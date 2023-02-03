ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

beverlyhillscourier.com

Speaker Series on State of Women’s Rights Takes Place Feb. 9

The City of Beverly Hills is hosting a free speaker series called “Critical Conversations: The State of Women’s Rights in Modern Times” on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. in the Municipal Gallery inside City Hall. Sponsored by the city’s Human Relations Commission in partnership with the Community Services Department, this speaker series invites leaders to discuss their roles in cultivating a community of greater kindness, equity, inclusion and belonging. The discussion will be moderated by Human Relations Commission Chair Noelle Freeman. There is an opportunity to ask a question for the panel upon registration, and also at the event.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
beverlyhillscourier.com

Anti-Armenian Flyers Discovered in Beverly Hills

Flyers addressing the ongoing conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan were recently discovered in Beverly Hills, causing outrage among the local Armenian community. The flyers were first discovered during a pro-Armenia demonstration on Jan 28. They say, “Israel + Azerbaijan + Turkey + Pakistan = 4 Brothers…erasing Armenia off the world...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Op-Ed: Optics looks bad in Sheriff Luna’s interview with Tavis Smiley

Please let me in on this terrible joke. I was watching a recent interview that our newly “selected” Sheriff Luna conducted with KBLA’s own Tavis Smiley and as objectionable as I could be I was left with more questions than answers about Sheriff’s Luna’s ability to fully comprehend and embody what it takes to be Los Angeles County Sheriff because if everything is going “well ” as the Sheriff put it after Tavis Smiley conveyed to him that his deputies have murdered 5 people within the last 8 weeks of his tenure not to mention his widely criticized response to the Monterey Park shootings then I wonder what bad looks like because what’s emanating from LASD under Luna’s tenure doesn’t even fit the realm of the ideal term of the meaning well in fact the Sheriff would have been served better to invoke his 5th amendment as to his “right to remain silent” to deter from self-incriminating himself because he raised more questions about his competency than allaying the concerns of the Black community and their relationship with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2UrbanGirls

Opinion: Will the "real" Holly Mitchell please stand up on Sheriff Luna's performance thus far?

LOS ANGELES- I mean it's too tempting with Karen Bass catching heat for her " glowing" support of a new 5-year contract with controversial " LAPD" Police Chief Michel Moore I find it highly curious that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Holly Mitchell hasn't reached the same height in her vocal and public support in the newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna as all metrics show that Robert Luna isn't ready for prime time.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theregistrysocal.com

90-Unit Residential Tower Sold for $39.67MM in Santa Monica’s North of Montana Neighborhood

As the multifamily market across Southern California continues to show signs of relative year-over-year strength, investors keep looking for opportunities to own a piece of the sizable opportunity. A 90-unit multifamily residential building in Santa Monica called the San Vicente Tower recently sold for $39,669,500 or $440,772 per unit, according to a Kidder Mathews 4Q22 Market Trends Los Angeles Multifamily report. The property, located at 220 San Vicente Boulevard, is in the heart of the city’s sought-after North of Montana neighborhood. The property was purchased by 220 San Vicente Holdings LLC, a Beverly Hills, Calif.-based entity located at 345 N Maple Dr., according to public documents. The seller was an entity associated with Deutsche Asset Management, which owned the asset since June of 2015, when it purchased the property for $45.8 million.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger hits bicyclist in West LA: officials

LOS ANGELES - Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash in West Los Angeles that left a bicyclist hospitalized Sunday, officials said. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized

A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

‘Disgusting’: BLM Critical Of Mayor Bass’ Support Of LAPD Chief

Black Lives Matter, Los Angeles (BLM-LA) criticized Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ support of newly reappointed LAPD Chief Michel Moore. After spending years asking for Moore to be removed as Chief and placing blame for violent police incidents on his shoulders, BLM-LA made a more vocal push when Moore declared he wanted to serve a second term.
LOS ANGELES, CA

