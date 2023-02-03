Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner: I Would Love A Knockout Against Mekhaled & I Think It’s Coming
Three months after narrowly winning the biggest fight of her career, Alycia Baumgardner wants to emphatically end her bout with Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday night. Mekhaled has never been knocked out, but Baumgardner is confident she can stop the challenger for her four championships inside the distance. The 10-round, 130-pound title bout between Baumgardner (13-1, 7 KOs), of Bingham Hills, Michigan, and Mekhaled (15-1, 3 KOs), of Paris, France, will be part of the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undercard at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York (DAZN; 8 p.m. ET).
Boxing Scene
Alycia Baumgardner Drops Mekhaled Twice, Wins Decision To Become Undisputed
NEW YORK – Alycia Baumgardner left no doubt whatsoever about the outcome of this 130-pound title fight. Baumgardner dropped Elhem Mekhaled twice during the fourth round, hurt her badly during the seventh round and won their 10-round title unification bout by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. The 28-year-old Baumgardner became women’s boxing’s fully unified junior lightweight champion by defeating France’s Mekhaled, whose toughness made what was a one-sided fight on the scorecards entertaining.
Dana White reacts after Fedor Emelianenko suffers first-round TKO loss in retirement fight: “He probably should’ve hung it up a few years ago”
Dana White is reacting after Fedor Emelianenko suffered a first-found TKO loss in his retirement fight. The Bellator 290 main event took place this past Saturday, February 4th at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. It was Fedor Emelianenko (40-7 MMA) who took on Ryan Bader (31-7 MMA) in the...
UFC Fight Night 218 results: Serghei Spivac dominates Derrick Lewis, calls out Jon Jones
With three straight stoppage wins in less than a year, the UFC might have a new heavyweight contender on its hands. Serghei Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) made easy work of two-time title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) with a first-round submission Saturday in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Then he said he wants the winner of the upcoming vacant heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane – and hopes it’s Jones.
MMAmania.com
UFCs first-ever female commentator Laura Sanko responds to gross rumors, sexist social media treatment | Video
Laura Sanko will make history later today (Sat., Feb. 4, 2023) as she becomes the first-ever female broadcaster to call a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) event live. She will do so this evening at UFC Vegas 68 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream UFC Vegas 68...
Conor McGregor laughs off Michael Chandler’s prediction for their upcoming UFC fight
Conor McGregor has laughed off the prediction Michael Chandler has given for their upcoming UFC fight. After months of speculation, the return of Conor McGregor was finally confirmed last week. He will coach on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter alongside Michael Chandler. Following that, ‘Notorious’ and ‘Iron Mike’...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look With Girlfriend During WWE Hiatus
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Things seem to be better for him now, as Riddle showed off his new look with his girlfriend after recovering from rehab.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Liam Neeson Savagely Roasts ‘Little Leprechaun’ Conor McGregor: ‘Gives Ireland a Bad Name’
Liam Neeson has a very particular set of skills, but that doesn’t stop him from being annoyed by the hijinks of UFC fighter Conor McGregor. In an interview with Men’s Health, the Taken star declared his loathing for fellow Irishman McGregor, comparing him to a “little leprechaun”. As one of the wealthiest athletes in existence, McGregor made history as the first UFC competitor to own two world titles simultaneously across different weight divisions.
calfkicker.com
Joe Rogan doubles down after Helwani calls him Dana’s boy: “I’ll never say a bad word about (Dana)”
Joe Rogan is one of the pioneers of the podcasting genre, but MMA fans largely know him as one of the voices of the UFC. Not only is he a color commentator, but he’s also responsible for most of the octagon interviews on the company’s pay-per-views. Rogan has...
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis Praises Claressa Shields: “I Just Like Her Swag, I Like Her Attitude"
Admittedly, Regis Prograis is a gigantic fan of the sport of boxing. Having spent most of his life perfecting his craft, the current WBC 140-pound champion spends a ton of his time also watching others. Recently, his work ethic allowed him to find his second championship groove as he snagged...
Alycia Baumgardner becomes undisputed junior lightweight champion
Alycia Baumgardner defeated Elhem Mekhaled to become the undisputed junior lightweight champion Saturday night.
Conor McGregor’s comeback opponent revealed after major UFC announcement
Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited UFC comeback against Michael Chandler, it has been confirmed.McGregor has not fought since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in July 2021 but it has been revealed that the Irish star will coach against lightweight Chandler in the next season of “The Ultimate Fighter”.McGregor will then face Chandler in the Octagon, although a date and venue for the fight has yet to be announced.UFC president Dana White confirmed the news on Saturday, which will see the 34-year-old McGregor look to come back from defeats in his last two fights.Chandler, 36, was also defeated...
MMAmania.com
Dana White: Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler confirmed as next TUF coaches, will fight at end of season
It looks like Conor McGregor will be coaching the next season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) after all. On Saturday, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White returned for another special announcement from Las Vegas to share some breaking fights news (watch HERE). After reviewing some upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) cards White confirmed that Season 31 of TUF will be coached by none other than McGregor and fellow lightweight contender Michael Chandler.
calfkicker.com
Joe Rogan: UFC exposed ‘Frauds’ who would start their own martial arts
Joe Rogan is a tough person in his own right, despite his long tenure in Hollwood. The BJJ black belt had previously taught taekwondo and had gained invaluable knowledge from his time as an instructor. Additionally, Rogan is a strict judge who will never put up with any disrespect for...
Yardbarker
Conor McGregor officially books 2023 UFC return fight
The biggest star in UFC history, Conor McGregor, has officially booked his long-awaited return to the Octagon after a year-and-a-half away from the sport. The last time MMA fans saw Conor McGregor inside the cage, the former two-division champion needed to be assisted out of the Octagon after breaking two bones in his leg during a technical knockout loss to Dustin Poirier, in July 2021. The loss was his second straight to “Diamond” and third in his last four bouts.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Michael Chandler, Jorge Masvidal, Ryan Bader, Chris Weidman, Johnny Eblen, and Brennan Ward
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We recap another wild weekend in combat sports. 1:30 p.m.: Michael Chandler returns to...
Dana White Announces Next Opponent For Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor's long-awaited return to the Octagon is set. The former UFC double champion will coach against Michael Chandler on the 31st season of "The Ultimate Fighter" before facing him in a highly-anticipated battle. There is no set date or location for the fight, but it will take place ...
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record: “It looks like it’s going to break that record”
Dana White claims UFC 284 is trending to break Conor McGregor’s pay-per-view record in Australia and New Zealand. White has recently been on the receiving end of criticism from fans, analysts, and even one-half of the UFC 284 main event, Islam Makhachev. During an interview with R-Sport Russia, Makhachev seemed confused as to why more was not done to promote the champion versus champion superfight.
Mixed Martial Arts-McGregor to face Chandler on UFC return, says White
Feb 4 (Reuters) - Former UFC champion Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the octagon against Michael Chandler after the two have coached in the UFC's "The Ultimate Fighter" reality TV show, UFC president Dana White has announced.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0