Mingo County, WV

wchsnetwork.com

Putnam County native first state resident to join Space Force

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A one-time three-sport high school athlete from Putnam County will now try leave his footprint in a new branch of military service. Gabe Garrison, 27, a native of Buffalo, became the first West Virginian to enlist, and join the U.S. Space Force. “I enlisted in the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Huntington Police Chief resigns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington’s Police Chief has resigned, effective immediately, Mayor Steve Williams announced Monday, Feb. 6. “Mr. Colder indicated that he was resigning due to family matters,” Williams said. “Out of respect to him and his family, I will have no further comment.”. Williams has...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

National motorcycle gang leader sentenced to jail after helping bring drugs to West Virginia

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based national motorcycle gang leader who authorities say often used violence was sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington by U.S. District Judge Richard Myers on Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted […]
WILMINGTON, NC
WVNS

Only one Catholic Church in WV is considered a Shrine

BOOMER, WV (WVNS) — Only one church of the Roman Catholic faith in all of West Virginia is known as a “shrine”, a place of special devotion that contains a saint’s relic, but no one knows why. Saint Anthony’s Shrine, in the former mining town of Boomer, contains a relic of its patron saint. However, Catholic leaders […]
BOOMER, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY. COURT DOCKET FOR THE WEEK OF JAN 30-FEB 2

22-T-00618 COMMONWEALTH VS. BAISDEN, COURTNEY NICHOLE. 22-T-00619 COMMONWEALTH VS. SHRIVER, SAVANNAH RHAPSODY. 23-M-00012 COMMONWEALTH VS. COPLEY-WHITT, LURESIA L. 23-T-00020 COMMONWEALTH VS. ADKINS, BRITTANY LEANN. (ARRAIGNMENT) 23-T-00027 COMMONWEALTH VS. MOORE, STEVEN. (ARRAIGNMENT) 23-T-00029 COMMONWEALTH VS. HUNT, STEVEN W JR. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00426 COMMONWEALTH VS. MILLS, ASHLEY JORDAN. (MOTION HOUR) 21-M-00087 COMMONWEALTH VS....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Lootpress

West Virginia Parkways Authority Earns StormReady Designation

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority was declared StormReady during the Parkways Authority Board Meeting held on January 26, 2023, at the Tamarack Conference Center. The StormReady program is designed to help protect citizens from the dangers of all types of severe weather by arming America’s...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

New grocery store to replace FoodFair in Poca, West Virginia

POCA, WV (WOWK) – Almost a year after the town of Poca, West Virginia lost its local grocery store, the Putnam County Development Authority made an announcement many in the area were waiting to hear.  According to county officials, a replacement grocer, the Poca Supermarket is expected to open its doors this Spring. This has […]
POCA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police asking for help identifying alleged harassment suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged harassment investigation. They say the alleged incident happened on Jan. 25, at the Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigation […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Final Split of State's Wild Boar Archery and Firearms Season Opens Friday; Hunt Held in Limited Counties

The final split of West Virginia’s residents-only firearms and archery/crossbow seasons for wild boar will be open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh. and Wyoming counties Feb. 3–5. — To hunt wild boar, hunters must possess a Class X, XP, X3, XP3, XS, XJ, AH+BG+CS, AHJ, AB-L, A-L or A+BG+CS license or be exempt from purchasing a license. To purchase a hunting license, visitWVhunt.com or one of 175 license retailers around the state.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews respond to house fire in Dunbar, West Virginia

DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Dunbar. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke out at a home on 19th Street in Dunbar, West Virginia around 5:53 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Dispatchers say everyone made it out of the home safely and no one […]
DUNBAR, WV
