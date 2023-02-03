BOOMER, WV (WVNS) — Only one church of the Roman Catholic faith in all of West Virginia is known as a “shrine”, a place of special devotion that contains a saint’s relic, but no one knows why. Saint Anthony’s Shrine, in the former mining town of Boomer, contains a relic of its patron saint. However, Catholic leaders […]

BOOMER, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO