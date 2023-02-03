ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Former LeBron James teammate open to rejoining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to improve their roster ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, and one of LeBron James’ former teammates says he would be willing to help. Michael Beasley, who last played in the NBA for the Lakers during the 2018-19 season, told TMZ this week that he would be open to playing with LeBron again.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence After Dallas Mavericks Trade

The NBA world is still buzzing from Kyrie Irving being sent from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks. The All-Star point guard demanded a trade earlier this week, and the Nets were able to strike a deal with the Mavericks that sent back Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and draft compensation.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Sunday

Currently 25-29, the Los Angeles Lakers are running out of time to turn their season around and they may very well utilize the trade deadline to do so. LeBron James is on the verge of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer, but making the playoffs and contending for another title seems to be at the top of his "to-do" list with the Lakers this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Potential Russell Westbrook Deal With Jazz Would Bring Back Mike Conley, Malik Beasley & Jarred Vanderbilt

The annual NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching and the Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams looking for deals. The Lakers are currently fighting to make the playoffs and have clear needs that need to be addressed on the roster. At the forefront of their negotiations has been Russell Westbrook, who Los Angeles seems intent on dealing away in order to upgrade the team with multiple role players.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Spotted With A New Girlfriend Last Night

Ben Simmons keeps making moves off the court, even though his last relationship didn't end the best way. The Brooklyn Nets superstar is a player on and off the court, and every now and then we realize that he's really good at both games (or at least he used to be).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks, Jazz discuss Obi Toppin trade

The New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz are on the negotiation table again. This time for a minor trade talk involving former lottery pick Obi Toppin. The Knicks and the Jazz have had exploratory discussions surrounding Toppin, Evan Fournier, and a future draft pick for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, according to HoopsHype’s Mike Scotto.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Bulls Rumors: Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Trade Targets

Per Jamal Collier of ESPN, the Bulls will only move Caruso if they are “blown away” by an offer. Meanwhile, Hoops Wire reported last week the Dosunmu is available, but that too would come at a high price, sources said. The Bulls are about .500 entering the week, and there’s a sense they could make another run to the playoffs with the roster as is.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Only Trades Left For The Lakers And Russell Westbrook: The Clock Is Ticking For Rob Pelinka And LeBron James

LeBron James has to be in his feelings right now, and it seems like he is. The King might have to run it back with the same roster that has kept him under .500 for two seasons now, and that is not good news for the Lakers organization or Lakers fans. James himself seems annoyed that another star player has failed to be brought to L.A. Kyrie Irving was the dream target for him and the Lakers, but the point guard is now officially a Dallas Maverick after the blockbuster deal that included Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and draft consideration was finalized. That means the best-case scenario of Kyrie linking up with LeBron again could be over for good because Kyrie might settle for being a Mavericks player for good.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

This Small Forward Would Make The Cavs Finals Contenders

There's no secret about what the Cavaliers need and are looking to trade for as the NBA Trade Deadline is less than a week away. They need a wing that can play defense and score on a consistent basis. These "three-and-D" players aren't as easy to find as some fans...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy