95.3 MNC
City of South Bend Public Works Department to hold meetings to gather feedback on Neighborhood Traffic Calming Plan
The City of South Bend Public Works Department will hold three meetings to get feedback on its Neighborhood Traffic Calming Plan. The Plan proposes traffic calming measures on more than 40 neighborhood streets in South Bend where speeding vehicles are frequently reported. The public meetings will be used to gather...
95.3 MNC
IU South Bend commencement ceremony is set
I.U. South Bend’s commencement ceremony is set. It’ll take place starting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at the Joyce Center at Notre Dame. The ceremony recognizes December 2022, May 2023, and August 2023 graduates. While other I.U. campus ceremonies will begin at 10 in the morning,...
95.3 MNC
Portage Manor to close, residents to be moved to new housing
Portage Manor in South Bend is officially closing. That’s according to the St. Joseph County Council and Board of Commissioners. They’ve been investigating ways to keep the building afloat for three years, but a decision has been made to close it. Portage Manor has been an important place...
95.3 MNC
City to host South Bend 2045 speaker series event on transportation
The City of South Bend will host the third South Bend 2045 Plan Speaker Series event on Thursday, Feb 9, at 6 p.m. at the St. Joseph County Public Library Community Learning Center, which will feature guest speaker Kristie Chin of the Center for Transportation Research at University of Texas at Austin.
95.3 MNC
South Bend man arrested on several charges in Marshall County
A South Bend man was arrested in Marshall County on a number of charges Monday morning. Those charges include possession of methamphetamine, driving white H-T-V, identity deception, possession of false government identification, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. It was around 1 a.m. when a deputy pulled over a...
95.3 MNC
Barns at Nappanee looking for talented individuals for 61st annual festival
The Barns at Nappanee is looking for talented individuals for this year’s festival. The 61st annual Arts, Crafts and Music festival is happening August 3-5 and is planned to be different than past years. This year will include more forms of art than ever before as they add a...
95.3 MNC
Goshen man among two arrested in connection to 1975 Noble County cold case
Two men were arrested Monday in connection to a 1975 Noble County cold case. Fred Bandy, Jr., 67 of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67 of Auburn, were arrested in connection to the death of Laurel Jean Mitchell according to the Indiana State Police. Both men were taken into custody at their homes Monday morning without incident. Both are charged with one count of murder and are held without bond in the Noble County Jail.
95.3 MNC
One person injured in St. Joseph County after vehicle struck by train
One person was injured when a vehicle was struck by a train in St. Joseph County. County Police responded to the call just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, on Apple Road, just south of Lincolnway in Osceola. Investigators say that the back of the vehicle was stuck on...
95.3 MNC
Ligonier woman reports being taken to unknown location against her will
A Ligonier woman has reported that an unknown person took her and her vehicle to an unknown location against her will. It happened just after 1 o’clock Monday afternoon. The 38-year-old says she was reportedly assaulted, hit in the face and stomach, and groped by the unknown person. The...
95.3 MNC
SBPD responds to accusations of brutality during “shots fired” investigation
South Bend Police are responding to accusations of brutality after a struggle with a man, back in November, while investigating a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Johnson Street. The following statement was issued by the department:. 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗜𝗡𝗩𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗚𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗦𝗨𝗥𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗢𝗙 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗜𝗜𝗢 𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗬...
95.3 MNC
New Meijer supercenter in Elkhart looking to fill 350 positions
Meijer is now hiring to fill 350 positions at its new Elkhart supercenter. As construction continues on Cassopolis Street, they’re looking for workers for all departments. They are looking for clerks, cake decorators, cashiers, customer service and more. They have part- and full-time positions open, and starting pay is...
95.3 MNC
Paw Paw man sentenced to 5 years after setting fire to Planned Parenthood clinic
A Paw Paw man has been sentenced to five years in prison after setting fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic. It happened at the Kalamazoo clinic in July of last year. The suspect, Joshua Brereton, has also been ordered to serve two years of supervised released and to pay 32 thousand dollars in restitution.
95.3 MNC
Woman, 31, killed in crash at County Roads 20, 35 in Elkhart County
A 31-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Elkhart County. The collision happened just before 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 6, at the intersection of County Road 20 and County Road 35 when an 18-year-old driving a truck failed to yield the right-of-way at the stop sign then t-bond the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle.
abc57.com
Cars crash, one strikes pole at Grape and Douglas
MISHAWAKA, Ind.- Traffic was backed up in all directions following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Grape and Douglas Friday. According to dispatch, a call came in at 6:49 p.m. stating two vehicles were involved in the crash, with one of the vehicles hitting a pole. According to Mishawaka...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart County Commissioners approve $1.5 million for new bike path, pedestrian bridge project
Elkhart County Commissioners approved $1.5 million during their meeting on Monday for the new bike path and pedestrian bridge project. The path and bridge will run alongside County Road 17 across the tracks. The project will give access to the new courthouse by way of Reith Boulevard. According to Goshen...
95.3 MNC
18-year-old Bengal tiger at Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City euthanized
An 18-year-old Bengal tiger at the Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City has been euthanized due to age-related kidney failure. Chronic kidney disease is a common cause of illness and death in geriatric felines including tigers that develops over a period of months or years. In a post on Facebook, zoo leaders wrote that for the last few weeks, the tiger, Stars, had been closely monitored and treated with medications by his keepers and the veterinary staff as his activity and appetite had slowed. The decision was made to euthanize him before his quality of life declined further.
95.3 MNC
Two men fall through ice on Silver Lake
Two men fell through the ice on Silver Lake early Sunday afternoon. The two had been attempting to ice fish about 40 yards from shore on a bay west of the main lake when they fell through. The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Both men were able to make it...
