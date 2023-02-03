ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Paul Ann Nix
4d ago

Spartz was arguing in favor of IlanOmar to remain on the Foreign affairs Committee, Todd Young is voting for every dollar of spending the Dems are wanting, don't forget Holcomb wanted to fine us $1000 or put us in jail for not wearing a mask and in my City of Fishers they just gave us a new 1% Food and Beverage tax, the lack of conservatism is spread far and wide in Indiana! The State Legislature did give us Constitutional Carry and an Abortion Ban stricter than most! Yea!

Heath Reidy
4d ago

Holcomb needs to go, Illy Lilly has padded his pockets flush for keeping Marijuana illegal here.

Adam Knott
3d ago

well I guess thats positive at least. maybe we can get some more open minded people in the state house next time around

Indiana Capital Chronicle

As state numbers shrink in Congress, its leadership shrinks even more

The Hoosier state was buzzing on a Saturday afternoon in February over a basketball game. The storied rivalry of Indiana and Purdue was the sports event of the weekend—in America. The top ranked Boilers were actually one-point underdogs in Bloomington on Saturday to an IU team that played a great first half and then held […] The post As state numbers shrink in Congress, its leadership shrinks even more appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Bills target Hoosiers with little income, farming and speed cameras

Hoosiers with a low or moderate income were the focus of several bills in the Statehouse on Monday, including tweaks to the state’s earned income tax credit, supplemental food benefits and preschool vouchers.  Additionally, legislators moved bills related to cataloging state farmland and permitting speed cameras – though lawmakers still have reservations about the latter. […] The post Bills target Hoosiers with little income, farming and speed cameras appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
The Crusader Newspaper

Settlement agreement creates accessible absentee voting options for Indiana voters with print disabilities for elections

A historic Indiana lawsuit seeking increased ballot accessibility for voters with print disabilities has settled. As a result of the settlement, the state has agreed to acquire a new remote accessible ballot marking tool that will allow these voters to cast their absentee ballots privately and independently. Voters will be able to access and mark their ballots digitally with their own assistive technology thanks to this tool. Once the ballot has been marked, voters will be able to submit it via email. The tool will be available to voters in time for the May 2023 primary election.
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana earned income tax credit increase unanimously clears House

Lower-income Hoosiers would get a boost on a state tax credit under legislation unanimously approved by the Indiana House Monday. The legislation, HB 1290, doesn’t just increase the amount of the Indiana earned income tax credit by, in some cases, more than a hundred dollars. It also better aligns the state credit with the federal one.
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Gov. Holcomb Proclaims February 11 as Indiana 211 Day

INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, “Indiana 211 Day,” as Indiana joins states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211: an important, free resource, available to all Hoosiers. In 2022, Indiana 211 helped connect more than 150,000 callers throughout Indiana with housing, utility assistance, health care, food and many other important resources.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

New statewide poll shows most Indiana parents ‘satisfied’ with schools, classroom curricula

Results from a new statewide poll show that most Indiana parents are happy with the education their kids get at school. The revelation comes as state lawmakers debate how to revamp K-12 instruction and increase funding to schools. It also appears to conflict with rhetoric at the Statehouse suggesting widespread parental disapproval of topics taught […] The post New statewide poll shows most Indiana parents ‘satisfied’ with schools, classroom curricula appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

Energy bills soar across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) — There's outrage across the state of Indiana over soaring power bills. What's behind the spike and is there any relief in the future?. "Some AES customers have told CBS4 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they're used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana introduces firearm safety bills for 2023 legislative session

Indiana legislators have introduced multiple firearm safety bills for the 2023 legislative session aimed at reducing gun violence and implementing safety measures within the state. The bills would introduce new measures for safe firearm storage, carrying and purchasing weapons and training for school corporations. Here’s a rundown on four main pieces of legislation.
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

How charter’s abrupt closure raises questions over Indiana oversight

Natasha Leavell loved what the HIM By HER charter school offered her fifth-grade son: a focus on performing arts, Black culture, and a diverse staff. She even started working there, where she enjoyed helping second graders. The school provided anything the children needed, she said. So the school’s abrupt closure over winter break left Leavell and other families devastated. It was the latest upheaval for Martindale-Brightwood, a predominantly Black neighborhood that for generations...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Indiana senate bill would require AEDs, cardiac emergency plans at athletic events

INDIANA (WNDU) - Talk on heart safety has reemerged after the on-field collapse of Damar Hamlin during a Monday Night Football game in early January. But Indiana State Senator Linda Rogers (R-Granger) and other lawmakers are reintroducing legislation that aims to save millions of lives of student-athletes who might go into sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). A 2022 version of the bill unanimously passed the state senate but could not be heard last session in the House as members ran out of time.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Hoosier lawmakers looking to improve 911 responses

State lawmakers are advancing a bill to improve 911 responses for those who live near a county boundary. A study was conducted last year to improve communication across county lines to ensure the nearest first responders are sent to emergencies. This year, a measure would order a study to determine the best way to implement changes, and how much they will cost.
95.3 MNC

Comcast signs agreements with state of Indiana

Comcast has entered into agreements with the Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs to extend its gigabit-capable broadband services to previously unserviced areas of Indiana. With the support of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, Comcast and state and local governments will work together to bring fast and reliable Internet to over 10,000 households and businesses in 19 counties. This expansion effort will involve the deployment of 1,200 miles of fiber and will require an investment of $36 million from Comcast, complemented by $13.6 million from the state.
INDIANA STATE
nwi.life

Comcast Signs Agreements with State of Indiana: Joint $50 Million Investment Will Bring Fiber Network to 10,000+ Rural Hoosiers Across 19 Counties

Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. The initial finalized agreements will enable Comcast to build to rural, unserved portions of Allen, Bartholomew, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Hendricks, Jennings, Johnson, Hamilton, Huntington, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Porter, Starke and Wayne counties.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana House passes bill allowing speed cameras in work zones

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana is a step closer to allowing speed cameras in work zones. The proposal has been discussed for several years, but it’s the first time it ever got a vote in the full House, which passed the bill 70-28. Advocates say the measure would protect construction workers and drivers going through work zones. […]
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

Purdue University to rename business school after former governor of Indiana

Purdue University has decided to rename its business school after former university president and former governor of Indiana, Mitch Daniels. This is the first time in the university’s history that the business school will have an official name. The decision to rename the business school as the “Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business” was approved by the Purdue University Board of Trustees in a meeting held on Friday morning.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

