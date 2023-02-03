Read full article on original website
10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a MonthEvan CrosbySan Diego, CA
Genetic Genealogy Leads to Suspect in 1994 Cold Case MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)San Diego, CA
Urban Farming and Raising Your Own ChickensMint MessageSan Diego, CA
Rising Young Baseball Star Seriously InjuredOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
This San Diego beach town made Forbes’ ‘Best Places to Travel in 2023’ list
A North County beach town has earned some bragging rights as the only city in California to make Forbes Advisor Magazine’s “Best Places to Travel in 2023" list.
This $15 Million San Diego Penthouse Comes With a Stunning Floating Glass Staircase
Like a floating jewel box in the sky, this latest listing is sure to wow all your guests—and you. Located in the sought-after Bankers Hill neighborhood of San Diego, this customized-to-perfection two-story penthouse is perched atop luxury residential tower Park Laurel, which houses some of the city’s most upscale residences and overlooks the city’s iconic 1,200-acre historic urban Balboa Park. On the market for a cool $15 million, the top-floor unit spans 5,000 square feet with four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The residence has a European edge, with Brazilian quartzite slab floors, custom lighting and a neutral color palette resulting in...
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.
A Recent Study By Glamira Ranks The Most Luxury-Obsessed Cities. The results are in. America has acquired a taste for the finer things in life. Our nation’s capital ranks number one as the most luxury-obsessed area in the United States. The District of Columbia ranked at the top in several search terms related to luxuries, such as luxury apartments, hotels, brands, and vacations.
28 Best Coffee Shops in San Diego (in 2023)
Did you know that there are over 800 coffee shops in San Diego? Considering factors such as high-quality coffee, specialty drinks, reliable wifi, and delicious pastries, you’ll have your hands full discovering the best shops around the city. But never fear – I’m from the San Diego area and...
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.
The most highly rated international cuisine in San Diego may surprise you
Looking for a new place to grab a bite? There's one type of international cuisine that stands out above the rest in San Diego -- and it may surprise you.
Amtrack Pacific Surfliner opens from Oceanside to Irvine, weekends only
The Amtrack Pacific Surfliner is back on a seamless track from San Diego to Los Angeles for Saturdays and Sundays, after a portion of the train services stopped due to movements of the tracks.
Low-flying military helicopter caught on video in downtown San Diego
Have you been hearing loud booming sounds this past week in the San Diego area? Well, that's because of pre-planned military training exercises, according to San Diego police.
Report: Dan Snyder selling Potomac, Md. estate for record price
Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be cashing in across the board, is now reportedly putting his Potomac home up for sale, listing it for what would be a record price in D.C. area residential real estate.
La Jolla applicant files appeal of own project, then gets approval from San Diego Planning Commission
The proponent of a 16,488-square-foot home development in La Jolla Farms had to resolve California Coastal Commission concerns over native habitat, brush management and the California gnatcatcher.
Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what’s working.
As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
Former San Diego TV anchor, Sandra Maas suing KUSI
SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego television news anchor, Sandra Maas is suing local KUSI saying she was paid far less than her male counterpart. Maas also worked at CBS 8 from 1990-2001 before taking taking the job at KUSI. "It's humiliating to share everything that happened to me...
Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money
More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
New movie with PNW connections hopes to benefit HBCUs
PACIFIC NORTHWEST- We all know there are plenty of Hollywood blockbusters for you to go and see at the movie theater, but there's a new movie that just came out this weekend with a hometown connection. Movie goers have a chance to see a truly unique and special film starting...
Passenger killed, driver arrested in downtown San Diego crash
A female passenger was ejected and killed, and the driver was arrested in a single-vehicle crash on a downtown San Diego street early Monday morning.
Trojan, Bruin Players Will Regret the Move to the Big-10
It is my contention that the players in all sports at the LA schools have not truly thought through the movement to the B1G. Note I stated it is the actual players, not the fans or administrators who will regret the move eventually, although I have not heard of many UCLA fans who are in favor of leaving the Pac-12. I was having fun on the $5 betting sites, when I stopped to ponder this, as I do not believe the major component has been considered by the Bruin and Trojan athletes.
SDG&E Ordered To Immediately Lower Natural Gas Bills
California regulators were barraged with complaints from people who can’t afford to heat their homes because of soaring natural gas prices.
Portland imposter steals $48K, KOIN gets it back
Lisa McIntyre lives in San Diego. One recent morning her phone just randomly stopped working. What began as a brief inconvenience quickly turned into her worst nightmare.
Asian Cuisine and Seafood Coming to Gaithersburg
Signage is up for Asian Cuisine and Seafood at 8035 Snouffer School Rd in Gaithersburg, the former site of China King. No additional details about the restaurant are available but construction is currently ongoing in the interior of the building. Asian Cuisine and Seafood will be located between 7-Eleven and El Salvadoran restaurant El Encanto.
