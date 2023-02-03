"This game is always about playing for something bigger and today was no different. Can't say enough about the crowd, it was huge, with the energy they brought. Second largest crowd since our UCONN game today. I could really tell that the loss the other night left a bad taste in our mouth and I was really impressed with the response. A lot of them walked through the door at 4 am and re-watched the game. That tells you all you need to know about our team. Loved our start, loved our intensity, we knew both teams were going to come out strong. I thought we were the better team when we held them scoreless for about three minutes. It was their lowest point total in a quarter this season. Held them to a season-low with 54 points. I thought we were able to make a statement win, our largest win over a top-ten team in program history."

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO