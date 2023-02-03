Read full article on original website
Emerson Launches Power Tech And Software Portfolio
Emerson has launched its Ovation Green portfolio merging its power expertise and renewable energy capabilities. — Emerson has launched its Ovation Green portfolio, aiming to help power generation companies lead their customers through the green energy generation and storage transition. The portfolio combines its recently acquired Mita-Teknik software and technology with Emerson’s Ovation automation platform, creating a new extension of its power-based control architecture.
