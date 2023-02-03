Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights
Watch Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 68, courtesy of the UFC. UFC Vegas: Lewis vs. Spivac took place February 4 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC heavyweight veterans Serghei Spivac (16-3) and Derrick Lewis (26-11, 1 NC) collided in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 68 live blog: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
This is the UFC Vegas 68 live blog for Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac, the heavyweight headliner for Saturday’s fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Lewis, a one-time title challenger and the No. 7 heavyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, has lost three of his past four outings, with a knockout of Chris Daukaus the lone bright spot among knockout losses to Ciryl Gane, Tai Tuivasa and, most recently, Sergei Pavlovich. Still, Lewis’ heavy hands bring an X-factor to every fight he takes.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 68 results: Serghei Spivac steamrolls over Derrick Lewis in first round, calls out Jon Jones
Serghei Spivac may have just hammered the final nail into the coffin of Derrick Lewis’ run as a UFC title contender. The 28-year-old Moldovan heavyweight steamrolled over Lewis on Saturday night, tapping out “The Black Beast” with a first-round arm-triangle choke in the main event of UFC Vegas 68, which took place at the UFC APEX. Spivac (16-3) dragged Lewis (26-11, 1 NC) to the mat at will, scoring at six takedowns in the brief contest, before going to work and securing the fight-ending submission. The official time of the stoppage was 3:05 of the opening round.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 68 post-fight bonuses: Serghei Spivac among 4 ‘Performance of the Night’ winners
There were contracts to hand out with the winners of Road to UFC crowned at UFC Vegas 68. But four fighters also took home $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonuses, including headliner Serghei Spivac. Spivac steamrolled one-time title challenger Derrick Lewis to notch his biggest career win and...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 68 predictions
UFC Vegas 68 is an early front-runner for the promotion’s strangest event of the year. Originally set to take place in South Korea, Saturday’s card ended up back in the cozy confines of the UFC APEX after it was originally planned for Chan Sung Jung to have a triumphant homecoming. Unfortunately, an injury removed any chance of “The Korean Zombie” headlining what would have been UFC South Korea so the decision was made to just tack another lineup to the Vegas board, even though a glut of Asian fighters (including the Road to UFC tournament finalists) had already been booked for this date.
MMA Fighting
Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2 full fight video highlights
Watch Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2 full fight video highlights from the main card of Bellator 290, courtesy of CBS and other outlets. Bellator 290: Fedor vs. Bader 2 took place Feb. 4 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Fedor Emelianenko (40-7, 1 NC) took on Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (31-7, 1 NC) in the main event. The fight aired live on CBS.
MMA Fighting
Dana White ensures Derrick Lewis ‘not going anywhere’ despite UFC slump: ‘I love the guy’
Derrick Lewis isn’t in danger of losing his UFC spot. “The Black Beast” suffered his third consecutive loss and fourth in his past five fights on Saturday when he succumbed to a first-round arm-triangle choke at the hands of Serghei Spivac in the main event of UFC Vegas 68. It was a literal flawless victory for Spivac, as the 37-year-old Lewis landed zero strikes on just three attempts en route to one of the most lopsided setbacks of his 26-fight octagon career.
MMA Fighting
Cody Garbrandt meets replacement opponent Trevin Jones at UFC 285
Trevin Jones is getting his shot at a former UFC champion. Jones is set to face former UFC bantamweight titleholder Cody Garbrandt on short notice on March 4 at UFC 285. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck confirmed the news Friday following an initial report by UFC broadcast partner ESPN. Jones replaces Garbrandt’s original opponent Julio Arce, who withdrew from the contest due to an undisclosed injury.
MMA Fighting
Ryan Bader scoffs at disclosed Bellator 290 pay, says he makes ‘8, 9 times more’ than he did in UFC
Ryan Bader is doing quite well for himself as the Bellator heavyweight champion, much better than his disclosed pay would indicate in his most recent title defense. Bader finished the now retired Fedor Emelianenko in the first round of the main event this past Saturday at Bellator 290 to retain his championship. Following the event, the California State Athletic Commission disclosed fighter pay for the event to MMA Fighting, which revealed that Bader made $150,000 for the title fight on CBS, while Emelianenko made $100,000.
MMA Fighting
Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing 4 event on April 1 headlined by Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr., also features Jose Aldo, Vitor Belfort
Jorge Masvidal is bringing out the stars from the world of MMA for his next boxing event. The UFC welterweight contender announced Monday on The MMA Hour that the PFL’s Anthony Pettis will face the legendary Roy Jones Jr. in the main event of Gamebred Boxing 4, which takes place April 1 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
MMA Fighting
‘TUF all my children edition’: Pros react to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler announcement
Dustin Poirier isn’t the only one to offer his thoughts to the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler announcement Saturday morning by UFC President Dana White.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 68 loses Mandy Bohm vs. Ji Yeon Kim just hours before the event
UFC Vegas 68 has lost a fight just hours before the card is set to begin. According to UFC officials, flyweight Mandy Bohm has been forced out of her fight on Saturday due to illness. As a result her matchup against Ji Yeon Kim has been pulled from the card, which takes place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
Fedor Emelianenko reflects on legendary career, favorite fights ahead of swan song at Bellator 290
On Saturday night, the MMA community will bid adieu to one of the all-time greats. Fedor Emelianenko will make his final walk to the cage in the main event of Bellator 290 when he challenges Ryan Bader for the heavyweight title. The event serves as the promotion’s first to air on CBS network television and takes place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif.
MMA Fighting
Bellator 290 salaries: Fedor Emelianenko earns $100,000 purse for retirement fight
Fedor Emelianenko cashed one last six-figure payday in his final MMA fight. The heavyweight legend earned a $100,000 fight purse for his farewell fight against Ryan Bader in Bellator 286’s main event, which took place Saturday at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., and aired live on CBS. Bader,...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 68 video: Tatsuro Taira taps Jesus Santos Aguilar with triangle-armbar in first
Tatsuro Taira picked up his second submission win in as many UFC appearances by forcing Jesus Santos Aguilar to tap at UFC Vegas 68. Taira rolled into a triangle and then went belly-down with an armbar to get the win at 4:20 of the opening frame in the first bout of Saturday’s fight card at UFC APEX.
MMA Fighting
Darrion Caldwell explains needing to ‘become coachable again,’ plans for career ‘resurrection’ beginning at Bellator 290
Darrion Caldwell didn’t realize it, but he needed to be humbled — and that’s exactly what happened ahead of his first fight in over a year. Caldwell will return to action at Bellator 290 when he faces Nikita Mikhailov in a bantamweight preliminary bout. The event takes place Feb. 4 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., and the main will serve as the first promotional event to air on CBS.
MMA Fighting
Bellator 290 results: Johnny Eblen overwhelms Anatoly Tokov to defend title with unanimous decision win
Johnny Eblen is going to be a serious problem for anybody he faces in the middleweight division. In his first title defense in the Bellator 290 co-main event, Eblen put on a clinic as he just continued getting stronger with each passing minute to eventually overwhelm Anatoly Tokov en route to a unanimous decision victory. The final scorecards read 50-45, 49-46 and 49-46 with Eblen securing the victory and moving his record to a perfect 13-0 overall.
MMA Fighting
Dana White: Doo Ho Choi ‘got robbed on that ridiculous call’ at UFC Vegas 68
Doo Ho Choi would have won his fight with Kyle Nelson at UFC Vegas 68 were it not for a point deduction he received for an illegal headbutt. UFC President Dana White didn’t agree with the resulting majority draw, however, so he took matters into his own hands after a call he felt was “absolutely not” justified.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Robert Whittaker suggests Israel Adesanya’s knockout loss to Alex Pereira could ‘free him up’ for rematch
Robert Whittaker thinks Israel Adesanya’s second knockout loss to Alex Pereira could take some pressure off the former champion for their rematch. Or it could add even more. Pereira and Adesanya have a storied history in combat sports, with Pereira twice beating Adesanya in kickboxing, the second time by devastating knockout. That pair of fights led to Pereira getting fast-tracked to Adesanya in MMA, where at UFC 281, it happened again. Pereira scored a fifth-round comeback TKO over “The Last Stylebender” in one of the best fights of 2022, and even Whittaker, who has his own history with Adesanya, was left impressed.
