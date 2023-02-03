Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
Related
95.3 MNC
IU South Bend commencement ceremony is set
I.U. South Bend’s commencement ceremony is set. It’ll take place starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at the Joyce Center at Notre Dame. The ceremony recognizes December 2022, May 2023, and August 2023 graduates. While other I.U. campus ceremonies will begin at 10 in the morning,...
95.3 MNC
18-year-old Bengal tiger at Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City euthanized
An 18-year-old Bengal tiger at the Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City has been euthanized due to age-related kidney failure. Chronic kidney disease is a common cause of illness and death in geriatric felines including tigers that develops over a period of months or years. In a post on Facebook, zoo leaders wrote that for the last few weeks, the tiger, Stars, had been closely monitored and treated with medications by his keepers and the veterinary staff as his activity and appetite had slowed. The decision was made to euthanize him before his quality of life declined further.
95.3 MNC
New Crumbl Cookie coming to South Bend
A new Crumbl Cookie is opening in South Bend. The new store is located at 1290 E. Ireland Road and will open for business on Friday, Feb. 10. During the first five days of opening, customers can order cookies in person. Starting on Feb. 15, customers can use delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and the Crumbl app.
95.3 MNC
Davis Jr: “delay, delay, delay until nothing happens” with reparations resolution
It’s a resolution that has spent months under consideration by city councilors in South Bend. The resolution would roll out reparations from the city of South Bend to African-American residents for practices of racial inequality by the city in the past. It was discussed in a committee meeting by a handful of councilors on Monday in a special meeting called by Mayor James Mueller.
95.3 MNC
Goshen man among two arrested in connection to 1975 Noble County cold case
Two men were arrested Monday in connection to a 1975 Noble County cold case. Fred Bandy, Jr., 67 of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67 of Auburn, were arrested in connection to the death of Laurel Jean Mitchell according to the Indiana State Police. Both men were taken into custody at their homes Monday morning without incident. Both are charged with one count of murder and are held without bond in the Noble County Jail.
95.3 MNC
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, name a cat litter box after ex-romantic partner
Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Michigan City Humane Society is offering to name a cat litter box after an ex-romantic partner in exchange for a donation. Leaders at the Humane Society say some of their cats know a thing or two about getting dumped and they’re here to help you get sweet revenge. So, from now through Valentine’s Day, they say you can make a minimum $5 donation with the name of your “Crappy Ex” and they’ll write their name on a litterbox. Then our cats will do the honors of covering your former “number one” with plenty of “number two.”
95.3 MNC
Woman’s screams lead Benton Harbor Police to man, dead inside vehicle
A man was found dead inside a vehicle in Benton Harbor and police are calling his death suspicious. Officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety were called, on Sunday, Feb. 5, to the 300 block of Marshall to investigate a report of a woman heard screaming. On arrival,...
95.3 MNC
Two men fall through ice on Silver Lake
Two men fell through the ice on Silver Lake early Sunday afternoon. The two had been attempting to ice fish about 40 yards from shore on a bay west of the main lake when they fell through. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Both men were able to make it...
95.3 MNC
Paw Paw man sentenced to 5 years after setting fire to Planned Parenthood clinic
A Paw Paw man has been sentenced to five years in prison after setting fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic. It happened at the Kalamazoo clinic in July of last year. The suspect, Joshua Brereton, has also been ordered to serve two years of supervised released and to pay 32 thousand dollars in restitution.
95.3 MNC
Woman, 31, killed in crash at County Roads 20, 35 in Elkhart County
A 31-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Elkhart County. The collision happened just before 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, at the intersection of County Road 20 and County Road 35 when an 18-year-old driving a truck failed to yield the right-of-way at the stop sign then t-bond the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle.
95.3 MNC
Feedback submissions for CONNECT Transit Plan open until Friday
You have a few more days to give the Michiana Area Council of Governments and Transpo your feedback for the CONNECT Transit Plan. The recommendations report was released in early December. The feedback survey is available online until Friday. The draft recommendations outline two funding scenarios that result in short-term...
Comments / 0