Asbury Park, NJ

Newark Man, 35, Killed in Central Ward Shooting

NEWARK, NJ — Authorities say 35-year-old Rasheed Lee died Friday, a day after police found him bleeding from a gunshot wound in a Central Ward housing complex. Police officers found Rasheed Lee at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 161 Avon Ave., in the Pilgrim Baptist Village Housing Complex. He was semi-conscious and badly bleeding from a singe gunshot. Lee was whisked to nearby University Hospital for treatment, but ended up dying at 5:40 p.m. the following day, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and city Police Director Fritz Fragé. The gunman remains at-large, and authorities did not speculate about a...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Friend who killed Sarah Stern, dumped body from Jersey Shore bridge has appeal rejected

The second of two men convicted in the killing of their friend Sarah Stern more than six years ago and throwing her body off a Jersey Shore bridge has lost his appeal. A three-judge panel rejected Liam McAtasney’s attempts to seek a new trial last week, refuting his claims that he was denied a fair trial “due to impermissible indoctrination of the jury” and that there was prosecutorial misconduct.
BELMAR, NJ
NJ.com

Another hit-and-run: Woman seriously injured in Jersey City incident

A woman was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in Jersey City, authorities said, the second in the city in three days and third in less than two weeks. Shortly after 8 p.m., Jersey City police were notified of a pedestrian struck in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Woodlawn Avenue. Responding officers located a victim, later identified as a 48-year-old Union City woman, with an injury to a lower extremity, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police

NEWARK, NJ – A pair of carjackers have been wanted since December for a carjacking on Bloomfield Avenue. Police have not given up on their investigation to identify those suspects. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, the victim double-parked his black 2016 Audi A4 in the 400 block of Bloomfield Avenue in order to run an errand at a business. “The vehicle was left running with two juvenile passengers inside. Two male suspects entered the vehicle, locked it from the inside, and drove off,” Frage said. “The suspects then ordered the juveniles to get out of the The post Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life

NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have identified 52-year-old Alex Delone as the victim in a Friday murder suicide. His killer, retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job shot Delone in the head before putting to her own head and pulling the trigger. Prior to today’s update, it was not clear which partner initiated the murder-suicide. According to police, officers arrived the Job’s home at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush to find both Job and Delone dead on a bed inside the woman’s bedroom. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 1352 hours, police responded to a 911 The post Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In Fort Lee: AG

Police shot and killed a man Saturday morning, Feb. 4, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.The incident unfolded at a home on John Street around 8:15 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, at 10:39 a.m., Platkin said.According to NBC4, the man was possibly armed wi…
FORT LEE, NJ
TAPinto.net

16-Year-Old Victim of Fatal Midland Park House Fire Identified

MIDLAND PARK, NJ - Alexander Lopez-Pena, 16, was found deceased while emergency personnel extinguished a fire on Franklin Avenue Thursday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor. Additional occupants of the home were transported to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced in a Friday press release. There is an ongoing investigation into the fire that occurred on February 2 at 222 Franklin Avenue, Midland Park. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, police officers responded to the scene, along with the Midland Park Fire Department and neighboring fire departments. During fire suppression, first responders located the 16-year-old.  An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Midland Park Police Department determined the fatality was not the result of criminal activity. 
MIDLAND PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Newark shooting kills 35-year-old man, officials say

A 35-year-old man died at a hospital Friday, one day after being shot in Newark, officials said. The victim was identified by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office as Rasheed Lee, 35, of Newark. The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Avon Avenue. Police...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Jersey City Men Face Drug Charges After Bayonne Arrests

BAYONNE, NJ - Two Jersey City men face drug charges following their arrests by members of the Bayonne Police Department on Friday. According to Captain Eric Amato, Famar O. McGoy, 43, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine while Taylor Stackhouse, 40, was charged with possession of PCP and cocaine.  McGoy, who was arrested with Stackhouse from the area of 19th Street and JFK Boulevard, was additionally charted with the Intent to Distribute within 500 feet of Public Housing.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

