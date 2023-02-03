Read full article on original website
Major discount retail chain opening new store in New JerseyKristen WaltersOld Bridge Township, NJ
Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's BookBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Red Lobster to Reopen Long-Closed LocationJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Judge Kako Yoshimura of Japan Visits Middlesex VicinageMorristown MinuteNew Brunswick, NJ
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Plainfield, NJ man drove teens to break into Holmdel home, cops say
🚔 Plainfield man served as getaway driver and orchestrator of attempted home burglary. 🚔 Holmdel police arrest the getaway driver and bring him to jail. 🚔 It was a homeowner who thwarted the crime in progress in Holmdel on Sunday. A New Jersey man is sitting in...
Police asking residents for video footage after Sayreville councilmember shot and killed
Police search inside a drainage grate near the home of Sayreville Councilmember Eunice Dwumfour in the Parlin area of the borough Thursday morning. They're looking for footage on both sides of the Garden State Parkway after 30-year-old Eunice Dwumfour was found with several gunshots in her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. [ more › ]
Newark Man, 35, Killed in Central Ward Shooting
NEWARK, NJ — Authorities say 35-year-old Rasheed Lee died Friday, a day after police found him bleeding from a gunshot wound in a Central Ward housing complex. Police officers found Rasheed Lee at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 161 Avon Ave., in the Pilgrim Baptist Village Housing Complex. He was semi-conscious and badly bleeding from a singe gunshot. Lee was whisked to nearby University Hospital for treatment, but ended up dying at 5:40 p.m. the following day, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and city Police Director Fritz Fragé. The gunman remains at-large, and authorities did not speculate about a...
Friend who killed Sarah Stern, dumped body from Jersey Shore bridge has appeal rejected
The second of two men convicted in the killing of their friend Sarah Stern more than six years ago and throwing her body off a Jersey Shore bridge has lost his appeal. A three-judge panel rejected Liam McAtasney’s attempts to seek a new trial last week, refuting his claims that he was denied a fair trial “due to impermissible indoctrination of the jury” and that there was prosecutorial misconduct.
Man dead on Asbury Park, NJ street after afternoon shooting
ASBURY PARK — A man was shot to death in broad daylight Thursday afternoon. Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said the man was found around 2:15 p.m. near Ridge and Springwood avenues in front of the Sisters Academy of New Jersey. He was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m....
Paterson Man Found Guilty Of Slamming Elderly Resident Into Concrete Breaking Ribs, Collarbone
A 30-year-old man from Paterson has been found guilty of slamming an elderly man into the pavement, breaking his ribs and collarbone, authorities said. Walter A. Williams was found guilty on Monday, Feb. 6, after a jury trial, according to Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes. The jury returned guilty...
3 injured after car crashes into Bergen County restaurant
The driver went into the large windows in the front of Green Dragon Asian Cuisine on Fair Lawn Avenue in Fair Lawn.
Another hit-and-run: Woman seriously injured in Jersey City incident
A woman was seriously injured Friday night in a hit-and-run crash in Jersey City, authorities said, the second in the city in three days and third in less than two weeks. Shortly after 8 p.m., Jersey City police were notified of a pedestrian struck in the area of Martin Luther King Drive and Woodlawn Avenue. Responding officers located a victim, later identified as a 48-year-old Union City woman, with an injury to a lower extremity, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
N.J. cops raided home in mistaken ID arrest that led to broken arm, suit says
A Mercer County man and his mother have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit accusing a task force led by Trenton police of mistakenly raiding their home, arresting the son and fracturing his forearm by forcing him to wear tight handcuffs for hours before letting him go. Quasean Goldstein, 34,...
Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police
NEWARK, NJ – A pair of carjackers have been wanted since December for a carjacking on Bloomfield Avenue. Police have not given up on their investigation to identify those suspects. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, the victim double-parked his black 2016 Audi A4 in the 400 block of Bloomfield Avenue in order to run an errand at a business. “The vehicle was left running with two juvenile passengers inside. Two male suspects entered the vehicle, locked it from the inside, and drove off,” Frage said. “The suspects then ordered the juveniles to get out of the The post Do you know them? Newark carjackers sought by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have identified 52-year-old Alex Delone as the victim in a Friday murder suicide. His killer, retired NYPD Officer Petlyn Job shot Delone in the head before putting to her own head and pulling the trigger. Prior to today’s update, it was not clear which partner initiated the murder-suicide. According to police, officers arrived the Job’s home at 4722 Beverly Road in East Flatbush to find both Job and Delone dead on a bed inside the woman’s bedroom. “On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 1352 hours, police responded to a 911 The post Police confirm retired cop shot boyfriend before taking her own life appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In Fort Lee: AG
Police shot and killed a man Saturday morning, Feb. 4, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.The incident unfolded at a home on John Street around 8:15 a.m., and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, at 10:39 a.m., Platkin said.According to NBC4, the man was possibly armed wi…
wrnjradio.com
1 dead, 3 injured after crash on I-80 in Morris County, state police say
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – The New Jersey State Police said a Bergen County man died and three others were injured early Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 80 in Morris County. The crash happened at 2:41 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 43.8 in Parsippany-Troy...
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: Video
Devastating Car Accident Results From Speeding on Pulaski Skyway: VideoPhoto by(@WorldLatinStar/Instagram) It’s no mystery that speeding is dangerous. Reckless driving not only puts the driver in a hazardous situation, but it also puts everyone else around them in harm's way.
16-Year-Old Victim of Fatal Midland Park House Fire Identified
MIDLAND PARK, NJ - Alexander Lopez-Pena, 16, was found deceased while emergency personnel extinguished a fire on Franklin Avenue Thursday, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor. Additional occupants of the home were transported to Valley Hospital in Ridgewood for treatment of unspecified injuries, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced in a Friday press release. There is an ongoing investigation into the fire that occurred on February 2 at 222 Franklin Avenue, Midland Park. At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, police officers responded to the scene, along with the Midland Park Fire Department and neighboring fire departments. During fire suppression, first responders located the 16-year-old. An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Midland Park Police Department determined the fatality was not the result of criminal activity.
Newark shooting kills 35-year-old man, officials say
A 35-year-old man died at a hospital Friday, one day after being shot in Newark, officials said. The victim was identified by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office as Rasheed Lee, 35, of Newark. The shooting occurred at about 5 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Avon Avenue. Police...
NYPD: 15-year-old faces slew of charges, including murder, in Soundview house fire
The teenager is facing a slew of charges, including murder, arson, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.
New details emerge in shooting of off-duty NYPD officer in Brooklyn
Officials say the officer, who is from Deer Park, went with his brother-in-law to buy a car he arranged to pick up through Facebook Marketplace.
Ocean County Man Killed In Off-Road Vehicle Crash
LACEY – A Jackson man is dead after a serious accident involving his side by side off-road vehicle on Saturday afternoon, police said. Lacey Township Police were called to the scene of Lacey Materials at around 5:22 p.m on February 4 where they found 58-year-old Michael Damore unresponsive. Police...
Jersey City Men Face Drug Charges After Bayonne Arrests
BAYONNE, NJ - Two Jersey City men face drug charges following their arrests by members of the Bayonne Police Department on Friday. According to Captain Eric Amato, Famar O. McGoy, 43, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine while Taylor Stackhouse, 40, was charged with possession of PCP and cocaine. McGoy, who was arrested with Stackhouse from the area of 19th Street and JFK Boulevard, was additionally charted with the Intent to Distribute within 500 feet of Public Housing.
