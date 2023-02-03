Read full article on original website
Paul Ann Nix
4d ago
Spartz was arguing in favor of IlanOmar to remain on the Foreign affairs Committee, Todd Young is voting for every dollar of spending the Dems are wanting, don't forget Holcomb wanted to fine us $1000 or put us in jail for not wearing a mask and in my City of Fishers they just gave us a new 1% Food and Beverage tax, the lack of conservatism is spread far and wide in Indiana! The State Legislature did give us Constitutional Carry and an Abortion Ban stricter than most! Yea!
Heath Reidy
4d ago
Holcomb needs to go, Illy Lilly has padded his pockets flush for keeping Marijuana illegal here.
Adam Knott
3d ago
well I guess thats positive at least. maybe we can get some more open minded people in the state house next time around
As state numbers shrink in Congress, its leadership shrinks even more
The Hoosier state was buzzing on a Saturday afternoon in February over a basketball game. The storied rivalry of Indiana and Purdue was the sports event of the weekend—in America. The top ranked Boilers were actually one-point underdogs in Bloomington on Saturday to an IU team that played a great first half and then held […] The post As state numbers shrink in Congress, its leadership shrinks even more appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Bills target Hoosiers with little income, farming and speed cameras
Hoosiers with a low or moderate income were the focus of several bills in the Statehouse on Monday, including tweaks to the state’s earned income tax credit, supplemental food benefits and preschool vouchers. Additionally, legislators moved bills related to cataloging state farmland and permitting speed cameras – though lawmakers still have reservations about the latter. […] The post Bills target Hoosiers with little income, farming and speed cameras appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Settlement agreement creates accessible absentee voting options for Indiana voters with print disabilities for elections
A historic Indiana lawsuit seeking increased ballot accessibility for voters with print disabilities has settled. As a result of the settlement, the state has agreed to acquire a new remote accessible ballot marking tool that will allow these voters to cast their absentee ballots privately and independently. Voters will be able to access and mark their ballots digitally with their own assistive technology thanks to this tool. Once the ballot has been marked, voters will be able to submit it via email. The tool will be available to voters in time for the May 2023 primary election.
A push to legalize cannabis in Indiana continues to struggle for a foothold
Despite about a dozen bills at the Statehouse this legislative session, the push to legalize cannabis in Indiana continues to struggle for a foothold. Katie Wiley is the chief legal officer for Stash Ventures, a company lobbying for cannabis legalization. She said taking action at the state level before federal legalization has benefits.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana earned income tax credit increase unanimously clears House
Lower-income Hoosiers would get a boost on a state tax credit under legislation unanimously approved by the Indiana House Monday. The legislation, HB 1290, doesn’t just increase the amount of the Indiana earned income tax credit by, in some cases, more than a hundred dollars. It also better aligns the state credit with the federal one.
eaglecountryonline.com
Gov. Holcomb Proclaims February 11 as Indiana 211 Day
INDIANAPOLIS - Governor Eric J. Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, “Indiana 211 Day,” as Indiana joins states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211: an important, free resource, available to all Hoosiers. In 2022, Indiana 211 helped connect more than 150,000 callers throughout Indiana with housing, utility assistance, health care, food and many other important resources.
New statewide poll shows most Indiana parents ‘satisfied’ with schools, classroom curricula
Results from a new statewide poll show that most Indiana parents are happy with the education their kids get at school. The revelation comes as state lawmakers debate how to revamp K-12 instruction and increase funding to schools. It also appears to conflict with rhetoric at the Statehouse suggesting widespread parental disapproval of topics taught […] The post New statewide poll shows most Indiana parents ‘satisfied’ with schools, classroom curricula appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WLFI.com
Energy bills soar across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) — There's outrage across the state of Indiana over soaring power bills. What's behind the spike and is there any relief in the future?. "Some AES customers have told CBS4 their bills are double, sometimes triple, what they're used to paying. Shannon Latham is one of those...
Drug repository programs could be coming to Indiana
House bill 1017 would allow people to donate their unopened and unexpired prescription medicine to healthcare establishments.
This Indiana city is among the safest in America: report
When you’re thinking about moving to a new city, safety is probably one of the main factors you take into consideration. If Indiana is one of your top states to live in, you are in luck.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
State employees could lose $6.7 billion in pension returns if anti-ESG bill passes
Those opposed to a state House bill suspected it would mean less pension money for state employees. But a new estimate by the Indiana Public Retirement System shows it would be a significant loss in returns — about $6.7 billon over the next decade. The bill, HB 1008, aims...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana introduces firearm safety bills for 2023 legislative session
Indiana legislators have introduced multiple firearm safety bills for the 2023 legislative session aimed at reducing gun violence and implementing safety measures within the state. The bills would introduce new measures for safe firearm storage, carrying and purchasing weapons and training for school corporations. Here’s a rundown on four main pieces of legislation.
How charter’s abrupt closure raises questions over Indiana oversight
Natasha Leavell loved what the HIM By HER charter school offered her fifth-grade son: a focus on performing arts, Black culture, and a diverse staff. She even started working there, where she enjoyed helping second graders. The school provided anything the children needed, she said. So the school’s abrupt closure over winter break left Leavell and other families devastated. It was the latest upheaval for Martindale-Brightwood, a predominantly Black neighborhood that for generations...
WNDU
Indiana senate bill would require AEDs, cardiac emergency plans at athletic events
INDIANA (WNDU) - Talk on heart safety has reemerged after the on-field collapse of Damar Hamlin during a Monday Night Football game in early January. But Indiana State Senator Linda Rogers (R-Granger) and other lawmakers are reintroducing legislation that aims to save millions of lives of student-athletes who might go into sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). A 2022 version of the bill unanimously passed the state senate but could not be heard last session in the House as members ran out of time.
95.3 MNC
Hoosier lawmakers looking to improve 911 responses
State lawmakers are advancing a bill to improve 911 responses for those who live near a county boundary. A study was conducted last year to improve communication across county lines to ensure the nearest first responders are sent to emergencies. This year, a measure would order a study to determine the best way to implement changes, and how much they will cost.
95.3 MNC
Comcast signs agreements with state of Indiana
Comcast has entered into agreements with the Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs to extend its gigabit-capable broadband services to previously unserviced areas of Indiana. With the support of the Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, Comcast and state and local governments will work together to bring fast and reliable Internet to over 10,000 households and businesses in 19 counties. This expansion effort will involve the deployment of 1,200 miles of fiber and will require an investment of $36 million from Comcast, complemented by $13.6 million from the state.
nwi.life
Comcast Signs Agreements with State of Indiana: Joint $50 Million Investment Will Bring Fiber Network to 10,000+ Rural Hoosiers Across 19 Counties
Comcast has signed contracts with Indiana’s Office of Community & Rural Affairs (OCRA) to bring gigabit-capable broadband service to unserved parts of Indiana. The initial finalized agreements will enable Comcast to build to rural, unserved portions of Allen, Bartholomew, Carroll, Cass, Delaware, Fayette, Hendricks, Jennings, Johnson, Hamilton, Huntington, La Porte, Madison, Marshall, Montgomery, Morgan, Porter, Starke and Wayne counties.
Indiana bill looks to raise scholarship funds for aspiring teachers
INDIANA, USA — A bill working its way through the Indiana legislature is looking to address the state's teacher shortages. House Bill 1637 would raise the scholarship amounts for several teacher education programs in the state. The bill passed out of the committee on education on Friday. During testimony,...
Indiana House passes bill allowing speed cameras in work zones
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana is a step closer to allowing speed cameras in work zones. The proposal has been discussed for several years, but it’s the first time it ever got a vote in the full House, which passed the bill 70-28. Advocates say the measure would protect construction workers and drivers going through work zones. […]
95.3 MNC
Purdue University to rename business school after former governor of Indiana
Purdue University has decided to rename its business school after former university president and former governor of Indiana, Mitch Daniels. This is the first time in the university’s history that the business school will have an official name. The decision to rename the business school as the “Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business” was approved by the Purdue University Board of Trustees in a meeting held on Friday morning.
