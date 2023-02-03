Read full article on original website
Related
newsnationnow.com
Greater Idaho: Counties in Eastern Oregon push to secede
(NewsNation) — Conflicting views on crime and social policies are creating a bigger divide between big cities and rural America, sparking efforts to secede. Among the largest pushes across the country, counties in Eastern Oregon are looking to be annexed to Idaho as a part of the Greater Idaho movement.
cowboystatedaily.com
As Fight For Overtaxed Colorado River Comes To Boil, Wyoming Looks To Protect Its Interests
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming can’t separate itself from concerns about – and possible looming fights over – the Colorado River, an attorney told state lawmakers Thursday. As a headwaters state, Wyoming has a direct line of interest into a growing crisis...
Eastern Oregonians will enjoy improved electricity thanks to $90 million federal loan
The federal government has allocated nearly $90 million to improve the electrical grid in eastern Oregon and power hundreds of households. The money stems from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s electric loan program that finances energy programs and infrastructure. The eastern Oregon project is among 64 recently approved for a total of $2.7 billion. Umatilla […] The post Eastern Oregonians will enjoy improved electricity thanks to $90 million federal loan appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Opinion: 4 policies Oregon should embrace for better K-12 educational outcomes
Saultz is professor of educational policy at Pacific University. Kerr is vice president of education policy implementation at Results for America. Pitts is director of impact and communications for Center for Reinventing Public Education. Between federal pandemic relief dollars and a new state tax, Oregon’s K-12 public schools have benefited...
opb.org
Farmers, educators and gardeners aim to boost dry farming in Oregon
In Oregon, farmers, educators and gardeners are exploring the benefits of dry farming. The method relies on water stored in soil during a rainy season to produce crops during a dry season. The Dry Farming Collaborative at Oregon State University will host an event on Feb. 8 to discuss best practices.
OnlyInYourState
Enjoy A Scenic Train Ride And Spend The Night In A Caboose In Oregon
If you or someone you love loves trains, then we have a fantastic adventure right here for you! First, this road trip will give you the opportunity to take a scenic train ride in Oregon near Baker City. After you’re done riding the train, you’ll take a beautiful drive north and will enjoy views of the incredible, snow-capped Wallowa Mountains to Joseph, where you’ll spend the night in a renovated historic caboose. This trip is perfect for railroad enthusiasts and adventurers of all kinds. Read on to learn more.
Grow This! program ready to send seeds
The Grow This! Oregon Garden Challenge, Oregon State University Extension’s statewide seed giveaway, returns for a fourth year in 2023 featuring a continued partnership with the Oregon Potato Commission.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Gerber Foundation invites applications for western Michigan youth programs
The Gerber Foundation supports a variety of youth programming in the Michigan counties of Lake, Muskegon, Newaygo, and Oceana. To that end, the foundation invites applications for western Michigan youth programs, which will award grants to agencies located in or directly serving youth in the region through programming for those between birth and 18 years of age. Special emphasis will be placed on health, nutrition, and dental issues; early childhood services and literacy; parenting education; education (including science, technology, engineering, arts/agriculture, and math); and life experiences (camp scholarships, agricultural science education, 4-H, and FFA).
opb.org
Tiny parasite found in Northwest bighorn sheep lambs
The steep cliffs and drainages near Hells Canyon on the Oregon-Idaho border make perfect places for bighorn ewes to birth lambs. To have the lambs, the sheep separate themselves from the herd, partly to avoid predators for the first few days of the lamb’s life, said Katey Huggler, a doctoral student at the University of Idaho.
Oregon lawmakers aim to address domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity
Oregon is a hotspot for domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity. Armed militia groups have taken over public land and terrorists have targeted the electric grid. State lawmakers are responding to such threats with two bills that would address an individual act of domestic terrorism and coordinated paramilitary activity. The proposals follow unrest in Oregon in […] The post Oregon lawmakers aim to address domestic terrorism and paramilitary activity appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Courthouse News Service
Tribe, salmon win in fight over Upper Klamath Lake water
SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Chalk up a victory for the Endangered Species Act, the Yurok Tribe, and the salmon fisheries of the California coast. And, of course, the Coho and Chinook salmon upon which the tribe and the fisheries depend. U.S. District Judge William Orrick III issued a summary...
kunc.org
Gun bills in Mountain West state legislatures go in very different directions
There are a variety of gun-related bills in state legislatures throughout the Mountain West right now with very different aims. Some states are looking into versions of an assault weapons ban while others may do away with concealed carry limits in some public spaces. In Colorado and New Mexico –...
‘We have to do more’: Oregon Gov. Kotek details homeless, mental health, education budget
At the end of January, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek unveiled her budget proposal for the next two years with priorities like addressing housing and homelessness, funding mental health services and education -- featuring a $116 billion price tag.
Greater Idaho measure moves ahead - in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho measure that would invite Oregon to begin talks with the Idaho Legislature about relocating their common state line was awarded a bill number, HJM 1, by an Idaho House of Representatives committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, after a short discussion, according to a press release from Greater Idaho.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon; $50,000 ticket sold in Redmond
Someone in Oregon bought a $1 million Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s drawing. And here in Central Oregon, someone is set to be $50,000 richer. But nobody won the big prize, sending the jackpot to an estimated $747 million for Monday night’s drawing. The numbers drawn were: 2, 8, 15, 19, 58 and Powerball 10.
thatoregonlife.com
This Gorgeous Day Hike In Eastern Oregon Leads To A Dramatic Natural Wonder
Eastern Oregon has hundreds of gorgeous trails to explore. One of the most interesting trails in this part of our beautiful state leads to a dramatic geological wonder: Twin Pillars in the Ochoco National Forest. If you’re up for a nice long day hike through a varied landscape, Twin Pillars is a must.
opb.org
Remembering Betty Roberts, an Oregon icon who flew with her own wings
For decades, Betty Roberts broke with social and political norms, leading the way for Oregon women in politics. As a state legislator in the 1960s and 70s, she championed women’s equality, civil rights and environmental protections. Following her political career, she served as the first woman on both the...
KTVZ
Oregon Department of Agriculture seeks applicants for 55 commodity commissioner openings
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Agriculture said Friday it is seeking applicants to fill 55 commissioner seats on 19 of the state’s agricultural and commercial fisheries commodity commissions. The deadline to apply is March 15. For instructions on how to apply or to learn more about...
idahofreedom.org
Media lies about Wayne in effort to silence conservatives
One of the greatest gifts of this country is the ability to own property. No one has the right to question what property you bought or why, and everyone’s decisions are unique to his or her own circumstances. In 2021, I sold my home in Boise and bought an...
capcity.news
Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant application now available
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant application is now available. Applications for the grant must be submitted by March 3. The Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Grant package can be found on the Wyoming Department of Agriculture website at agriculture.wy.gov. The Emergency Insect Management Program was enacted...
Comments / 0