Dallas, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County commissioners approve contract for technology upgrades at criminal justice center, commissioners court room

Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare (second from right) voted against a contract that cost nearly $230,000 for consulting work for a Carrollton company. (Courtesy Tarrant County) The Tarrant County commissioners approved a contract for technology upgrades in multiple rooms, though newly elected County Judge Tim O’Hare voted againts the nearly quarter-million-dollar venture.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fossil Creek Liquor brings booze to Lakewood with 15th North Texas location

Fossil Creek Liquor opened its 15th Dallas-Fort Worth location in Lakewood. (Cecilia Lenzen/Community Impact) Fossil Creek Liquor opened a new location in early January at 6440 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas. The storefront is the liquor store chain’s 15th location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to store management. The store will host various tasting events, sales and specials throughout the year. The company sells fine wine, tequila, vodka, rum and brandy selections. 214-954-7674. https://fossilcreekliquor.com/
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

This DeSoto choir director is officially a Grammy winner

DESOTO, Texas — Pamela Dawson is the director of DeSoto High School’s choir program. In her 16-year tenure, she’s always put her students first. But this year, the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum put her first. After being nominated for a second time, Dawson has won the...
DESOTO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Visionworks looks to start selling glasses in Richardson

Visionworks is planning to open its first location in Richardson on March 10 at 1225 E. Belt Line Road, Ste. 300. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Visionworks is looking to open its first location in Richardson on March 10 at 1225 E. Belt Line Road, Ste. 300. The optical retail store initially planned to open its doors in the city in June 2022 next to Dunkin'. Visionworks offers eye exams and sells a variety of prescription lenses, sunglasses and contact lenses. 800-669-1183. www.visionworks.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tycoon to offer fine-dining option to Flower Mound

Tycoon will open this spring in Flower Mound's Lakeside development. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Tycoon will open this spring in Flower Mound, though an exact open date was not available. The restaurant is projected to open this spring at 811 International Parkway in Lakeside. The restaurant will be a fine-dining experience with handcrafted cocktails and signature dishes. A phone number is not yet available.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

After 20 years, the Eisemann Center remains a 'crown jewel' in the Richardson community

Vocal Majority is a long-time rental client as is Tuzer Ballet and their production of The Nutcracker. (Courtesy Eisemann Center) As the recently hired executive director of the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations, Ally Haynes-Hamblen said she has spent time with the facility’s namesake learning about its history and goals.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

