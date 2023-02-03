ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Drive

IRS Realizes What an SUV Is, Adds Tax Credit Eligibility for More Large Vehicles

By Peter Holderith
The Drive
The Drive
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BHxgZ_0kbomOJe00 Cadillac

The revised EV tax credit is so complicated that the IRS didn’t really know what it was doing when it started classifying vehicles as SUVs or sedans/wagons. It said the Cadillac Lyriq was actually a wagon, the Ford Mustang Mach-E definitely wasn’t an SUV, and the rear-wheel-drive Volkswagen ID.4 was a car in RWD form, but an SUV in all-wheel-drive form. Some of these vehicles didn’t get the credit eligibility as a result, but that’s now changed. I’m happy to report that, for once, a government bureaucrat has learned something. I can feel the sun shining a little brighter.

After at least one of the aforementioned automakers complained , the IRS has now said that the Lyriq, Mach-E, every electric SUV from Volkswagen, and every Tesla Model Y are indeed SUVs . That means their price cap for receiving the full EV credit is $80,000 instead of $55,000.

Ford already cut Mach-E prices to make the lower trims qualify for the $55,000 EV tax credit. Tesla also had some serious price cuts , although all of its models were affected, not just SUVs. The justification for the electric automaker’s discounts is probably more diverse. The Lyriq is expected to get a base trim below its current price of $60,000, however, it is set to be above $55,000 . It’s been widely reported that VW likewise has no plans to cut the prices of its EVs .

This is some of the first good news to ever come out of the IRS. More people will now be able to afford electric vehicles. There are still hurdles for other automakers, though. The EV tax credit currently specifies that battery materials must be sourced in the United States or a country friendly with it. Basically anywhere that’s not China or Russia. Some companies like Hyundai are still struggling with this, and their vehicles cannot receive the full tax credit as a result.

Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com

Comments / 23

Lori Piontek
1d ago

I won't be buying a new vehicle despite tax credits that I don't need. My new truck works quite well despite the inflation that keeps me poor now. I have to eat!

Reply
10
DrkAngl
1d ago

With the prices of food, rent, electricity and everything else going out of sight, who has the money to go into that sort of debt to afford to set up an electric car of any sort?! I guess the only people who see a benefit, are those who have that sort of cash just laying around to start. Where I live here in Texas; there are maybe 4 or 5 electric cars/SUV vehicles on the road here, and all I hear is these people gripe at how much more they are paying in electricity every month...they haven't seen any break or difference. When we had this past ice and cold temperatures, they were stuck at home because their vehicles wouldn't start or hold a charge. I had zero problems with my fuel running truck getting to work, and I also have zero intentions of changing this when EV costs are more than what I make in a year!

Reply
8
Justin Bitz
1d ago

love my new ford maverick 4 door truck awd I bought for 22k out the door. Can't convince me to pay 50k for an ev that I can't charge anywhere. I can buy a ton of gas also for the 30k difference I. price

Reply
2
Related
USA Diario

Child Tax Credit 2023, what is the new news?

The Child Tax Credit for the 2023 tax season can be claimed as long as the parents meet the established requirements. It is necessary to clarify that the payments will not be as large as in 2021, when the benefits were up to $3600.00 USD per dependent.
MotorBiscuit

Is Ford in Serious Trouble?

Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
AOL Corp

Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes

After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
CNET

Set Your Thermostat to This Exact Temperature to Save Money on Heating Now

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
Veronica Charnell Media

Have You Filed a Claim for the Pepsi $12.75 Million Lawsuit? The Deadline is in February

According to the details of the lawsuit, current and former Pepsi employees who worked at the company between December 5, 2021, and April 8, 2022, were affected by the Kronos outage and data breach. Pepsi has not admitted to any wrongdoing, it agreed to pay $ 12.75 million after plaintiffs claimed the company failed to accurately pay them after the Kronos data breach.
seniorresource.com

How Much Do You Have to Make to File Taxes?

What are the IRS income tax filing requirements for retirees this tax season? My income dropped way down when I retired in 2022, so I’m wondering if I need to even file a tax return this year. Recently Retired. Dear Recently,. Whether or not you are required to file...
The US Sun

Final three days to claim cash from $350million T-Mobile settlement as company hit by second huge data breach

THE deadline to score payments from the multimillion-dollar T-Mobile settlement is in just three days. Eligible customers can grab $25 cash payments, while California residents are entitled to $100. The telecommunications company agreed to settle the $350million lawsuit stemming from the 2021 criminal cyberattack. This is where a breach exposed...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
87K+
Followers
13K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy