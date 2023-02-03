Read full article on original website
Five takeaways from Kotek's budget proposals
Here are five takeaways from the two-year state budget that Gov. Tina Kotek recommended to lawmakers last week. Her stated priorities for her first year in office: Housing and homelessness, mental health and addiction treatment, and targeted programs for public schools. Another question is about the perennial issue of how much money goes to Oregon’s 197 school districts, and the other is about how Kotek proposes to spend more money and balance the budget without raising taxes.
Oregon insiders: Who's who in and around state government
Steve Marks is resigning as executive director of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission at the request of Gov. Tina Kotek. Marks led the OLCC since October 2013. He was a longtime aide to John Kitzhaber as Senate president and governor. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan appointed longtime Democratic insider...
Kotek alleges abuse of power by top OLCC managers
Gov. Tina Kotek is seeking the ouster and investigation of top leaders of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission due to what she says in letter to commissioners is a pattern of abuse of power for personal gain. OLCC is the regulatory agency for sale of alcohol and marijuana. It...
