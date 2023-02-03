Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Related
umterps.com
Women's Lacrosse Television Schedule Announced
COLLEGE PARK, MD -- The Terps will have five regular season games televised this season, four on the Big Ten Network and one on ESPNU, the Big Ten announced on Monday. Maryland will play No. 15 Princeton (March 29, 8:00 p.m.), No. 17 Michigan (April 2, 12:00 p.m.), Penn State (April 13, 8:00 p.m.) and No. 4 Northwestern (April 23, 8:00 p.m.) on the Big Ten Network and No. 20 Johns Hopkins (April 5, 5:00 p.m.) on ESPNU.
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s road demolition of Minnesota
Maryland men’s basketball is in a different weight class than Minnesota, and it proved that by leaving no doubts in Saturday night’s 81-46 road win over the Golden Gophers. Though the Terps were (and are) significantly better than Minnesota, the win was no small feat. The victory marked...
umterps.com
Terps Set Season High Again In Columbus
College, Park, MD -- Maryland set their season-high team score but could not complete the victory over No. 15 Ohio State in a 197.575 - 196.475 defeat at the Covelli Center. The Terps continue to trend upward in 2023, setting their season high in each meet this season. The meet...
umterps.com
No. 8 Terps Pick Up Third Top-10 Win Of Year Crushing No. 10 Ohio State, 90-54
"This game is always about playing for something bigger and today was no different. Can't say enough about the crowd, it was huge, with the energy they brought. Second largest crowd since our UCONN game today. I could really tell that the loss the other night left a bad taste in our mouth and I was really impressed with the response. A lot of them walked through the door at 4 am and re-watched the game. That tells you all you need to know about our team. Loved our start, loved our intensity, we knew both teams were going to come out strong. I thought we were the better team when we held them scoreless for about three minutes. It was their lowest point total in a quarter this season. Held them to a season-low with 54 points. I thought we were able to make a statement win, our largest win over a top-ten team in program history."
casualhoya.com
LINKS: Ewing’s Handling of Spears, Murray Seems Insane
When you’re doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, it’s insanity, right? Well, your Georgetown Hoyas (6-18, 1-12) lost 32 of their last 33 BIG EAST games when No. 24 UConn (18-6, 7-6) came to town and unsurprisingly outlasted the Hoyas, 68-62. In the loss, Primo Spears, one of the conference’s top scorers at 16.8 ppg, attempted one shot (0-1) in 37 minutes of playing time. He did have 5 assists and only 1 turnover, but Patrick Ewing allowed Spears to pretty much be a non-factor in a close game against a top-25 team, while attempting no second-half shots.
umterps.com
Maryland Wraps Up Play at Big Ten Match Play Championship
PALM COAST, Fla - The Maryland men's golf team finished 0-2-1 at the 15th annual Big Ten Match Play Championship over the weekend (Feb. 3-4) at the Hammock Beach Resort: Ocean Course. The Terps won several individual matches and a team tie against Penn State in the semifinals. Maryland did...
umterps.com
No. 1 Maryland Opens Season With 15-4 Win Over No. 19 Richmond
Geppert opened the scoring for the season with a pole goal coming 1:25 into the action. The Terps took a 3-0 lead in the game's first four minutes as Murphy and Erska scored. Murphy added his second of the game with 56 seconds left for a 4-1 Terps edge after one.
chatsports.com
John Michael Schmitz could bolster the middle of Washington’s line for years to come
Last season, John Michael Schmitz finished his sixth year of collegiate football, having used the extra year granted to college students during the pandemic to further refine his craft at the University of Minnesota. As a result, he represents an unusually polished college talent, coming out with the size, strength, and mental acuity of a player who has been in the pros for a year or two.
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Maryland, you should add the following town to your list.
