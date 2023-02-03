Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
9-Year-Old Boy Becomes One of the Youngest High School Graduates Ever
Nine-year-old Pennsylvania boy David Balogun has become one of the youngest ever high school graduates ever after he received a diploma from a charter school in Harrisburg, WGAL-TV reports. Balogun recently received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School, which he took classes at remotely from his home in Bensalem...
The real reasons Murphy flipped on charter schools | Moran
For six years, Gov. Phil Murphy has been hostile to charter schools, blocking expansions even at the very best of them, forcing some charter families to send their kids back into failing and dangerous district schools, and leaving senior charter positions in the Department of Education vacant. Last week --...
NJ shoppers — don’t become the next target for ‘follow-out’ thieves
🚨 You're not always safe when you get back to your car. 🚨 Follow-out theft is potentially a statewide issue. Here's another thing to worry about when you're just trying to live your life. New Jersey authorities are warning residents to look out for "follow-out" thieves when they...
New Jersey If You Find Money On Your Car Leave Immediately And Call Police
This one makes me really sad on a few levels. Of course, anytime there is a danger posed it reminds me to run with a buddy, look under my car in a parking lot before opening my door, and to carry my mase with me. It is not the world I want to live in, I want to feel safe and I want you to feel safe too.
NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different
💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer
WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
CDC warns eyedrops from NJ company linked to potentially deadly bacteria
This news will make you race to your medicine cabinet. There is an eye drop that is causing dozens of potentially deadly infections all over the country by a company that is based in Ocean County. When your eyes feel dry and scratchy and they are red and ready for...
Hijabi Mother-Daughter Duo Sue NJ Six Flags For Discrimination
A head-scarf-wearing mother-daughter duo from Staten Island is suing Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The pair claims everyone else in the line for the amusement park's Jersey Devil Coaster ride was waved through on Aug. 31, 2021, but they were stopped, asked to show the contents of their pockets, and searched, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 19, 2022.
$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ
A Powerball ticket from the Saturday night, Feb. 4 drawing good for $1 million was sold in New Jersey. Given that no tickets matched all of the winning numbers, the Monday, Feb. 6 jackpot will climb to $747 million, according to lottery officials. The $1 million winner matched all five...
WINNERS: Five NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K
There were five New Jersey Powerball players who took home $50,000 apiece in the Saturday, Feb. 4 drawing, state Lottery officials said. Five tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #38078, 111 Union Ave., East...
This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town
New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
New gun safety act prohibits wearing, carrying, or transporting firearms on real property without permission in Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD. - Maryland State Senator Waldstreicher and Lee have introduced new legislation, the Gun Safety Act of 2023. The act seeks to regulate the wearing, carrying, or transporting of firearms within the state.
Former Jacksonville teacher speaks out about decision to leave Florida over recent education laws
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County teacher is speaking out about his decision to leave the state out of frustration with the recent state's laws and restrictions that prevent teachers from including certain class material to students. From the 'Don't Say Gay' Law, the Stop WOKE Act, and...
Hurry! This NJ store has the pastina no one’s been able to find
Oh man. Are we going to need traffic control? New Jersey, we've found your pastina. First of all, the childhood sick day love affair with these little pasta stars goes back generations. It's a comfort food that's been called Italian penicillin. Well, when Ronzoni announced it was discontinuing pastina people...
New Jersey does have one of the tiniest towns in America
We have so much congestion here in New Jersey. There are so many people crammed into a small place, and yet we still have some of the smallest towns in the nation. In many ways the Garden State is the very definition of "two pounds of bologna in a one-pound bag", and for good reason.
Hoagies vs. subs: There’s a real difference in these NJ lunch favorites
The sandwich we all know and love as either subs or hoagies here in New Jersey is known by other names in other parts of the country. Right over the river in New York, they're known as heroes. In New England, they're sometimes called grinders. In New Orleans, a similar...
These 7 businesses announced store closings in January
The past few years have been rough for a declining brick-and-mortar retail industry. The retail apocalypse continues to hit stores hard. Many have struggled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was a particularly tough January in New Jersey for some popular chains and businesses. Here’s a look...
Coming soon to NJ: Contraceptives without a prescription
⚫ No prescription is needed, but you still need to answer some questions. ⚫ NJ's law will benefit residents of other states as well. ⚫ NJ is trying to make everyone aware of the new law. This spring, it's expected that women in New Jersey will no longer need a...
Miami Black leaders apologize to Gov. Ron DeSantis after a member called him racist
Black leaders in Miami apologized to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after one of its members called him a racist in response to his actions related to content in schools.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Man Claiming to Be Fishing Falls Into Lakewood’s Freezing Lake Carasaljo [PHOTOS]
A man was pulled to safety from Lakewood’s freezing Lake Carsaljo this afternoon. Shortly before 2:00 PM, police were called about a man in the water. Upon arrival, emergency personnel spotted the man in the water and pulled him to safety. The man, said to be drunk, reportedly claimed...
Comments / 0