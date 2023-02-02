ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton News Daily

Ellenwood man, 3 others sentenced to federal prison for firearms trafficking

ATLANTA — Four men, including an Ellenwood resident, have been sentenced to federal prison for international firearms trafficking. Cemonte Deshon Wade, 23, was sentenced to three years, one month in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to make false statements to a federally licensed firearms dealer.
