Us Part II. HBO’s television adaptation of The Last of Us only continues to grow in popularity, with the story of Naughty Dog’s video game franchise casting a much wider net than it ever could have while limited to the video game medium.
‘The Last of Us’ fans can’t unsee Melanie Lynskey in her ‘Two and a Half Men’ role
This Sunday’s episode of HBO’s The Last of Us saw character actress Melanie Lynskey show off her chops as Kathleen, a brutal rebel leader who Joel and Ellie come across while making their way through a post-apocalyptic U.S. However, despite Lynskey’s engaging (and terrifying) portrayal of the character, many fans are finding themselves unable to look past her iconic role as Rose in Two and a Half Men.
‘The Day Before’ is being accused of copying ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘The Last of Us’
The zombie survival genre has been popular since the release of the first Resident Evil game back in 1996. With several major hits within the classic horror genre, it’s no wonder companies keep searching for the next big zombie thriller. While plenty of studios have used their predecessors to source some much needed inspiration, The Day Before’s recent gameplay trailer is one for the records.
Ben Affleck Trolled For Looking Bored During 2023 Grammy Awards: 'He Looks Like He Was Dragged Along To Girls' Night'
During the Sunday, February 5, Grammy Awards, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a date night — but the latter looked bored to tears. People immediately took to Twitter to discuss the actor's facial expressions. One person wrote, "however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now," while another said, "Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin #Grammys."A third person added, "Ben Affleck checking the clock on the wall #Grammys," while a fourth stated, "Ben Affleck looks like he was dragged along to girls night and...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
The 8th installment in a horror franchise that’s fast running out of gas sucks the soul from its streaming host
There isn’t a high-profile horror franchise on the planet that hasn’t suffered from the law of diminishing returns at least once, with The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It stating an oxymoronic case for the James Wan-backed monolith falling into an all-too-familiar trap. The series is now...
A drastically underrated horror sequel isn’t hallucinating its murderous moment in the spotlight
It didn’t take too long for New Line Cinema’s marquee franchise to dive headlong into the utterly insane, and while taking a trip to the more outlandish end of the spectrum can often be a sign of desperation for a horror property, A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors still ranks as one of the Freddy Krueger’s best-ever outings.
Madonna Bashes Haters At Grammys As Viewers Beg Her 'Plastic' Face To 'Get Off The Stage': 'No One Likes You' — See Pics
Madonna graced her fans with an on-stage arrival at the 2023 Grammy Awards. However, the "Material Girl" singer's haters immediately begged for the cameras to pan away from the artist's absurd ensemble.As she took to the microphone to announce Sam Smith and Kim Petras' performance, the Queen of Pop asked the crowd, "Who wants to start some controversy?" before thanking "all the troublemakers out there" for taking a stand against societal norms.The "Like a Virgin" crooner had her hair tied in two tightly braided buns, as she opted for white button-up shirt, fishnet gloves and a black tie layered beneath...
James Gunn may have ruffled some powerful feathers by trashing the first decade of the DCU
Not having any experience as a studio executive prior to be named as the DCU’s new overseer might prove to be beneficial in the long run for James Gunn, but it sounds as though his inability to hold back on sharing his unfiltered opinion may have ruffled a few feathers behind the scenes at Warner Bros.
‘The Exorcist’ sequel casts ‘Matilda’ star, giving us the crossover we never knew we needed
One of the biggest talks exploding within the shadows of the horror community has to do with filmmaker David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist sequel — which is already slated for an October release later this year. So far, the much-anticipated sequel has enlisted the acting prowess of Glass Onion star Leslie Odom Jr. and the directing expertise of Green, who recently helmed the rebooted Halloween trilogy. And now, the upcoming horror extravaganza has recruited another unexpected star to join the fearful fun — and that would be actress Olivia Marcum.
Rejoice! ‘The Last of Us’ episode five will premiere early, probably thanks to the Super Bowl
Warning: The following article contains spoilers from ‘The Last of Us’ episode four, ‘Please Hold My Hand’. If you’re anything like us, you’re absolutely dying to see the resolution to that cliffhanger ending to this week’s episode of The Last of Us. Well, fret not, because you won’t have to wait seven agonizingly long days for the fifth episode to drop.
The remake of a classic that led to sequels, spinoffs, and prequels rolls the dice to win big on streaming
When the Rat Pack first gathered together for the star-studded original all the way back in 1960, they couldn’t have imagined that the brand would still be widely-recognized and hugely popular to this day, with Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven the catalyst. Even though it’s been over 20...
Paul Rudd claims ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ set is made entirely from a disgusting ingredient
Sometimes, we all have to deal with some shit when we go to work, and that’s never been more true for Paul Rudd than when he was filming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In the Quantum Realm, as Scott, Cassie, and Kang are experiencing this entirely weird new world, Rudd talks about it like it was totally realistic. Buildings and dirt and a whole new atmosphere to explore were exploring, until someone realized why the set designer got such a good deal on the ground they bought for filming. It wasn’t exactly dirt at all, but the plops of horrendous grossness that spews from a cow’s ass. Everyone had to change their boots and of course, the “dirt” had to be swapped out for the rest of the filming.
Ben Stiller set to star in ‘Three Identical Strangers’ limited series
After spending some time focusing on his producer and directorial work Ben Stiller is making his way back onto our screens. The 57-year-old is in final talks to star in the limited series adaption of the documentary Three Identical Strangers. The role would have Stiller play all three “strangers” in his first lead role for some time.
Surprising no one, Julia Louis-Dreyfus had heaps of scenes cut from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ for being too funny
Here’s some news for you: Julia Louis-Dreyfus is very funny. So funny, in fact, that a lot of her scenes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were cut for that very reason. Louis-Dreyfus plays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, or Val, in a few Marvel movies. She’s the director of the Central Intelligence Agency in the MCU and she personally recruited Yelena Belova and former Captain America John Walker.
It’s time to shut up and just look at Lizzo serving glam queen vibes at Grammys 2023
Lizzo continues to serve some of the strongest looks at every awards ceremony she goes to, and the 2023 Grammys are no exception. The artist has made a knack for dressing up for every occasion, as well as sporting some truly unreal looks for Halloween as well. Currently halfway to the elusive EGOT, she can afford to relax at this year’s Grammys after already copping several wins in the last few years. She’s more than just kept up appearances this year, with her giving an astonishing look that you’ve probably never anything like before.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has its plot mercilessly picked apart as the tides continue to turn
Thanks to their status as part of the fantasy genre by extension, superhero movies are under no obligation to be tightly-plotted and impenetrably-structured masterclasses in narrative storytelling. Fans are more than happy to point out any storytelling deficiencies they see, though, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever having been shined under the spotlight since coming to Disney Plus.
Latest Fantasy News: Shining ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ reviews complicate the J.K. Rowling conversation even more
Hogwarts Legacy is set to release in just a few days, and fans are even more split following the first round of reviews. A range of reviews from respected outlets largely boast excellent scores, with few publications giving the game less than 8/10 — or, for sites like our own, 4/5. Reviews praise the game’s vibrant open world, intriguing side characters, and delightful gameplay, and lean hard on the genuine Wizarding World vibes etched into the game’s every moment.
The worst-reviewed superhero movie in the history of cinema heads once more into the breach on Netflix
Taste and personal preference is entirely subjective, but it’s hard to argue with facts. As the most popular genre in cinema, superhero stories continue to divide opinion and ignite discussion, but not a single one of them has fared worse in terms of reviews than 2006’s Zoom. A...
