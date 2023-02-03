Read full article on original website
'Dying's Not a Crime': Oregon's a Death Tourism Hub as Euthanasia Deaths Spike Due to Doctor Linked to Hemlock SocietyEden ReportsOregon State
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Portland
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Portland to support local Black businesses. 2. Amalfi’s Italian Restaurant. 3. Deadstock Coffee. 4. Dirty Lettuce. 5. Erica’s Soul Food. 6. Jamaican Homestyle Cuisine. 7....
hereisoregon.com
9 places soak and sauna in Portland, from basic to luxurious
Two million years ago, in the paleolithic era, also known as “2019,” I visited spas and saunas in the Portland area to help my fellow citizens find a place to relax during the winter months. For me, it was a carefree pre-pandemic, pre-having-a-child adventure in reporting, sometimes in the nude.
Former Pilots star Woody Kincaid runs scorching times in Boston
When Woody Kincaid ran for the Portland Pilots, he shined by becoming an All-American with a ninth-place finish in the 5,000 meters at the 2016 NCAA championships. Since then, Kincaid has become a Nike-sponsored professional with a portfolio of world-class performances. But this past week in Boston has been one of the best of his career.
KGW
Portland coffee shop sells $150 cup of coffee
Proud Mary Cafe in northeast Portland is selling a $150 cup of coffee. The cafe will only sell 22 cups at its Portland and Austin locations combined.
Hillsboro mayor calls on lawmakers to bolster semiconductor industry
As Hillsboro continues to make a name for itself as a leader in business and residential growth, the city is calling on Oregon lawmakers to bolster its semiconductor industry.
WWEEK
People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland
This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
Portland readies for Louisiana-style Mardi Gras Ball, parade
For those looking for an "authentic" Mardi Gras party in the Pacific Northwest, the Mysti Krewe of Nimbus is hosting its annual Mardi Gras Ball in Portland on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Man shot in broad daylight in SW Portland, rushed to hospital
A man was brought to a hospital after being shot in Southwest Portland on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
PDX Moon Market
Find unique gifts just in time for Valentine’s Day at the PDX Moon Market. The market blends local artisans and makers and food and cocktail vendors with fun activities and a welcoming environment. Here are the details about the upcoming event. Additional markets taking place this weekend are Portland...
hereisoregon.com
Portland restaurants new (and old) mount a brunch revival
During the pandemic’s earliest days, Portland brunch standbys — Arleta Library Cafe, Helser’s, Trinket — were among the first restaurants to fall. Many had dining rooms too cozy to accommodate social distancing, and as their owners quickly learned, eggs don’t travel well in takeout boxes.
hbsdealer.com
Do it Best expands in Oregon
Home improvement cooperative grows capacity at Woodburn distribution center. Do it Best reports it has broken ground on a major expansion of its Woodburn, Oregon distribution center to support member growth along the West Coast. The multi-year project will grow the space by about 50% and will dramatically increase the...
opb.org
Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments
Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
pdxpipeline.com
White Eagle Saloon Serves up Pints w/ Live Tunes in North Portland | One of the City’s Oldest Haunts, Daily Happy Hour
Where pints are served up with live tunes regularly. Famous (infamous ?) for its live music tradition and unlikely truths of record-breaking tequila consumption, ladies of the evening, Shanghai tunnels and paranormal residents, the legendary White Eagle Café, Saloon & Rock ‘n’ Roll Hotel makes for memorable lunches or after-work gatherings with coworkers and friends. Enjoy a pint on the outdoor deck and beer garden or head indoors where dinner and a show are served up regularly at this Portland legend — one of the city’s oldest haunts.
thatoregonlife.com
Revisit The Glory Days At This 50s Themed Diner In Oregon
There’s almost nothing I love more than eating at a vintage diner. The delicious aroma of fresh-brewed coffee, sweet sounds of oldies music in my ears, the feeling of my legs sliding into the vinyl booth, and all the nostalgia of times gone by. Can you feel it? Almost makes you wish for a time machine to transport you back to the 1950s, doesn’t it? Well, this coastal Oregon restaurant may be just the ticket.
kezi.com
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice in a week: 'Unconscious bias is real'
SALEM, Ore. — After being pulled over on his way back from Salem for the second time in a week, freshman state Rep. Travis Nelson of Portland took to Twitter with his exasperation. "It's the first day of Black History Month, and I'm getting pulled over — again. The...
Portland at ‘crossroads’ on homelessness, crime, livability, annual business poll finds
A majority of Portland area voters remain pessimistic about quality of life as well as the overall state of homelessness, crime and Oregon’s largest city, but the white-hot fury that’s driven negative perceptions over the last few years appears to be waning. Those are among the findings of...
3 hurt in 2-vehicle Portland crash, one critical
Three people were hurt, including one with critical injuries, when 2 vehicles collided in Southeast Portland late Saturday afternoon.
Lake Oswego schools explain parking policies amid Palisades residents’ concerns
A lack of parking spaces at Lakeridge has led to many students parking on local streets, neighbors say
opb.org
Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what’s working.
As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
Yahoo!
Meet Rocky, a Keizer pit bull that rescued a child from drowning at the Oregon Coast
A pit bull saves a toddler from drowning in the surf on the Oregon Coast. It should have made front-page headlines. But those involved didn't blast what happened on social media, and no bystanders captured video of the dog sprinting across a Lincoln City beach, dunking his head in the ocean, grabbing the child's shirt with his teeth, and dragging her to safety.
