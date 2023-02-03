LeBron James has to be in his feelings right now, and it seems like he is. The King might have to run it back with the same roster that has kept him under .500 for two seasons now, and that is not good news for the Lakers organization or Lakers fans. James himself seems annoyed that another star player has failed to be brought to L.A. Kyrie Irving was the dream target for him and the Lakers, but the point guard is now officially a Dallas Maverick after the blockbuster deal that included Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and draft consideration was finalized. That means the best-case scenario of Kyrie linking up with LeBron again could be over for good because Kyrie might settle for being a Mavericks player for good.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO