South Dakota JAG students headed to Pierre for ‘Capitol Conversations’
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Student leaders from South Dakota schools — including all four Sioux Falls public high schools — are participating in a project that offers an in-person glimpse of local politics. Other schools involved include Andes Central High School, Bennett County High School, Lyman...
South Dakota sees a sunshine on Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re going to see a good amount of sunshine as we head through the rest of our Tuesday!. The wind will be a lot lighter than it was yesterday, too. Highs will range from the 30s in the east, where we have more snow on the ground, to the 40s and 50s out west. Watch out for some patchy fog developing overnight and into tomorrow morning. Otherwise, we’ll have another nice day on tap for Wednesday.
Iowa high school student raising funds for Midwest Honor Flight
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since 2017, Midwest Honor Flight has been taking veterans on one final tour with honor. More than 1,000 veterans have made the trip to Washington D.C. to view the memorials from the wars they served. A high schooler from Iowa is helping to...
Dusty Johnson announces South Dakota sheriffs as State of the Union guests
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced Monday that Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller and Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman will be his guests at the State of the Union on Tuesday. “Poor decisions by the federal government harm the smallest communities in South Dakota,” said...
Workforce woes, nursing home closures pressure sustainability of long term care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (South Dakota Searchlight) - Iley and Frank Petereit bought their burial plots two decades ago. Frank likes to think of himself as a planner, so he has most everything worked out for when they eventually, in his words, “kick the can.” The now 92-year-olds have a gravestone at the site, already etched with everything but the year of their eventual deaths.
SD landowners see win in battle against pipeline companies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a lengthy committee meeting in Pierre yesterday, South Dakotans saw at least one win in the battle against carbon pipeline companies looking to impose eminent domain on their land. For the first time in South Dakota State Legislature and with a lot...
South Dakota residents feel impact from earthquake in Turkey
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While Turkey and Syria may seem far away to many, the impact from the large earthquake can be felt across the globe. Whether it’s U.S military troops stationed in the area or residents in South Dakota, patiently waiting to hear from family that live in the region. The impact of the deadly earthquake in Turkey can be felt by many.
South Dakota Legislature poised to ban ranked choice voting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Thursday, the South Dakota Senate voted to pass Senate Bill 55 which would prohibit ranked choice voting in the state. The bill now goes to the House for consideration. Representative Kirk Chaffee, who sponsors the bill in the House, says ranked choice voting would...
Expect highs in the 30s & 40s, wind for Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Any fog left around the region should be on the way out of here with the wind picking up. It’s going to be a breezy day around the region, with wind gusts around 30 to 35 mph. In northern South Dakota, the wind will be stronger, with gusts around 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for that part of the region, including Aberdeen. The wind will start to ease up this afternoon and this evening. Highs today will be in the 30s and 40s. We could see a few spotty showers or drizzles this afternoon before clearing out overnight.
Matters of the State: Frye-Mueller fallout; Educator tax cut concerns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we break down the latest developments surrounding the censure and reinstatement of Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller to the South Dakota Senate. Statehouse reporter Austin Goss also discusses the impassioned testimony surrounding HB 1080, and looks ahead...
Local businesses teaming up to fight school lunch debt
