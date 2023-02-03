Hino Trucks USA, Novi, Michigan, has announced that Glenn Ellis was appointed president and chairman of the board for Hino Trucks, effective Feb. 1. Ellis will become the first United States-born president of Hino Trucks, succeeding Shigehiro Matsuoka, who retired after holding the position for four years. Ellis also will serve as an officer of Hino Motors Limited, Hino Trucks’ Japan-based parent company.

