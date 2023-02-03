Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Michigan City Humane Society is offering to name a cat litter box after an ex-romantic partner in exchange for a donation. Leaders at the Humane Society say some of their cats know a thing or two about getting dumped and they’re here to help you get sweet revenge. So, from now through Valentine’s Day, they say you can make a minimum $5 donation with the name of your “Crappy Ex” and they’ll write their name on a litterbox. Then our cats will do the honors of covering your former “number one” with plenty of “number two.”

