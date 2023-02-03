ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presque Isle, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Presque Isle fire under investigation after building collapses in blaze

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — An investigation is underway after a massive fire Friday destroyed a building in Presque Isle that housed three businesses. Firefighters responded to the scene at about 1 p.m. after getting calls from people driving past the building, which housed Pete’s Performance Auto, M&M Sheet Metal & Welding, and Lajoie Electric located at 32-34 Industrial Street, Presque Isle Fire Department Capt. Dylan Cyr said.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
OnlyInYourState

We Bet You Didn’t Know This Small Town In Maine Was Home To The Second Largest Scaled Model Of Our Solar System In The World

Did you know that Maine has the largest model of the solar system in the western hemisphere, which also happens to be the second largest scaled model in the world? It is pretty crazy to think of but way up in northern Maine, you can travel through space and find them all. The Maine Solar System Model is a fun scavenger hunt that takes you nearly 100 miles to complete. So hop in the car and get ready to travel through our little neighborhood of the universe to get an idea of just how big it really is.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME

