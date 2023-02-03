Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
"Slip-and-fall" Ponzi scheme targeted Mormons; over $500 million lost leaving lives ruinedPete LakemanLas Vegas, NV
Parents demand answers in wake of mysterious illness outbreak at Las Vegas schoolEdy ZooLas Vegas, NV
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Related
MMA Fighting
Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights
Watch Serghei Spivac vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC Vegas 68, courtesy of the UFC. UFC Vegas: Lewis vs. Spivac took place February 4 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC heavyweight veterans Serghei Spivac (16-3) and Derrick Lewis (26-11, 1 NC) collided in the night’s main event. The fight aired live on ESPN+.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 68 results: Serghei Spivac steamrolls over Derrick Lewis in first round, calls out Jon Jones
Serghei Spivac may have just hammered the final nail into the coffin of Derrick Lewis’ run as a UFC title contender. The 28-year-old Moldovan heavyweight steamrolled over Lewis on Saturday night, tapping out “The Black Beast” with a first-round arm-triangle choke in the main event of UFC Vegas 68, which took place at the UFC APEX. Spivac (16-3) dragged Lewis (26-11, 1 NC) to the mat at will, scoring at six takedowns in the brief contest, before going to work and securing the fight-ending submission. The official time of the stoppage was 3:05 of the opening round.
Jorge Masvidal announces Gamebred Boxing 4 that includes Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr., also features Jose Aldo, Jacare Souza, and Paul Daley
Jorge Masvidal is promoting Gamebred Boxing 4 and he has stacked the card. Masvidal has been promoting events like Gamebred FC and iKON and is now getting into the boxing game. His event will go down on April 1 in Milwaukee and the main event will see Roy Jones Jr. box Anthony Pettis, Masvidal announced on The MMA Hour.
MMA Fighting
Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2 full fight video highlights
Watch Fedor Emelianenko vs. Ryan Bader 2 full fight video highlights from the main card of Bellator 290, courtesy of CBS and other outlets. Bellator 290: Fedor vs. Bader 2 took place Feb. 4 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Fedor Emelianenko (40-7, 1 NC) took on Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader (31-7, 1 NC) in the main event. The fight aired live on CBS.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 68 live blog: Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac
This is the UFC Vegas 68 live blog for Derrick Lewis vs. Serghei Spivac, the heavyweight headliner for Saturday’s fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Lewis, a one-time title challenger and the No. 7 heavyweight in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, has lost three of his past four outings, with a knockout of Chris Daukaus the lone bright spot among knockout losses to Ciryl Gane, Tai Tuivasa and, most recently, Sergei Pavlovich. Still, Lewis’ heavy hands bring an X-factor to every fight he takes.
MMAmania.com
Dana White: Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler confirmed as next TUF coaches, will fight at end of season
It looks like Conor McGregor will be coaching the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) after all. On Saturday, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White returned for another special announcement from Las Vegas to share some breaking fights news (watch HERE). After reviewing some upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) cards White confirmed that Season 31 of TUF will be coached by none other than McGregor and fellow lightweight contender Michael Chandler.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 68 video: Tatsuro Taira taps Jesus Santos Aguilar with triangle-armbar in first
Tatsuro Taira picked up his second submission win in as many UFC appearances by forcing Jesus Santos Aguilar to tap at UFC Vegas 68. Taira rolled into a triangle and then went belly-down with an armbar to get the win at 4:20 of the opening frame in the first bout of Saturday’s fight card at UFC APEX.
sportszion.com
‘It’s must-win there is no doubt’ Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal has to overcome Gilbert Burns at UFC 287
Daniel Cormier gives some inspiring words of encouragement to Jorge Masvidal just before the bout that will go down as the most significant of his career. Jorge Masvidal has marked April 8 as a significant date on his calendar because, after an extended absence from action, he is slated to take part in the main event of UFC 287: Pereira versus Adesanya.
