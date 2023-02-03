Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Rock reported that his mother Ata Johnson will survive a terrifying car accidentINSIDE NewsLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major SigningOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
MLB Legend to Receive Huge Honor This SummerOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
8 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerCalifornia State
Beyoncé makes history at the Grammys for the most wins by an artist.Tina HowellLos Angeles, CA
Related
Karen Bass’ mission: Get 17,000 people off the streets of Los Angeles in a year
The new mayor has tied her political career to solving a crisis that has long stumped local and state leaders.
davisvanguard.org
ACLU SoCal Calls for Major Police Reform, Removing Police Authority in Community
LOS ANGELES, CA – The ACLU SoCal posted a thread on Twitter this past week strongly criticizing the nation’s police with reference to the police killings of Keenan Anderson, Tyre Nichols, Tyre Smith and Anthony Lowe in 2023. The ACLU SoCal wrote, “While we demand justice for Keenan...
Anti-Police Councilman Fuming Over LAPD Call
Cops delighted in the irony of Hugo Soto-Martinez phoning for backup to protect his stricken Lexus. But wait…doesn’t the freshman socialist drive a Prius? The post Anti-Police Councilman Fuming Over LAPD Call appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
beverlyhillscourier.com
Speaker Series on State of Women’s Rights Takes Place Feb. 9
The City of Beverly Hills is hosting a free speaker series called “Critical Conversations: The State of Women’s Rights in Modern Times” on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Gallery inside City Hall. Sponsored by the city’s Human Relations Commission in partnership with the Community Services Department, this speaker series invites leaders to discuss their roles in cultivating a community of greater kindness, equity, inclusion and belonging. The discussion will be moderated by Human Relations Commission Chair Noelle Freeman. There is an opportunity to ask a question for the panel upon registration, and also at the event.
LA council approves 1-month grace for tenants behind on rent
The Los Angeles City Council adopted an ordinance Friday providing tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings, but there were not enough votes for it to take effect immediately. The ordinance is part of a package of renter...
beverlyhillscourier.com
Anti-Armenian Flyers Discovered in Beverly Hills
Flyers addressing the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan were recently discovered in Beverly Hills, causing outrage among the local Armenian community. The flyers were first discovered during a pro-Armenia demonstration on Jan 28. They say, “Israel + Azerbaijan + Turkey + Pakistan = 4 Brothers…erasing Armenia off the world...
LA Building and Safety Worker Alleges Retaliation for Exposing Corruption
An employee of the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety has filed a whistleblower suit against the city, alleging his speaking out against corruption caused him to be marginalized, denied the resources needed to run his division and prevented from making career advancements.
2urbangirls.com
Op-Ed: Optics looks bad in Sheriff Luna’s interview with Tavis Smiley
Please let me in on this terrible joke. I was watching a recent interview that our newly “selected” Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA’s own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff’s Luna’s ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going “well ” as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies have murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what’s emanating from LASD under Luna’s tenure doesn’t even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his “right to remain silent” to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the Black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Ex-Councilmember Martinez Opposed Healthy Streets LA Plan. Candidates To Replace Her Say She Was Wrong
At a forum focused on transit issues, no one mentioned the disgraced former councilmember.
Seismologist and Earth Sciences professor weighs in on deadly Turkey earthquake
A 7.8 earthquake hit Turkey and Syria Monday, killing over 2,300 and injuring many others. Such an earthquake has many in California wondering what if.
orangeandbluepress.com
Tenant Protection Passed by LA City Council for Renters with Outstanding Dues
Los Angeles City Council Friday approved tenant protection targeting late rent payments and evictions. Renters with behind rent payments need not worry as the council approved a one-month grace period before they can be evicted. This comes on the heels of the COVID-19 state of emergency declaration’s end, which had...
Opinion: Will the "real" Holly Mitchell please stand up on Sheriff Luna's performance thus far?
LOS ANGELES- I mean it's too tempting with Karen Bass catching heat for her " glowing" support of a new 5-year contract with controversial " LAPD" Police Chief Michel Moore I find it highly curious that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Holly Mitchell hasn't reached the same height in her vocal and public support in the newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna as all metrics show that Robert Luna isn't ready for prime time.
theregistrysocal.com
90-Unit Residential Tower Sold for $39.67MM in Santa Monica’s North of Montana Neighborhood
As the multifamily market across Southern California continues to show signs of relative year-over-year strength, investors keep looking for opportunities to own a piece of the sizable opportunity. A 90-unit multifamily residential building in Santa Monica called the San Vicente Tower recently sold for $39,669,500 or $440,772 per unit, according to a Kidder Mathews 4Q22 Market Trends Los Angeles Multifamily report. The property, located at 220 San Vicente Boulevard, is in the heart of the city’s sought-after North of Montana neighborhood. The property was purchased by 220 San Vicente Holdings LLC, a Beverly Hills, Calif.-based entity located at 345 N Maple Dr., according to public documents. The seller was an entity associated with Deutsche Asset Management, which owned the asset since June of 2015, when it purchased the property for $45.8 million.
Shooting Investigation Outside Homeless Housing Property In North Hollywood
LAPD is investigating after a shooting broke out oustide of LA Family Housing in North Hollywood early Monday morning. LA family housing is an organization that focuses on those who is have or is experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles County. Their main goal is to provide housing, critical, and life-saving services to end homelessness.
foxla.com
Arnold Schwarzenegger hits bicyclist in West LA: officials
LOS ANGELES - Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash in West Los Angeles that left a bicyclist hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LA Councilwoman Yaroslavsky wants city to buy 260-acre Bel-Air parcel
City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky called Friday for the city to purchase Senderos Canyon, a 260-acre parcel of land in the Bel–Air neighborhood, according to a motion. The canyon, also called Hoag Canyon, is one of the “largest and last remaining undeveloped parcels” and currently is up for auction.
pasadenanow.com
Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized
A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
L.A. Weekly
‘Disgusting’: BLM Critical Of Mayor Bass’ Support Of LAPD Chief
Black Lives Matter, Los Angeles (BLM-LA) criticized Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ support of newly reappointed LAPD Chief Michel Moore. After spending years asking for Moore to be removed as Chief and placing blame for violent police incidents on his shoulders, BLM-LA made a more vocal push when Moore declared he wanted to serve a second term.
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Vigen Khojayan, MD, Named Chief of Staff at Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital
Vigen Khojayan, MD, Family Medicine, is the newly elected chief of the medical staff of Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center, a 334-bed, non-profit acute care hospital in Glendale. Board certified in family medicine, Dr. Khojayan began his private practice in Glendale in 2009 and joined...
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
The romanticism of small towns has long been engrained into the American psyche. From their laid back vibe to their charming downtown areas, small towns are a critical part of what makes the United States so special and the editors over at Thrillist get that.
Comments / 0