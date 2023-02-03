ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Dogwood Arts gears up for House & Garden Show

Dogwood Arts is getting ready for its House & Garden Show this weekend. Dogwood Arts is getting ready for its House & Garden Show this weekend. Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Good Morning...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m.

Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Mostly cloudy and warm this afternoon

Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 5:30 a.m.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Prince's Hot Chicken in Nashville

This staple restaurant had humble beginnings, or as Prince likes to put it, her family’s story started with a woman and man, named Thorton Prince. This staple restaurant had humble beginnings, or as Prince likes to put it, her family’s story started with a woman and man, named Thorton Prince.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

How to deal with hearing loss

The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging joins WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday to talk about hearing loss. WATE Midday News. The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging joins WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday to talk about hearing loss. WATE Midday News. Good Morning...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

'Pet of the Week' back in studio

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is holding Puppy Palooza in the Living East Tennessee studio on Wednesday. The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is holding Puppy Palooza in the Living East Tennessee studio on Wednesday. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Push to make 'Copperhead Road' a state song

Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. Tennessee lawmakers may soon officially enshrine Steve Earle’s 1988 hit “Copperhead Road” as a piece of state history. News at 11 on 2/06. The Seven on...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

IGA store being sold after 35 years

A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store. A reception was held to say "thank you" to two brothers, Joe and Dale Longmire, who are retiring and selling the Midway IGA after 35 years of owning and operating the store.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy