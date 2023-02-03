Read full article on original website
🎥Tax holidays and spending dominate discussion at Hays Chamber Legislative Coffee
Just four weeks into the 2023 Kansas legislative session, a lot of bills have been introduced in Topeka that will likely not get any traction or they may change. Other bills involve situations that remain at the forefront of lawmakers' constituents' concerns. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, is serving her third two-year...
Kan. joins states taking control of abortion debate with funding focus
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Though the Insight Women’s Center sits at the epicenter of a reinvigorated battle in the nation’s culture wars, the only hint of its faith-based mission to dissuade people from getting abortions is the jazzy, piano rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” playing in a waiting room.
NW Kansas hog operation focus of Supreme Court water case
TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court must arbitrate conflict sparked by a cunning Kansas regulatory maneuver to expand concentrated swine feeding operations and the response of an environmental organization claiming state regulators embraced legal fiction to weaken surface water protections. The Sierra Club won a lawsuit four years ago...
Kan. judge offers legislators package of bills to stem domestic violence
TOPEKA — District Judge Phil Journey knows the grim statistics on domestic violence and regularly comes face-to-face with perpetrators and victims of violence in the home. His vantage point from a courthouse in Sedgwick County — epicenter of the state’s domestic violence caseload — led to development of a package of reform bills he wants the 2023 Kansas Legislature to consider. Improving the state’s response to 22,500 reported incidents of domestic violence annually, he said, could put downward pressure on 3,000 aggravated assaults, 900 kidnappings and the rapes, strangulations and homicides tied to those incidents.
Economist: Employment likely to be mixed as we go through 2023
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss believes that the employment picture is going to be mixed going forward, especially in the Midwest. "You look at the employment level for Kansas and the region, we're almost back to Feb. 2020, in terms of the employment. That's well below the national number. The national, U.S. economy is well above the Feb. 2020 number. Kansas is about at its 2020 number. We're not back to where we should be, absent the pandemic."
EV advocates stomp brake on Kan. bill imposing recharge tax
TOPEKA — Joe Millikan learned of a Kansas House bill imposing a new tax on electric-vehicle charging stations just as he contemplated purchasing an automobile untethered to fossil fuels. Millikan said the proposed state tax of 3 cents per kilowatt to support a Kansas highway repair fund reliant on...
INSIGHT KANSAS: Missouri Parents Bill of Rights vs. diversity
Next week, the diversity in school debate returns to neighboring state Missouri via House Bill 952, its anti-1619 Project bill, joining the earlier proposed Parent’s Bill of Rights, SB 776. Missouri, a bellwether for policymaking in Kansas, points to the likely resuscitation of this political debate after similar efforts slowed in the Kansas legislature. Coupled with Florida’s recent rejection of AP African American Course in public schools, the two events mark a resurging salvo in a larger argument over school curriculum and diversity.
Kansas commits $304M to chip plant to lure federal funds
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to give $304 million in taxpayer-funded incentives to a semiconductor company in its largest city to build a huge new factory, but the project won't go forward without funds the U.S. government has promised for rebuilding the nation's chip-making capacity. Gov. Laura Kelly...
Program offers assistance to older Kansans looking for work
Kansans at least 55 years old, who are looking for employment, qualify to participate in the Older Kansans Employment Program, provided through the Northwest Kansas Area Agency on Aging. This program is funded by the Kansas Legislature through the Kansas Department of Commerce. Older adults who have been out of...
🎥 Kan. Gov. on Chinese spy balloon: This provocation is alarming
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Chinese balloon drifting high above the U.S. and first revealed over Montana and seen over Kansas on Friday has created a buzz down below among residents who initially wondered what it was — and now wonder what its arrival means amid a chorus of alarm raised by the region's elected officials.
Moran introduce Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran, Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) – members on the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee (SVAC) – introduced the Elizabeth Dole Home Care Act, according to a statement Moran's office. This legislation would expand community-based services for aging veterans as...
KBI: Silver Alert canceled; missing Kansas man found safe
-------- BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities on Sunday issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man, according to a media release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigaton. The whereabouts of Paul Zamarripa, 80, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. He was...
Cottonwood Connections Season 2 Premieres on Smoky Hills PBS
BUNKER HILL — The history series Cottonwood Connections is back for season two with host Don Rowlison. The half-hour docu-series airs on Smoky Hills PBS at 6p.m. on Sundays and Saturdays starting Feb. 5. This season the show travels to various locations including museums, historic forts, a restored opera...
Man from So. Carolina jailed after trip to meet 15-year-old in SW Kan.
FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for alleged child sex crimes. On Wednesday, a family contacted the Garden City Police Department and reported their 15-year-old child was involved in a relationship with a 22-year-old man from South Carolina, according to a media release. Officers were told...
Applications open for Low-Income Energy Assistance Program
The Kansas Department for Children and Families is accepting applications for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. LIEAP provides an annual benefit to help qualifying households pay winter heating bills. Persons with disabilities, older adults and families with children are the primary groups assisted. Last year, $47 million aided approximately 40,000...
