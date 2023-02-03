TotalEnergies and Air Liquide Join Forces to Develop a Network of over 100 Hydrogen Stations for Heavy Duty Vehicles in Europe

(Innovation News Network) A joint funding deal will unite Australian innovation with German expertise to accelerate renewable hydrogen production. — Australia and Germany are increasing research into renewable hydrogen production through a joint $100m funding deal. The deal, which is part of the German-Australian Hydrogen Innovation and Technology Incubator – HyGATE, will include funding for four joint projects, including the world’s first solar methanol plant and 10 MW hydrogen electrolysed that will tap into the country’s first major solar thermal project in Port Augusta, South Australia. Two of the green hydrogen projects represent the final stage of what could be gigawatt-scale projects in Queensland and New South Wales.

1 DAY AGO