Lefty Graves

School bully meets his match when another student puts hair remover cream in his shampoo

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
Happi

Happi TV: Joann Zehenni, CEO of Gemini Beauty

Happi

BioRepublic Vegan & Organic Skincare Expands Into Target

BioRepublic has expanded into Target with its organic skincare line. The brand’s clinically designed, vegan, cruelty-free and USDA Certified Organic T-Zen Activated Charcoal Mask is in select stores now. “We are excited to team up with Target in order to continue our mission of providing consumers with accessible and...
Happi

Curl Care Sales Jump as Consumers Transition to Natural Hairstyles

As hairstyles have evolved to embrace the curly look, the demand for curl care products has been on the rise in salons. According to Kline PRO, curl care was the only segment in the United States to experience double-digit growth during the Q1–Q3 2022 reporting period. Historically, styling products...

