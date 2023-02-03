Aurubis AG, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, has reported its earnings for the first quarter of its 2022/23 fiscal year, which ended Dec. 31, 2022. The company’s operating earnings before taxes (operating EBT) totaled 125 million euros, or $134 million, which is less than the quarterly results for the previous year of 164 million euros, or $175.8 million. Aurubis attributes the decline to the impact of inflation and increased energy prices.

1 DAY AGO