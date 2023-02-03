ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
newsnationnow.com

Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede

(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
IDAHO STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Eastern Oregonians will enjoy improved electricity thanks to $90 million federal loan

The federal government has allocated nearly $90 million to improve the electrical grid in eastern Oregon and power hundreds of households. The money stems from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s electric loan program that finances energy programs and infrastructure. The eastern Oregon project is among 64 recently approved for a total of $2.7 billion. Umatilla […] The post Eastern Oregonians will enjoy improved electricity thanks to $90 million federal loan appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Farmers, educators and gardeners aim to boost dry farming in Oregon

In Oregon, farmers, educators and gardeners are exploring the benefits of dry farming. The method relies on water stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will host an event on Feb. 8 to discuss best practices.
OREGON STATE
OnlyInYourState

Enjoy A Scenic Train Ride And Spend The Night In A Caboose In Oregon

If you or someone you love loves trains, then we have a fantastic adventure right here for you! First, this road trip will give you the opportunity to take a scenic train ride in Oregon near Baker City. After you’re done riding the train, you’ll take a beautiful drive north and will enjoy views of the incredible, snow-capped Wallowa Mountains to Joseph, where you’ll spend the night in a renovated historic caboose. This trip is perfect for railroad enthusiasts and adventurers of all kinds. Read on to learn more.
BAKER CITY, OR
philanthropynewsdigest.org

Gerber Foundation invites applications for western Michigan youth programs

The Gerber Foundation supports a variety of youth programming in the Michigan counties of Lake, Muskegon, Newaygo, and Oceana. To that end, the foundation invites applications for western Michigan youth programs, which will award grants to agencies located in or directly serving youth in the region through programming for those between birth and 18 years of age. Special emphasis will be placed on health, nutrition, and dental issues; early childhood services and literacy; parenting education; education (including science, technology, engineering, arts/agriculture, and math); and life experiences (camp scholarships, agricultural science education, 4-H, and FFA).
MUSKEGON, MI
opb.org

Tiny parasite found in Northwest bighorn sheep lambs

The steep cliffs and drainages near Hells Canyon on the Oregon-Idaho border make perfect places for bighorn ewes to birth lambs. To have the lambs, the sheep separate themselves from the herd, partly to avoid predators for the first few days of the lamb’s life, said Katey Huggler, a doctoral student at the University of Idaho.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon lawmakers aim to address domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity

Oregon is a hotspot for domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity. Armed militia groups have taken over public land and terrorists have targeted the electric grid. State lawmakers are responding to such threats with two bills that would address an individual act of domestic terrorism and coordinated paramilitary activity. The proposals follow unrest in Oregon in […] The post Oregon lawmakers aim to address domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity  appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Courthouse News Service

Tribe, salmon win in fight over Upper Klamath Lake water

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Chalk up a victory for the Endangered Species Act, the Yurok Tribe, and the salmon fisheries of the California coast. And, of course, the Coho and Chinook salmon upon which the tribe and the fisheries depend. U.S. District Judge William Orrick III issued a summary...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Big Country News

Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
opb.org

Remembering Betty Roberts, an Oregon icon who flew with her own wings

For decades, Betty Roberts broke with social and political norms, leading the way for Oregon women in politics. As a state legislator in the 1960s and 70s, she championed women’s equality, civil rights and environmental protections. Following her political career, she served as the first woman on both the...
OREGON STATE
idahofreedom.org

Media lies about Wayne in effort to silence conservatives

One of the greatest gifts of this country is the ability to own property. No one has the right to question what property you bought or why, and everyone’s decisions are unique to his or her own circumstances. In 2021, I sold my home in Boise and bought an...
IDAHO STATE
capcity.news

Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant application now available

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant application is now available. Applications for the grant must be submitted by March 3. The Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant package can be found on the Wyoming Department of Agriculture website at agriculture.wy.gov. The Emergency Insect Management Program was enacted...
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy