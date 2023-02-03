Read full article on original website
Dallas launches 2 programs to help residents weatherize homes
The city of Dallas has launched two new programs to help homeowners weatherize their houses. (Courtesy city of Dallas) The city of Dallas has launched two new programs aimed at helping homeowners make their houses more resilient to extreme weather conditions. The first of the programs, Whole Home Dallas, is...
Collin County to release recommendations from Future Mobility Study in fall 2023
In McKinney, nearly all of the roadways east of US 75 are expected to exceed 55,000 vehicles in daily traffic counts by 2045. (Courtesy Fotolia) A study that will provide insight into the future of Collin County’s mobility will conclude in winter 2023. Collin County is partnering with cities,...
Frisco ISD schedules makeup day for iced-out classes
Frisco ISD announced it would use one of two available bad weather days to make up for missed classes due to ice storm. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) Frisco ISD has announced its plans to make up for the missed time after nearly an entire week of school was canceled due to a statewide sweep of ice and snow.
From horse-drawn wagons to the Telecom Corridor: Richardson celebrates 150th anniversary
This photo shows historic downtown and Greenville Avenue in 1949. (Courtesy city of Richardson) Richardson is planning a variety of city events over the first six months of 2023 in honor of its 150-year anniversary. According to city officials, Richardson was chartered on June 26, 1873, as a railroad community.
Tarrant County commissioners approve contract for technology upgrades at criminal justice center, commissioners court room
Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare (second from right) voted against a contract that cost nearly $230,000 for consulting work for a Carrollton company. (Courtesy Tarrant County) The Tarrant County commissioners approved a contract for technology upgrades in multiple rooms, though newly elected County Judge Tim O’Hare voted againts the nearly quarter-million-dollar venture.
keranews.org
Fort Worth’s oldest airport counts on $170 million plan for continued growth, success
Nearly a century old, Meacham International Airport has catered to many — from airmail routes and passenger flights to a stop for Navy fighters and bombers during World War II. Today, it mostly serves private and business flights. Despite sometimes living in the shadow of its newer sister airports,...
Fossil Creek Liquor brings booze to Lakewood with 15th North Texas location
Fossil Creek Liquor opened its 15th Dallas-Fort Worth location in Lakewood. (Cecilia Lenzen/Community Impact) Fossil Creek Liquor opened a new location in early January at 6440 Mockingbird Lane, Dallas. The storefront is the liquor store chain’s 15th location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to store management. The store will host various tasting events, sales and specials throughout the year. The company sells fine wine, tequila, vodka, rum and brandy selections. 214-954-7674. https://fossilcreekliquor.com/
Stone Center of Texas bringing backyard, outdoor essentials on Preston Road
Stone Center of Texas sells exterior supplies to make hardscapes easy. (Riley Farrell/Community Impact) Stone Center of Texas, which sells supplies for backyard needs and outdoor decor, will open in mid-April at 4326 Preston Road, Frisco. The Texas-based chain location offers stone, fireplaces, pavers, grills, lighting and irrigation products, or...
EatZi's expanding footprint to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
EatZi's, a Dallas-based European-style market, will soon expand to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The location in Grapevine has been open for 10-plus years. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) A Dallas-based eatery is soon expanding its footprint to the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. EatZi’s will be located in Terminal D and...
This DeSoto choir director is officially a Grammy winner
DESOTO, Texas — Pamela Dawson is the director of DeSoto High School’s choir program. In her 16-year tenure, she’s always put her students first. But this year, the Recording Academy and GRAMMY Museum put her first. After being nominated for a second time, Dawson has won the...
Plans approved for The Capital Grille in Southlake
Christie Schachter, from DCS Development in Addison, and Keith Moore, from Darden Restaurants, talk to the Southlake City Council during a Dec. 6 meeting where plans for The Capital Grille were approved. (Courtesy city of Southlake) The Capital Grille steakhouse has plans to open a location in Southlake. During a...
El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar moving out of Frisco, plans McKinney location
El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar closed its Frisco location in Deccember. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) El Rincon Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar shut its doors in Frisco in late December and plans to open in McKinney later this year, co-owner Rick Na said. The Mexican restaurant, previously located at...
Traffic, safety main concerns at Frisco Universal theme park meeting
After rescheduling due to bad weather, Frisco residents and representatives gathered for a meet and greet to discuss the proposed Universal Kids Frisco theme park. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) While some people are excited about the new Universal theme park coming to Frisco, others continue to have concerns about safety and...
Visionworks looks to start selling glasses in Richardson
Visionworks is planning to open its first location in Richardson on March 10 at 1225 E. Belt Line Road, Ste. 300. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Visionworks is looking to open its first location in Richardson on March 10 at 1225 E. Belt Line Road, Ste. 300. The optical retail store initially planned to open its doors in the city in June 2022 next to Dunkin'. Visionworks offers eye exams and sells a variety of prescription lenses, sunglasses and contact lenses. 800-669-1183. www.visionworks.com.
Tycoon to offer fine-dining option to Flower Mound
Tycoon will open this spring in Flower Mound's Lakeside development. (Courtesy town of Flower Mound) Tycoon will open this spring in Flower Mound, though an exact open date was not available. The restaurant is projected to open this spring at 811 International Parkway in Lakeside. The restaurant will be a fine-dining experience with handcrafted cocktails and signature dishes. A phone number is not yet available.
Town of Flower Mound announces weather-related closures for Jan. 31
Icy weather hit North Texas this week, forcing several town closures in Flower Mound. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Icy weather has forced the town of Flower Mound to close several services on Jan. 31, according to a town release. Officials announced that the Town Hall, the municipal court, the senior center,...
Richardson ISD closed Feb. 3 due to winter weather
Richardson ISD canceled all classes for Feb. 3 due to severe weather. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) Richardson ISD schools and offices will be closed Feb. 3 due to campus and travel conditions related to this week’s winter storms. While conditions on many main roads within RISD have improved, conditions on...
These are 2023’s best steakhouses in Dallas: report
With the new year setting in, Valentine's Day is coming up quicker than you may realize and it's always a good time to take your significant other to an amazing steakhouse and there's truly no better city than Dallas when it comes to steak.
After 20 years, the Eisemann Center remains a 'crown jewel' in the Richardson community
Vocal Majority is a long-time rental client as is Tuzer Ballet and their production of The Nutcracker. (Courtesy Eisemann Center) As the recently hired executive director of the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations, Ally Haynes-Hamblen said she has spent time with the facility’s namesake learning about its history and goals.
More closures, cancellations reported in Flower Mound
Icy roads have resulted in several Feb. 1 closures and cancellations in Flower Mound. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) The town of Flower Mound has announced closings effective Feb. 1 and until further notice. Per the town website, the following updates are in place:. Road conditions. Emergency crews responded to several stuck...
