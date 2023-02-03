ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

247Sports

Josh Pate breaks down OU-Texas' stalemate with Big 12 on early exit

NORMAN, Okla. — At the present, no early exit from the Big 12 Conference seems likely with the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns. ESPN's College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel reported late last week that talks between the league and the two institutions have stalled, as the parties couldn’t come to terms throughout complex negotiations with the two networks, ESPN and FOX.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Patty Gasso previews 2023 season: Part II

NORMAN, Okla. — For the second year in a row, Patty Gasso's Oklahoma Sooners got to dance after capturing the softball national championship last June. Now the season has arrived once again, with opening day set for Thursday and the Sooners looking to join UCLA as the only program to have ever claimed three consecutive titles.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma basketball: Takeaways as Sooner men sink to a new low

This Oklahoma basketball game was over from the very beginning — as several have gone lately — and the Sooners postseason might have gone right with it. West Virginia (14-9, 3-7) jumped out to an 11-point lead in the first 10 minutes, but that wasn’t the worst of it. The Mountaineers outscored the listless Sooners 31 to 8 over the final nine minutes of the first half and took a 56-30 lead to the locker room at the half.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Oklahoma Rolls Past Rider 24-10 on Senior Day

In the final home dual of the 2022-23 season, the Oklahoma wrestling team trounced Rider 24-10 Sunday afternoon. Rider (4-5, 2-1 MAC) entered the dual with three ranked wrestlers against the Sooners' (8-5, 1-3 Big 12) six. OU's win snaps its three-dual losing streak ahead of finishing the season against three top-20 opponents.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Might Mountaineers miss out on March? 'That's not going to happen'

West Virginia basketball begins the second half of the Big 12 season with tonight's 8 o'clock home game against Oklahoma, and be careful with your DVRs. The game will begin on ESPNEWS before it's moved to ESPN2. The latter was supposed to broadcast the game from start to finish, but ESPN2 decided to add an NBA game to its schedule and will carry the Los Angeles Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans game at 6 p.m. When that game is over, the network will switch to the Sooners and the Mountaineers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
oklahomawatch.org

‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation

On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
Jackson Free Press

Oklahoma Mayor Helps Guide Jackson Vision

It's not every day a governor opens for a headlining mayor. That was the case Wednesday, though, when Gov. Phil Bryant gave an introductory speech before Oklahoma City, Okla. Mayor Mick Cornett gave some resounding words to the more-than 500 audience members at the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership's annual meeting.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Kristen Walters

Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
NORMAN, OK
OnlyInYourState

Your Stomach Will Love You For Trying These Epic Burgers In Oklahoma

If you’re searching for the best burgers in Oklahoma, look no further than Burger Punk. This quirky and inventive eatery has been making waves in the OKC food scene, offering creative and delicious burgers that are sure to delight even the most discerning of palates. The next time you’re craving this American classic with a side of crinkle fries, pay a visit to Burger Punk…we promise your stomach will love you for trying it.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
247Sports

247Sports