Maryland man tries a new lottery game, wins $100,000
A Maryland man took a chance with a new scratch-off lottery ticket and won the game's first $100,000 top prize.
washingtonspirit.com
Washington Spirit to Release First-Ever Spirit Player Bobblehead, featuring Trinity Rodman
Rodman’s bobblehead adds to a season of firsts as the club plays all home games at Audi Field. Washington, D.C. (02/05/2023) – The Washington Spirit announced today it will release a Trinity Rodman bobblehead to season members as part of the club’s 2023 season ticket holder benefits. Rodman, a standout forward entering her third professional season, will be featured as the first-ever Spirit player to have a bobblehead made in her likeness.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
WTOP
Fired Montgomery Co. football coach hired in Prince George’s Co.
An on-field fight lead to a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school football coach being fired; now he’s been hired in another county. Travis Hawkins posted a video on Twitter announcing he is the new defensive coordinator at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County. In the tweet, he said “some say I made a Wise decision” in joining the Pumas.
mcadvocate.com
Wes Moore, Maryland’s First African American Governor, Swears In and Signs Off on $69 Million Legislative Package
On Wednesday, January 18th, Maryland saw their 63rd governor elect Wes Moore sworn in on the blue carpeted steps of the Annapolis State Capitol building, while hopeful hundreds turned out on the unusually warm winter day to watch the proceedings. The ceremony comes after a successful gubernatorial campaign called on November 8th, which saw Moore – a former Rhodes Scholar, US army veteran, and nonprofit CEO – defeat conservative challenger Dan Cox by a state record two thirds majority, taking an office previously held by two term Republican Governor Larry Hogan since 2015.
mocoshow.com
“Confused” Germantown Man Wins $50,000
A Germantown man is $50,000 richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket at Seneca Convenience at 12611 Wisteria Drive in Germantown. Full story below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Confused Germantown man scratches entire game after scanner proclaims big win. A dedicated scratch-off player of 30 years almost missed a...
americanfarmpublications.com
Fritz family enters Md. ag hall of fame
HANOVER, Md. — Gov. Wes Moore and acting Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks inducted the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame during the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture event. Members of the Fritz family accepted the award in front of more...
mocoshow.com
Dan Snyder Puts Potomac Home on the Market; Asking Price Would Be Most Expensive Home Sale in DMV History
Back in November 2021, we reported that the $48 million sale of River View (7979 E. Boulevard Drive in Alexandria, VA)– a 16,000 square foot home with an additional carriage home had set a new record for the most expensive home sale in DMV (DC, Maryland, Virginia) history. The home was bought buy Montgomery County native and owner of the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder. Now, with the sale of the Commanders looming, Snyder is selling his Potomac, MD home (named River House) for $49 million, according to a Biz Journals report. This is one million more than he purchased River View for in 2021, and would be the most expensive home sale in DMV history if it sells for asking price or more.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Must-Try Wings in Maryland
Whether you are in the market for a great meal or drink, Fat Daddy's Subs and Pizza Wings is the place to be. It has a great menu, and it's a family-friendly establishment. It's not hard to see why Fat Daddy's is the go-to place for locals and tourists. You can get your hands on some of the best pizzas in town and some of the best wings. You can also take advantage of their takeout and delivery services. The best part is the place is also dog friendly! Lastly, Fat Daddy's is a local restaurant, so you know you'll be paying less than you'd find in some bigger chains. It also has the best wine list and a good beer selection.
tourcounsel.com
The Centre at Forestville | Shopping mall in Maryland
The Centre at Forestville is an enclosed shopping mall located in Forestville, Maryland. It is anchored by JCPenney and Target. The mall opened 1979 as Forest Village Park Mall, anchored by JCPenney and Kmart and developed by Melvin Simon & Associates. The Kmart store closed in 2002. In 2003, Petrie...
Teen bit by dog while walking to school in Frederick City, Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County officials are warning residents after a teenager was bitten by an unknown dog while walking to school. According to a public health alert from the county, the teen was bitten by the dog near North Market Street and West 12th Street Friday sometime between 7 and 8 a.m.
Comments / 0