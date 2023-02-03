ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Portland

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Portland to support local Black businesses. 2. Amalfi’s Italian Restaurant. 3. Deadstock Coffee. 4. Dirty Lettuce. 5. Erica’s Soul Food. 6. Jamaican Homestyle Cuisine. 7....
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

9 places soak and sauna in Portland, from basic to luxurious

Two million years ago, in the paleolithic era, also known as “2019,” I visited spas and saunas in the Portland area to help my fellow citizens find a place to relax during the winter months. For me, it was a carefree pre-pandemic, pre-having-a-child adventure in reporting, sometimes in the nude.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Former Pilots star Woody Kincaid runs scorching times in Boston

When Woody Kincaid ran for the Portland Pilots, he shined by becoming an All-American with a ninth-place finish in the 5,000 meters at the 2016 NCAA championships. Since then, Kincaid has become a Nike-sponsored professional with a portfolio of world-class performances. But this past week in Boston has been one of the best of his career.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland

This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

PDX Moon Market

Find unique gifts just in time for Valentine’s Day at the PDX Moon Market. The market blends local artisans and makers and food and cocktail vendors with fun activities and a welcoming environment. Here are the details about the upcoming event. Additional markets taking place this weekend are Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Portland restaurants new (and old) mount a brunch revival

During the pandemic’s earliest days, Portland brunch standbys — Arleta Library Cafe, Helser’s, Trinket — were among the first restaurants to fall. Many had dining rooms too cozy to accommodate social distancing, and as their owners quickly learned, eggs don’t travel well in takeout boxes.
PORTLAND, OR
hbsdealer.com

Do it Best expands in Oregon

Home improvement cooperative grows capacity at Woodburn distribution center. Do it Best reports it has broken ground on a major expansion of its Woodburn, Oregon distribution center to support member growth along the West Coast. The multi-year project will grow the space by about 50% and will dramatically increase the...
WOODBURN, OR
opb.org

Multnomah County has a plan to move hundreds off of Portland streets and into apartments

Multnomah County has unveiled a strategy to address homelessness that will involve moving hundreds of people off the streets and into apartments secured by the county. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson also called for increased transparency from the county and Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services as they find ways to curb homelessness. The plan, called Housing Multnomah Now, will go into effect immediately. The $14 million plan focuses on a housing-first model.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
pdxpipeline.com

White Eagle Saloon Serves up Pints w/ Live Tunes in North Portland | One of the City’s Oldest Haunts, Daily Happy Hour

Where pints are served up with live tunes regularly. Famous (infamous ?) for its live music tradition and unlikely truths of record-breaking tequila consumption, ladies of the evening, Shanghai tunnels and paranormal residents, the legendary White Eagle Café, Saloon & Rock ‘n’ Roll Hotel makes for memorable lunches or after-work gatherings with coworkers and friends. Enjoy a pint on the outdoor deck and beer garden or head indoors where dinner and a show are served up regularly at this Portland legend — one of the city’s oldest haunts.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Revisit The Glory Days At This 50s Themed Diner In Oregon

There’s almost nothing I love more than eating at a vintage diner. The delicious aroma of fresh-brewed coffee, sweet sounds of oldies music in my ears, the feeling of my legs sliding into the vinyl booth, and all the nostalgia of times gone by. Can you feel it? Almost makes you wish for a time machine to transport you back to the 1950s, doesn’t it? Well, this coastal Oregon restaurant may be just the ticket.
TILLAMOOK, OR
opb.org

Oregon’s graduation rate went up last year — more for some student groups than others. Here’s some of what’s working.

As the graduation rate for all Oregon students increased for the Class of 2022, it grew even more in some places among specific student groups. In some districts, the improvement outpaced the state. OPB spoke with officials in Salem-Keizer, Lincoln County and Portland Public Schools about efforts to improve graduation for students who are Black, Native American, experiencing homelessness, or part of a migrant education program.
OREGON STATE
Yahoo!

Meet Rocky, a Keizer pit bull that rescued a child from drowning at the Oregon Coast

A pit bull saves a toddler from drowning in the surf on the Oregon Coast. It should have made front-page headlines. But those involved didn't blast what happened on social media, and no bystanders captured video of the dog sprinting across a Lincoln City beach, dunking his head in the ocean, grabbing the child's shirt with his teeth, and dragging her to safety.
KEIZER, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy