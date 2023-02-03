Read full article on original website
Related
School bully meets his match when another student puts hair remover cream in his shampoo
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. High school can be challenging for any teen. My friends and I were no exception. One afternoon the school bully, who also happened to be one of the jocks, showed up in class with bits of his hair falling out. Naturally, he was concerned as most of his self-image relied upon his hair; he was always combing to show off for the girls.
We adopted our son from an orphanage in Hong Kong. Later, we found out about his best friend, so we adopted him, too.
After adopting a boy with severe medical issues, the family found out his best friend was still in need of a family. They adopted him, too.
Happi
Happi TV: Joann Zehenni, CEO of Gemini Beauty
Cookies help us to provide you with an excellent service. By using our website, you declare yourself in agreement with our use of cookies. You can obtain detailed information about the use of cookies on our website by clicking on "More information”. Copyright © 2023 Rodman Media. All rights...
Happi
BioRepublic Vegan & Organic Skincare Expands Into Target
BioRepublic has expanded into Target with its organic skincare line. The brand’s clinically designed, vegan, cruelty-free and USDA Certified Organic T-Zen Activated Charcoal Mask is in select stores now. “We are excited to team up with Target in order to continue our mission of providing consumers with accessible and...
Happi
Next of Us (NOU) Launches Moisturizing Cream and Reactivating Mist for Varied Curl Types
Porosity-focused hair care brand Next of Us has launched two new products designed for 4A-4C and 3A-4C curl patterns. NOU Moisturizing Stretch Cream, for 4A-4C curl patterns, has the star ingredient of shea butter to elongate, moisturize and define coil, according to the Happi Top 50 company. NOU Curl Reactivating...
Happi
Curl Care Sales Jump as Consumers Transition to Natural Hairstyles
As hairstyles have evolved to embrace the curly look, the demand for curl care products has been on the rise in salons. According to Kline PRO, curl care was the only segment in the United States to experience double-digit growth during the Q1–Q3 2022 reporting period. Historically, styling products...
Comments / 0