The U.S. dropped 12 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on February 3. Baker Hughes’ figures showed that the U.S. decreased its land rig count by 11 and its offshore rig count by one, week on week. The total U.S. rig count figure now stands at 759, comprising 745 land rigs, 12 offshore rigs and two inland water rigs, Baker Hughes outlined in the count. The U.S. total rig count is made up of 599 oil rigs, 158 gas rigs and two miscellaneous rigs, Baker Hughes highlighted.

7 HOURS AGO