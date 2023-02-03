Read full article on original website
Recycling Today
ShearCore appoints new service manager
ShearCore, a division of Superior, Wisconsin-based Exodus Global, has announced that Tim Jacobson has been named its service manager. Jacobson will be the primary liaison between the customer, field service, inside sales, outside sales, engineering and operations. Jacobson brings over 20 years of experience in mechanical repair, ShearCore says. Most...
Recycling Today
Komar makes 3rd acquisition
Komar Industries, a Groveport, Ohio-based manufacturer of industrial waste and recycling processing systems, including a full range of shredding and compaction equipment, has announced the acquisition of Maren Engineering Corp. of South Holland, Illinois. Maren manufactures baling and shredding systems and was established in 1962. This is the third acquisition...
Recycling Today
Hino Trucks announces new president
Hino Trucks USA, Novi, Michigan, has announced that Glenn Ellis was appointed president and chairman of the board for Hino Trucks, effective Feb. 1. Ellis will become the first United States-born president of Hino Trucks, succeeding Shigehiro Matsuoka, who retired after holding the position for four years. Ellis also will serve as an officer of Hino Motors Limited, Hino Trucks’ Japan-based parent company.
Recycling Today
MRAI 2023: Coming to terms with scrap
Despite policymakers embracing the notion of a circular economy, characterizations of scrap materials as “waste” or “foreign garbage” have caused significant headaches for scrap recyclers and traders. At the 2023 Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI) meeting held in early February in that nation, representatives from industry trade associations discussed how to combat or change such terminology.
Recycling Today
Oryx says scrap is improving stainless steel’s carbon footprint
Netherlands-based stainless steel processing and trading firm Oryx Stainless Group says research it is conducting with Germany’s Fraunhofer UMSICHT institute has determined there was “a savings potential of more than 4.5 tons of CO2” emissions per ton of blended scrap prepared by Oryx Stainless Group and used at melt shops.