Pros react after Ryan Bader TKO’s Fedor Emelianenko at Bellator 290
Tonight’s Bellator 290 main event featured a heavyweight title fight rematch between Fedor Emelianenko and Ryan Bader. The MMA legend and arguably greatest heavyweight of all time, Emelianenko (40-7 MMA), was making his final cage appearance this evening. ‘The Last Emperor‘ entered the matchup coming off back-to-back first-round knockout victories over Timothy Johnson and Quinton Jackson. Those wins were preceded by a TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 214, in a bout that had lasted just 35-seconds.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 68 loses Mandy Bohm vs. Ji Yeon Kim just hours before the event
UFC Vegas 68 has lost a fight just hours before the card is set to begin. According to UFC officials, flyweight Mandy Bohm has been forced out of her fight on Saturday due to illness. As a result her matchup against Ji Yeon Kim has been pulled from the card, which takes place at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
UFC San Antonio poster released featuring Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen
Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen have a new site for their highly anticipated clash and that means a new official poster. On Monday, the UFC released the poster for UFC San Antonio, which takes place March 25 at AT&T Center is headlined by a contenders’ clash between “Chito” and Sandhagen, currently Nos. 6 and No. 4 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings.
Yardbarker
Ryan Bader Believes Jon Jones ‘Takes Care of Business Pretty Easily’ at UFC 285
Ryan Bader knows what it takes to transition from 205 pounds to heavyweight. The UFC veteran has enjoyed success with the move in Bellator MMA and is coming off his third successful heavyweight title defense, a first-round technical knockout of the retiring. Fedor Emelianenko on Saturday night. Bader’s change in...
MMA Fighting
Bellator 290 salaries: Fedor Emelianenko earns $100,000 purse for retirement fight
Fedor Emelianenko cashed one last six-figure payday in his final MMA fight. The heavyweight legend earned a $100,000 fight purse for his farewell fight against Ryan Bader in Bellator 286’s main event, which took place Saturday at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., and aired live on CBS. Bader,...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Michael Chandler, Jorge Masvidal, Ryan Bader, Chris Weidman, Johnny Eblen, and Brennan Ward
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap another wild weekend in combat sports. 1:30 p.m.: Michael Chandler returns to...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 68 predictions
UFC Vegas 68 is an early front-runner for the promotion’s strangest event of the year. Originally set to take place in South Korea, Saturday’s card ended up back in the cozy confines of the UFC APEX after it was originally planned for Chan Sung Jung to have a triumphant homecoming. Unfortunately, an injury removed any chance of “The Korean Zombie” headlining what would have been UFC South Korea so the decision was made to just tack another lineup to the Vegas board, even though a glut of Asian fighters (including the Road to UFC tournament finalists) had already been booked for this date.
MMA Fighting
Darrion Caldwell explains needing to ‘become coachable again,’ plans for career ‘resurrection’ beginning at Bellator 290
Darrion Caldwell didn’t realize it, but he needed to be humbled — and that’s exactly what happened ahead of his first fight in over a year. Caldwell will return to action at Bellator 290 when he faces Nikita Mikhailov in a bantamweight preliminary bout. The event takes place Feb. 4 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., and the main will serve as the first promotional event to air on CBS.
Mixed Martial Arts-McGregor to face Chandler on UFC return, says White
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Former UFC champion Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the octagon against Michael Chandler after the two have coached in the UFC's "The Ultimate Fighter" reality TV show, UFC president Dana White has announced.
MMA Fighting
‘TUF all my children edition’: Pros react to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler announcement
Dustin Poirier isn’t the only one to offer his thoughts to the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler announcement Saturday morning by UFC President Dana White.
MMA Fighting
Bellator 290 results: Johnny Eblen overwhelms Anatoly Tokov to defend title with unanimous decision win
Johnny Eblen is going to be a serious problem for anybody he faces in the middleweight division. In his first title defense in the Bellator 290 co-main event, Eblen put on a clinic as he just continued getting stronger with each passing minute to eventually overwhelm Anatoly Tokov en route to a unanimous decision victory. The final scorecards read 50-45, 49-46 and 49-46 with Eblen securing the victory and moving his record to a perfect 13-0 overall.
Comments / 0