wchsnetwork.com
Putnam County native first state resident to join Space Force
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A one-time three-sport high school athlete from Putnam County will now try leave his footprint in a new branch of military service. Gabe Garrison, 27, a native of Buffalo, became the first West Virginian to enlist, and join the U.S. Space Force. “I enlisted in the...
WSAZ
Huntington Police Chief resigns
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington’s Police Chief has resigned, effective immediately, Mayor Steve Williams announced Monday, Feb. 6. “Mr. Colder indicated that he was resigning due to family matters,” Williams said. “Out of respect to him and his family, I will have no further comment.”. Williams has...
National motorcycle gang leader sentenced to jail after helping bring drugs to West Virginia
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina-based national motorcycle gang leader who authorities say often used violence was sentenced to 75 years in prison for drug trafficking, money laundering and other crimes. Christopher Lamar Baker was sentenced in Wilmington by U.S. District Judge Richard Myers on Thursday, more than four months after a jury convicted […]
WSAZ
City of Huntington files lawsuit against owners of former sober living facility
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington is suing the owners of a former sober living facility. The residence is located in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue. According to court documents, one of the property owners is incarcerated in Doddridge County, West Virginia. The other property owner lives in Wood County, West Virginia.
Only one Catholic Church in WV is considered a Shrine
BOOMER, WV (WVNS) — Only one church of the Roman Catholic faith in all of West Virginia is known as a “shrine”, a place of special devotion that contains a saint’s relic, but no one knows why. Saint Anthony’s Shrine, in the former mining town of Boomer, contains a relic of its patron saint. However, Catholic leaders […]
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY. COURT DOCKET FOR THE WEEK OF JAN 30-FEB 2
22-T-00618 COMMONWEALTH VS. BAISDEN, COURTNEY NICHOLE. 22-T-00619 COMMONWEALTH VS. SHRIVER, SAVANNAH RHAPSODY. 23-M-00012 COMMONWEALTH VS. COPLEY-WHITT, LURESIA L. 23-T-00020 COMMONWEALTH VS. ADKINS, BRITTANY LEANN. (ARRAIGNMENT) 23-T-00027 COMMONWEALTH VS. MOORE, STEVEN. (ARRAIGNMENT) 23-T-00029 COMMONWEALTH VS. HUNT, STEVEN W JR. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00426 COMMONWEALTH VS. MILLS, ASHLEY JORDAN. (MOTION HOUR) 21-M-00087 COMMONWEALTH VS....
West Virginia Parkways Authority Earns StormReady Designation
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Parkways Authority was declared StormReady during the Parkways Authority Board Meeting held on January 26, 2023, at the Tamarack Conference Center. The StormReady program is designed to help protect citizens from the dangers of all types of severe weather by arming America’s...
West Virginia one of the best places to have a wedding
Weddings can be an ordeal, but at least in these West Virginia cities, it's a little bit easier.
Man indicted in connection to Kanawha County, West Virginia, excavator fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man accused of setting an excavator on fire has been indicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court. According to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Brian Ramella, 41, of Charleston, was arrested in September 2022 in connection to an excavator on fire in the 800 block of Stover Road near […]
For West Virginia teachers, PEIA’s financial crisis has real costs
More than 200,000 West Virginia state employees rely on PEIA for health insurance. As the state agency faces a looming budget cliff, those on the insurance say change is urgently needed. For West Virginia teachers, PEIA’s financial crisis has real costs appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Raleigh County Woman Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Athena Grizzle, 37, of Beckley, was sentenced to eight months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing a quantity of heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 15, 2020, Grizzle sold a quantity of...
Kanawha County Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Fraud Crimes
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Karen L. Hodges, also known as “Karen Igo,” “Karen Clay,” “Karen Richmond,” and “Karen Gessel,” 49, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty today to three counts of securities fraud. According to court documents and statements made in court,...
Man shot by Huntington, West Virginia police after threatening EMS workers
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Huntington Police officers shot a man who was threatening EMS workers with a gun on Sunday morning. HPD said in a press release that 47-year-old Luis Gonzalez was taken to the hospital after being shot by officers. They say he threatened Cabell County EMS personnel and presented a gun in front of officers […]
New grocery store to replace FoodFair in Poca, West Virginia
POCA, WV (WOWK) – Almost a year after the town of Poca, West Virginia lost its local grocery store, the Putnam County Development Authority made an announcement many in the area were waiting to hear. According to county officials, a replacement grocer, the Poca Supermarket is expected to open its doors this Spring. This has […]
Beckley Woman Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Jamie Vass, 45, of Beckley, was sentenced today to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 7, 2022, Vass sold...
Man arrested after fight involving chainsaw in St. Albans, West Virginia, indicted
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A man who was arrested for malicious wounding after a fight involving a chainsaw was indicted on Friday in Kanawha County. A criminal complaint says that a Kanawha Sheriff’s deputy responded to the 1000 block of Ferrell Rd. on Tuesday. The complaint says that a victim told the deputy that […]
Police asking for help identifying alleged harassment suspect in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help identifying a suspect in an alleged harassment investigation. They say the alleged incident happened on Jan. 25, at the Kanawha County Public Library on Capitol Street. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Criminal Investigation […]
connect-bridgeport.com
Final Split of State's Wild Boar Archery and Firearms Season Opens Friday; Hunt Held in Limited Counties
The final split of West Virginia’s residents-only firearms and archery/crossbow seasons for wild boar will be open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh. and Wyoming counties Feb. 3–5. — To hunt wild boar, hunters must possess a Class X, XP, X3, XP3, XS, XJ, AH+BG+CS, AHJ, AB-L, A-L or A+BG+CS license or be exempt from purchasing a license. To purchase a hunting license, visitWVhunt.com or one of 175 license retailers around the state.
Pikeville, Kentucky, police seeking 2 women wanted for an investigation
Pikeville Police Department posted on Facebook about two women they are looking for. Pikeville PD says anyone with any information can submit an anonymous tip via Facebook message or by calling (606) 437-5111.
Crews respond to house fire in Dunbar, West Virginia
DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Dunbar. According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the fire broke out at a home on 19th Street in Dunbar, West Virginia around 5:53 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Dispatchers say everyone made it out of the home safely and no one […]
