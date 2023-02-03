Read full article on original website
Aurubis posts 'very respectable results' given the inflationary environment
Aurubis AG, headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, has reported its earnings for the first quarter of its 2022/23 fiscal year, which ended Dec. 31, 2022. The company’s operating earnings before taxes (operating EBT) totaled 125 million euros, or $134 million, which is less than the quarterly results for the previous year of 164 million euros, or $175.8 million. Aurubis attributes the decline to the impact of inflation and increased energy prices.
MRAI 2023: LME sees growing interest in its ferrous contracts
Exchange trading platforms and brokerages that serve them have spent several years trying to create a level of interest in hedging and contract trading in the steel sector that is closer to that found in the nonferrous industry. Two panelists at an early February recycling conference in India said some progress is being made.
US Steel points to Alabama as scrap destination
Pittsburgh-based United States Steel Corp., in a presentation to its investors, refers to iron ore-based products as the feedstock predominantly affecting raw materials costs at its Big River Steel electric arc furnace (EAF) steel mill. The 30-slide presentation only mentions ferrous scrap in relation to its Tubular Segment EAF mill...
MRAI 2023: Coming to terms with scrap
Despite policymakers embracing the notion of a circular economy, characterizations of scrap materials as “waste” or “foreign garbage” have caused significant headaches for scrap recyclers and traders. At the 2023 Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) meeting held in early February in that nation, representatives from industry trade associations discussed how to combat or change such terminology.
Oryx says scrap is improving stainless steel’s carbon footprint
Netherlands-based stainless steel processing and trading firm Oryx Stainless Group says research it is conducting with Germany’s Fraunhofer UMSICHT institute has determined there was “a savings potential of more than 4.5 tons of CO2” emissions per ton of blended scrap prepared by Oryx Stainless Group and used at melt shops.
