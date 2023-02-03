Read full article on original website
fiddleheadfocus.com
Wind chill records broken across Maine
Wind chills plummeted as low as minus 61 degrees in Frenchville, minus 50 in Houlton and minus 48 in Caribou.
fiddleheadfocus.com
Valley Unified Middle/High School students gather for motivational presentation
FORT KENT, Maine — On Monday, Jan. 9 middle and high school students from the Madawaska School Department and SAD 33 joined students at Valley Rivers Middle School/Community High School in SAD 27 to engage in a motivational presentation entitled, “Unlocking Your Potential.”. In the one-hour session Ryan...
'Frostquakes' Reported In Maine As Arctic Blast Deep Freezes New England
Other wild winter weather in the Northeast included sea smoke and steam devils.
Presque Isle fire under investigation after building collapses in blaze
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — An investigation is underway after a massive fire Friday destroyed a building in Presque Isle that housed three businesses. Firefighters responded to the scene at about 1 p.m. after getting calls from people driving past the building, which housed Pete’s Performance Auto, M&M Sheet Metal & Welding, and Lajoie Electric located at 32-34 Industrial Street, Presque Isle Fire Department Capt. Dylan Cyr said.
NECN
Parts of Northern Maine Are Under a Blizzard Warning. Here's Why
Blizzard warnings are in effect through 7 p.m. on Saturday for parts of northern Maine. With winds expected to gust as high as 50 mph, the blizzard warning is in effect for parts of Aroostook county due to the potential for blowing snow. The National Weather Service warns that widespread...
OnlyInYourState
We Bet You Didn’t Know This Small Town In Maine Was Home To The Second Largest Scaled Model Of Our Solar System In The World
Did you know that Maine has the largest model of the solar system in the western hemisphere, which also happens to be the second largest scaled model in the world? It is pretty crazy to think of but way up in northern Maine, you can travel through space and find them all. The Maine Solar System Model is a fun scavenger hunt that takes you nearly 100 miles to complete. So hop in the car and get ready to travel through our little neighborhood of the universe to get an idea of just how big it really is.
