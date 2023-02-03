Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is MissedLarry E LambertShawnee, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
Related
Josh Pate breaks down OU-Texas' stalemate with Big 12 on early exit
NORMAN, Okla. — At the present, no early exit from the Big 12 Conference seems likely with the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns. ESPN's College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel reported late last week that talks between the league and the two institutions have stalled, as the parties couldn’t come to terms throughout complex negotiations with the two networks, ESPN and FOX.
Patty Gasso previews 2023 season: Part II
NORMAN, Okla. — For the second year in a row, Patty Gasso's Oklahoma Sooners got to dance after capturing the softball national championship last June. Now the season has arrived once again, with opening day set for Thursday and the Sooners looking to join UCLA as the only program to have ever claimed three consecutive titles.
Oklahoma Softball 2023 Preview: The Pitching Staff
Jordy Bahl and Nicole May return in 2023, and the addition of talented transfer Alex Storako only bolsters Oklahoma's pitching rotation.
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Oklahoma
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following Saturday's game.
Oklahoma basketball: Takeaways as Sooner men sink to a new low
This Oklahoma basketball game was over from the very beginning — as several have gone lately — and the Sooners postseason might have gone right with it. West Virginia (14-9, 3-7) jumped out to an 11-point lead in the first 10 minutes, but that wasn’t the worst of it. The Mountaineers outscored the listless Sooners 31 to 8 over the final nine minutes of the first half and took a 56-30 lead to the locker room at the half.
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Throttled by West Virginia
The Sooners suffered their fifth straight conference loss after West Virginia's wire-to-wire victory on Saturday.
oklahoma Sooner
Oklahoma Rolls Past Rider 24-10 on Senior Day
In the final home dual of the 2022-23 season, the Oklahoma wrestling team trounced Rider 24-10 Sunday afternoon. Rider (4-5, 2-1 MAC) entered the dual with three ranked wrestlers against the Sooners' (8-5, 1-3 Big 12) six. OU's win snaps its three-dual losing streak ahead of finishing the season against three top-20 opponents.
247Sports
Might Mountaineers miss out on March? 'That's not going to happen'
West Virginia basketball begins the second half of the Big 12 season with tonight's 8 o'clock home game against Oklahoma, and be careful with your DVRs. The game will begin on ESPNEWS before it's moved to ESPN2. The latter was supposed to broadcast the game from start to finish, but ESPN2 decided to add an NBA game to its schedule and will carry the Los Angeles Lakers-New Orleans Pelicans game at 6 p.m. When that game is over, the network will switch to the Sooners and the Mountaineers.
Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Lands His First Hall of Fame Honor
It was announced this week the Sooners' head man will be feted by Garden City Community College, where he was a juco All-American out of Salina.
No. 1 Oklahoma Puts on Another Show to Rout Iowa State
The Sooners logged their 66th straight home win and topped 198 on the scoreboard again.
oklahomawatch.org
‘Once-In-A-Generation Storm’ Has Oklahoma Customers Paying for A Generation
On social media and in public comments at the Corporation Commission, Oklahoma utility customers are expressing their anger about higher electric and natural gas bills. “I thought when I got older, I would be fine,” said a 70-year-old woman in Oklahoma City. “However, because of the rate hikes, I barely ever turn on my heater. I wear my coat in my house all the time now, because it’s too expensive to turn on my heater.”
Jackson Free Press
Oklahoma Mayor Helps Guide Jackson Vision
It's not every day a governor opens for a headlining mayor. That was the case Wednesday, though, when Gov. Phil Bryant gave an introductory speech before Oklahoma City, Okla. Mayor Mick Cornett gave some resounding words to the more-than 500 audience members at the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership's annual meeting.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
KOCO
OU College of Medicine research leads to breakthrough in glioblastoma treatment
A new study by researchers at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine is looking at the potential for drugs to reverse a patient's immune suppression to glioblastoma treatment. Click the video player above to watch the full interview.
OnlyInYourState
Your Stomach Will Love You For Trying These Epic Burgers In Oklahoma
If you’re searching for the best burgers in Oklahoma, look no further than Burger Punk. This quirky and inventive eatery has been making waves in the OKC food scene, offering creative and delicious burgers that are sure to delight even the most discerning of palates. The next time you’re craving this American classic with a side of crinkle fries, pay a visit to Burger Punk…we promise your stomach will love you for trying it.
KOCO
Oklahoma meteorologist says Chinese balloon differs from those conducting weather research
OKLAHOMA CITY — A suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Kansas City Friday. China said the device is a high-altitude balloon used for weather research, but there is skepticism from the Pentagon. The U.S. has been tracking the balloon since it was spotted over Montana about 60,000 feet above the ground.
OnlyInYourState
This Four Story Restaurant In Oklahoma Offers A Dining Experience Like No Other
Oklahoma has many unique dining experiences that are well-known and loved. From famous steakhouses to historic cafes, chances are you’ve experienced some great food if you’ve been to the Sooner State. Especially in Oklahoma City, where there are so many iconic restaurants to try. A newer addition to...
SSM Health St. Anthony, Oklahoma City University hope to address state’s nursing shortage with new program
A hospital system and local university are teaming up - hoping to help alleviate our state's critical shortage of nurses.
KFOR
Midwest City gun shop owner under investigation after allegedly disposing 236 guns in dumpster outside business
Federal agents are investigating a Midwest City gun shop owner after discovering a dumpster full of guns on the shop's property. The affidavit reveals agents and officers recovered 236 rifles and weapons. Midwest City gun shop owner under investigation after …. Federal agents are investigating a Midwest City gun shop...
OG&E, Norman working after voters reject franchise agreement
This week, the two parties announced to residents they're working "diligently" to avoid significant consequences, such as the city losing $3 million in revenue.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
426K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0