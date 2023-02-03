ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Begins Production on 4th & Final Season (PHOTO)

We’re getting closer to seeing more of that reset universe we glimpsed at the end of the Season 3 finale of the Netflix drama. The streaming service has announced that production has started on The Umbrella Academy‘s fourth and final season. It also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the cast — Elliot Page (Viktor), Aidan Gallagher (Five), Justin H. Min (Ben), David Castañeda (Diego), Tom Hopper (Luther), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), and Ritu Arya (Lila) — and showrunner Steve Blackman from the Season 4 table read. Check it out above.
Albany Herald

Matthew McConaughey Voices Elvis Presley in Netflix Adult Animated Comedy ‘Agent Elvis’ (VIDEO)

Netflix has released the first trailer of its upcoming adult animated action-comedy series Agent Elvis, which debuts Matthew McConaughey as the voice of Elvis Presley. “Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll,” according to the official synopsis.
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck Trolled For Looking Bored During 2023 Grammy Awards: 'He Looks Like He Was Dragged Along To Girls' Night'

During the Sunday, February 5, Grammy Awards, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a date night — but the latter looked bored to tears. People immediately took to Twitter to discuss the actor's facial expressions. One person wrote, "however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now," while another said, "Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin #Grammys."A third person added, "Ben Affleck checking the clock on the wall #Grammys," while a fourth stated, "Ben Affleck looks like he was dragged along to girls night and...
GEORGIA STATE
INSIDE News

Celebrities who died in January 2023

This beginning of the year has had some important casualties in the world of acting, entertainment, and sports. One of the most mentioned unexpected deaths was that of Lisa Loring, the actress who played the original Wednesday Addams that the famous television series "The Addams Family" from 1964.
Albany Herald

‘History of the World, Part II’ Trailer Reveals Jack Black, Jason Alexander & More Guest Stars (VIDEO)

Hulu‘s History of the World, Part II has revealed its next round of star-studded guest stars. In the newly released History of the World, Part II, Jack Black, Jason Alexander, Ayo Edebiri, Fred Armisen, Margaret Cho, Andy Cohen, and more stars are revealed as part of the exciting cast. The sketch comedy series, a sequel to Mel Brooks‘ History of the World, Part I film, is a special four-night event taking place from Monday, March 6 through Thursday, March 9 on the streaming platform.
Albany Herald

2023 Grammy Awards score ratings rebound

Starting the party with Bad Bunny seemed to have been a good call for the Grammys. With over 12.4 million viewers tuning into Sunday's ceremony, ratings for the program rose 30% from last year. The show, back at its usual home in the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, reclaimed its ranking as music's biggest night with its best ratings since 2020, per Nielsen data.
LOS ANGELES, CA

