Emerson Launches Power Tech And Software Portfolio
Emerson has launched its Ovation Green portfolio merging its power expertise and renewable energy capabilities. — Emerson has launched its Ovation Green portfolio, aiming to help power generation companies lead their customers through the green energy generation and storage transition. The portfolio combines its recently acquired Mita-Teknik software and technology with Emerson’s Ovation automation platform, creating a new extension of its power-based control architecture.
USA Drops Rigs
The U.S. dropped 12 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on February 3. Baker Hughes’ figures showed that the U.S. decreased its land rig count by 11 and its offshore rig count by one, week on week. The total U.S. rig count figure now stands at 759, comprising 745 land rigs, 12 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, Baker Hughes outlined in the count. The U.S. total rig count is made up of 599 oil rigs, 158 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes highlighted.
Modi Says India Can Add Oil and Gas While It Chases Green Goal
India is planning for an expansion of its oil and gas sectors even as it aims to hit net-zero by 2070. India, the third-largest greenhouse gas emitter, is planning for an expansion of its oil and gas sectors even as it aims to hit net-zero by 2070. The nation intends...
Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month
Saudi Arabia unexpectedly raised oil prices for its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for US and European customers. The moves came despite crude prices having fallen about 7% this year, as rising interest rates in the US and Europe counter optimism about a rebound in China’s demand following the ending of coronavirus lockdowns.
Jumbo Completes Installation Works For Technip FMC
Jumbo Offshore has completed the transportation and wet storage of a riser caisson for Technip FMC. Jumbo carried out the job in October, deploying its heavy-lift vessel Fairplayer to handle the 120-meter long and 1.3-meter diameter caisson. The Fairplayer picked up the caisson from the Scottish port of Nigg, an...
Signs of Progress at Freeport LNG
There were 'signs of progress' at Freeport LNG in the week commencing January 23, Rystad Energy outlined. — There were “signs of progress” at Freeport LNG in the week commencing January 23 as the facility “sought and received approvals for the first phase of the restart process”, Rystad Energy Analyst Ade Allen outlined in a market note sent to Rigzone recently.
Australian Budget Must Focus On New Gas Supply, Industry Says
Australia's oil and gas industry has urged the Federal Government to use the 2023-24 Budget to encourage investment in new gas supply and emissions reduction measures. Australia’s oil and gas industry has urged the Federal Government to use the 2023-24 Budget to encourage investment in new gas supply and emissions reduction measures.
