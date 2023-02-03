Did you know that Maine has the largest model of the solar system in the western hemisphere, which also happens to be the second largest scaled model in the world? It is pretty crazy to think of but way up in northern Maine, you can travel through space and find them all. The Maine Solar System Model is a fun scavenger hunt that takes you nearly 100 miles to complete. So hop in the car and get ready to travel through our little neighborhood of the universe to get an idea of just how big it really is.

PRESQUE ISLE, ME ・ 21 DAYS AGO