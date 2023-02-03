Valentine's Day is mere days away and the Humane Society of Scott County has a way to call out your ex. I'm not a huge fan of the traditional Valentine's Day stuff because it just seems really overdone. But these anti-ex activities that organizations are doing more of are just grand. The Brookfield Zoo in Illinois will let you name a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach after your ex. And now the Humane Society of Scott County is getting in on the fun.

SCOTT COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO