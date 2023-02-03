Formmer Walmart Health executive Marcus Osborne will lead New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery's vitual musculoskeletal physical therapy company, RightMove. Mr. Osborne played a key role in pushing Walmart into healthcare, according to a Feb. 6 news release. He will step into his role Feb. 13. Mr. Osborne also worked with the Clinton Foundation's HIV/AIDS initiative and joined the board of directors of five early-stage healthcare companies.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO