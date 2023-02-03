ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

9-Year-Old Boy Becomes One of the Youngest High School Graduates Ever

Nine-year-old Pennsylvania boy David Balogun has become one of the youngest ever high school graduates ever after he received a diploma from a charter school in Harrisburg, WGAL-TV reports. Balogun recently received a diploma from Reach Cyber Charter School, which he took classes at remotely from his home in Bensalem...
HARRISBURG, PA
NJ.com

The real reasons Murphy flipped on charter schools | Moran

For six years, Gov. Phil Murphy has been hostile to charter schools, blocking expansions even at the very best of them, forcing some charter families to send their kids back into failing and dangerous district schools, and leaving senior charter positions in the Department of Education vacant. Last week --...
Cat Country 107.3

NJ water alert — it could soon smell and taste different

💧New Jersey residents get a water warning- it could soon taste and smell a bit different. 💧New Jersey American Water is about to launch a water treatment maintenance program. 💧They insist the process is DEP approved and completely safe. New Jersey residents in many parts of the...
94.5 PST

High-end NJ banquet hall, The Manor, is closing this summer

WEST ORANGE — After decades of operation, one of New Jersey’s oldest high-end wedding and events venue has announced it would be closing this summer. “After an immensity of difficult deliberation, it saddens us greatly to announce that this era of The Manor’s operation will be coming to an end,” the owners announced on the venue’s website, saying the final day of operations would be July 5.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Hijabi Mother-Daughter Duo Sue NJ Six Flags For Discrimination

A head-scarf-wearing mother-daughter duo from Staten Island is suing Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The pair claims everyone else in the line for the amusement park's Jersey Devil Coaster ride was waved through on Aug. 31, 2021, but they were stopped, asked to show the contents of their pockets, and searched, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 19, 2022.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In NJ

A Powerball ticket from the Saturday night, Feb. 4 drawing good for $1 million was sold in New Jersey. Given that no tickets matched all of the winning numbers, the Monday, Feb. 6 jackpot will climb to $747 million, according to lottery officials. The $1 million winner matched all five...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Voice

WINNERS: Five NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K

There were five New Jersey Powerball players who took home $50,000 apiece in the Saturday, Feb. 4 drawing, state Lottery officials said. Five tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #38078, 111 Union Ave., East...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

This Is Officially New Jersey’s Oldest Town

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

These 7 businesses announced store closings in January

The past few years have been rough for a declining brick-and-mortar retail industry. The retail apocalypse continues to hit stores hard. Many have struggled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was a particularly tough January in New Jersey for some popular chains and businesses. Here’s a look...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Coming soon to NJ: Contraceptives without a prescription

⚫ No prescription is needed, but you still need to answer some questions. ⚫ NJ's law will benefit residents of other states as well. ⚫ NJ is trying to make everyone aware of the new law. This spring, it's expected that women in New Jersey will no longer need a...

